Hidden FMCA Benefits Younger RVers Don’t Know About

FMCA is for RVers of all ages and all types – Motorhome, travel trailer, 5th wheel, and vans

Family Motor Coach Association Has Features For Newer, Younger RVers Too

The Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA) is well-known for providing benefits and services for over 60 years. What is less known, particularly to the newer generations of RVers, are features that benefit less experienced and younger audiences. Read on to learn more about some of these exclusive FMCA member benefits.

Benefits for RVers of all ages

While some FMCA aspects such as Chapters, Family RVing Magazine, or FMCAssist will appeal more to “seasoned” RVers, FMCA has some excellent features that benefit every RVer, regardless of age, RV type, or experience. We break down a few of these “hidden” FMCA benefits.

Tech Connect+

Tech Connect+ makes it easier for FMCA members to get online and access data while on the road. FMCA has worked with mobile companies to negotiate affordable data plans for you, so you can spend less time reading the fine print or getting sucked into long contracts.

Younger RVers might simply say, “Meh…I use my phone as a hotspot if there is no Wi-Fi.” While they wouldn’t be wrong, many of these newer RVers haven’t traveled enough to experience dreadfully slow campground Wi-Fi or run into hard data caps that knock them down to dial-up-like speeds or, perhaps worst of all, suffered a complete loss of internet access.

Having an additional data source without a long, binding contract is a great benefit for anyone. FMCA’s Tech Connect+ provides an easy way for RVers to get reliable mobile internet, without all the red tape and contracts of a typical phone provider. For a low monthly charge, you can have the comfort of additional data or a potential backup data source, with no long-term commitment or contract.

Tire Savings Program

New RVers don’t start thinking about tires until their RV needs them (and then they usually need them right away!). FMCA’s Tire Savings Program is a benefit almost as legendary as FMCA itself. And like Tech Connect+, you need to be an FMCA member to take advantage of it.

Joining FMCA for only pennies per day to save hundreds of dollars per tire is a no-brainer. However, you need to know about this money-saving benefit to take advantage of it. This is often where newer or younger RVers fall short. By assuming FMCA is not for them and not learning about all of the FMCA benefits available, they are potentially costing themselves hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

Taking advantage of this great benefit is easy: Join FMCA today and when you are ready to buy new RV tires and get the special discounted program price, simply provide your FMCA member number and expiration date at any participating commercial Michelin, Continental, and Goodyear RV Tire Dealer across the United States.

Discounts for FMCA Members

When you are as big as FMCA and you’ve been around as long as they have, you tend to garner strong, long-lasting industry relationships. Those relationships turn into great discounts for FMCA members—from obvious things like campground discounts and roadside assistance to less obvious member-exclusive discounts on Battle Born Batteries, PROTENG fire suppression, and Mail Forwarding.

That just barely scratches the surface. FMCA recently added RV LIFE Pro (the premier RV trip planning and navigation suite) as a member discount benefit. FMCA members get a fantastic discount on their first-time RV LIFE Pro subscription. There are a host of other discounts and benefits that FMCA members of all ages and RV types enjoy.

You can’t afford NOT to join FMCA

In today’s rapidly changing economy and marketplace, RVers have a lot of choices to make. RVing can be an expensive lifestyle, but there are savings and benefits available through FMCA membership. Plus, new FMCA members can get a $10 discount on their first full year when joining today (the discount is applied automatically or by using promotion code RVLIFE10 at checkout). FMCA offers RV educational resources, insurance, fuel discounts, member-only RV tours, and plenty of FMCA rallies throughout the year.

Joining FMCA should be one of the first things an RVer does, regardless of age or how long they’ve been enjoying the RV lifestyle. As FMCA moves into its next 60 years, rest assured that providing discounts and resources for RVers of every age, demographic, income level, and RV type will continue to be their number one priority.

Join FMCA today, or visit FMCA.com to learn more.

