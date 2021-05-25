Visit The Highest Rated Tampa RV Park
There is plenty to do in the Tampa Bay region this coming season, so you definitely want to get your reservations made for the highest-rated Tampa RV park (or any RV camp spot). According to CampgroundReviews.com, this RV park has the highest number of reviews: Lazydays RV Resort. This resort is perfect for families or snowbirds.
Before jumping into the RV park, let’s talk about why you should be planning a trip to Tampa. The Tampa Bay region is well known for beautiful Gulf Coast beaches, world-class theme parks, sports teams (football, hockey, and baseball), and beautiful weather!
While you may think of bypassing Tampa and heading to Orlando instead, the diverse range of activities and close proximity to some super beautiful beaches makes Tampa a great vacation destination.
Lazydays RV Resort
The Lazydays RV Resort has an 8.1 rating and to back that, over 300 reviews – making it the highest-rated RV campground.
Let’s look at what makes this Tampa RV park so special.
World-class RV amenities
As a beloved Tampa RV park, Lazydays RV Resort is an RVer’s paradise that is kid-friendly and pet-friendly.
Some of the amazing amenities included in your stay are:
- 300 RV sites with full hookups
- A screened (and heated) pool and hot tub
- WiFi internet
- Cable TV
- Air-conditioned rally center
- Laundry facilities
- On-site Flying J and Cracker Barrel
For the kids, this park has a full-time activities coordinator along with a playground and park. For the active family, there are basketball, pickleball, and tennis courts as well.
If you’re traveling with your fur babies, they have some great amenities for Fido like an off-leash area and doggie obstacle course, and a dog wash center.
Those are just the amenities that included with your stay – there is also a long list of extra amenities available with a small fee. Such amenities include propane delivery every Thursday (for motorized units), RV detailing and carpet cleaning, golf cart rentals, the nation’s largest RV service center, and onsite restaurants.
Must-see attractions
“There is much more to the region than simply beaches & theme parks” – Top 10 Travel Blog
Make Lazydays RV Resort your home base for when you check out some must-see attractions:
- Busch Gardens of Tampa Bay
- Tampa Bay History Center
- Adventure Land
- Museum of Science and Industry
- Tampa Museum of Art
- Nature preserves like Weedon Island & John Chestnut
- Tampa Theater (one of the top-rated theaters in the world)
Note: you may need to book a reservation for these attractions.
Find more Tampa RV parks
For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than Campground Reviews and RV Trip Wizard . Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.
Jennifer lives with her husband and their two cocker spaniels in a 29′ trailer in Mexico. She is one half of DashboardDrifters.com and the founder of RVSpotDrop, a web service for full time RVers.
Leave a Reply