Four Corners RV Resort: A Must-Visit Park Near Nashville

Four Corners RV Resort – Photos via RV LIFE Campgrounds

RV Destinations: Four Corners RV Resort Near Nashville

Nashville is a hotspot for music and culture. It’s even earned the nickname of Music City! In addition, it’s also located in a beautiful part of Tennessee, so it’s no wonder that this city is a popular destination for RVers and other travelers. If you want to camp in this area, you should stay at one of the top-rated parks in the state: Four Corners RV Resort.

This resort is an upscale camping destination that’s located on the outskirts of Nashville. In less than 20 minutes, you could be in the heart of the downtown area! But the park itself is quieter and more peaceful. It also has its own marina and waterfront views of Percy Priest Lake.

Four Corners RV Resort is a fan favorite and it’s also one of the most highly ranked parks in Tennessee. It’s easy to see why when you consider the location, the amenities, and the wonderful park layout. Today, we’re going to do a deep dive into this fantastic destination, so read on to learn more!

Where is Four Corners RV Resort?

Four Corners RV Resort is located at 4029 Lavergne Couchville Pike, Antioch, TN. It’s right on the edge of Percy Priest Lake, and there’s plenty of space for fishing, swimming, boating, and all kinds of water activities.

Although it’s situated in the town of Antioch, it sits on the southeastern border of Nashville. Major roads into the city are nearby, so you’ll never be too far away from the action! Other nearby cities include Murfreesboro, Franklin, and La Vergne.

This resort is also fairly large, with a grand total of 114 RV sites. A few on-site tiny homes are also available to rent. Each site comes with full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity. The sites are also paved and level, so you don’t need to worry about muddy puddles or uneven footing!

There are a variety of different site sizes and layouts. The prices here are more expensive than most RV resorts, but it’s a great value when you consider the amenities and location. The sites are all between 50-70 feet long, so they can accommodate rigs of any size. Four Corners RV Resort is also open year-round! It’s great for summer lake trips or winter getaways.

Prices may vary throughout the year, but the RV sites usually cost between $75 and $123 per night. The cheapest sites are located on the inner ring of the park, while the more expensive ones are on the edge of the lake. Regardless of their size or location, each site comes with a firepit and a picnic table. You can easily relax outside or enjoy a crackling campfire without leaving your site.

Resort amenities

At the end of the day, this is a resort, not just a campground! As such, it comes with plenty of amenities for comfort and convenience. The site prices might be a bit higher than average, but you’ll get plenty of bang for your buck.

For starters, all your basic needs are met within the boundaries of the park. Restrooms and a bathhouse are open for guests to use, as well as laundry facilities. Guests can also stop by the camp store for camping essentials. In addition, firewood and ice can be delivered to your site.

The park is kept neat and clean due to the daily trash pickups. Visitors can also stay connected to the outside world thanks to the high-speed Wi-Fi connection and strong cell phone service. In addition, each site has access to 92 channels of cable TV.

Everyone is welcome to bring their own boats and recreational vehicles to the resort, but you can also rent anything you need here. The park management offers rentals for golf carts, boats, paddleboards, and other watersports equipment.

If camping on the lakeshore isn’t enough for you, you can also take advantage of the tiny homes that are owned and managed by the park. These float right on the water, so you can have the lake at your doorstep. There are options for both one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes. The interiors are modern and comfortable, and there’s plenty of space to relax on the porch or rooftop balcony!

Other amenities at Four Corners RV Resort include:

Propane refueling

Playground

Outdoor pavilion

Beach area (with swings and a pergola)

Dog park

Swimming pool

Horseshoes

Fitness center

Nearby activities/attractions

When it comes to activities, you’ll never be disappointed when you camp here. Four Corners RV Resort is on the edge of Nashville, so it’s quiet and surrounded by trees and water, but you’re just a short drive away from a world of music, culture, and entertainment.

Whether you want to enjoy nature or explore a bustling city, you’re in luck. If you’re looking for interesting indoor attractions, visit the Frist Art Museum, The Parthenon, or The Tennessee Performing Arts Center. You could also spend a day outside at the Nashville Zoo, Radnor Lake State Park, or Adventureworks Zipline Forest!

Music lovers will want to visit the Grand Ole Opry, Johnny Cash Museum, Country Music Hall of Fame, or catch a performance at the Ryman Auditorium. This list only skims the surface because there’s so much to do in this area.

Foodies will also love camping in this area because Nashville also has a thriving restaurant scene. You can find all sorts of amazing food and any type of cuisine you can imagine. Some of the most highly-rated eateries in the area include:

RV park reviews

Now let’s get to the most important part of any resort: the reviews. Every park likes to claim that they’re the best, but Four Corners RV Resort is one of the top scorers in the state of Tennessee!

This resort is a Highly Favorited Park on RV LIFE Campgrounds. More than 100 people left a review of this park, and its current average score is 9.2/10. Guests commented that they loved the location and the waterfront views. Many people also said that it was a peaceful and quiet place to stay. Some even remarked that they never wanted to leave!

According to one recent review,

“We spent a week on a Lakefront site with breathtaking sunrises and sunsets. Additionally, we were right next to one of the courtesy docks where our family members picked us up on their boat, enjoying the lake coves and scenery. Our campsite had all the amenities (Firepit, picnic table, site trash pickup) and was spacious. The swimming pool and laundry facility were clean. Note: The washers and dryers do not take quarters; pay by credit/debit card. The staff were top-notch and on top of things. The only 2 things that need improvement are the beach area, possibly some more sand, and extending the swimming boundary. Rocky Bottom must wear water shoes. The adjacent marina restaurant is not open for business, which was a little disappointing. In closing, overall, we had an exceptional stay. Perfect north view for Starlink. All the fun lake things, the marina offers boat rentals. We camped at Four Corners RV Resort in a Fifth Wheel.” – via Erich Horst

To read more feedback from visitors, visit RV LIFE Campground Reviews. You can reserve a site today and learn more about Four Corners RV Resort at fourcornersresortandmarina.com.

Get RV-safe directions

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.