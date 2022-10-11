The 15 Best Texas Hill Country RV Parks

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

15 Top-Rated Texas Hill Country RV Parks

Texas isn’t all flat. These Texas Hill Country RV parks are a great base camp to explore the crossroads where West Texas, South Texas, and Central Texas meet.

Many people view Hill Country as the dividing line between the southwest part of the country and the southeast. Covering 41 counties, Texas Hill Country features rugged terrain consisting of hills made of granite and limestone.

Most of the hills stretch around 500 feet above the valleys and plains. Packsaddle Mountain stretches 800 feet above the Llano River. The country’s second-largest granite dome, Enchanted Rock, is found in Texas Hill Country.

The area offers a wide range of fun activities, including kayaking on the Medina River, exploring caverns, swimming in natural spring waters, visiting the Apple Capital of Texas, and exploring some of the small towns you will find while traveling two-lane roads. You won’t regret spending time in San Marcos, New Braunfels, and Luckenbach (the smallest community in Texas). With over 50 wineries in Hill Country, you’re sure to discover a new favorite wine.

Be sure and visit Colorado Bend State Park and Inks Lake State Park. You will see lots of prickly pear cactus and yucca, as well as Texas Live Oak and Asha Juniper trees. The Guadalupe, Frio, Medina, San Antonio, and Nueces Rivers all start in Hill Country.

With so much to see and experience in Texas Hill Country, plan on spending several days in the area. Choose one of the top-rated campgrounds listed below and relax under the Texas stars while planning the next day’s adventure. Plan your travels with RV LIFE Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App to find more great destinations and points of interest along the way.

1. Nueces River RV & Cabin Resort, Camp Wood

Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country on the banks of the Nueces River, the Nueces River RV and Cabin Resort features a quarter mile of shoreline. The campground is less than two hours from San Antonio, making it the perfect place to call home while in the area.

The resort features smooth, tree-lined streets perfect for an evening walk or a bike ride. Take a dip in the pool or play outdoor games including cornhole, basketball, and volleyball. There is an onsite driving range as well.

The resort has 29 pull-thru and 14 back-in sites. All sites have a concrete pad and include full hook-ups, a picnic table, fire ring, Wi-Fi, and cable. In addition, there are restrooms, a laundry facility, showers, two dump stations, and trash removal for guests’ convenience. There are 25 tent sites available for those without an RV.

Kids can run off some energy at the lighted playground with a swing set or hop around on the splash pad. Your furry friends aren’t forgotten; there is a dog park where they can play. The camp store has must-have camping supplies including ice.

Crystal-clear Nueces River offers plenty of recreational opportunities. You can kayak or float on an inner tube for about a mile from the Nueces Dam back to camp. There are plenty of swimming holes that offer great cliff jumping. You can also go fishing or simply just relax and enjoy the cool, refreshing water.

2. Texas Hills RV Haven, Tow

This quiet park on the banks of Lake Buchanan is the perfect place to recharge after an amazing day exploring Texas Hill Country.

All of their RV sites have full hook-ups, picnic tables, and fire rings. Traveling with friends without RVs? They can still enjoy the park’s rental cabins and lake house.

Lake Buchanan, one of the largest Highland lakes in Central Texas, boasts more than 120 miles of shoreline and a surface area of 22,000 acres.

Regardless of the season, there are plenty of good fishing opportunities. White and striped bass are plentiful in the spring as they head to the Colorado River. Largemouth bass can be found in the shallows part of the lake each fall. Smallmouth bass, Guadalupe bass, and many types of catfish are abundant as well.

There is an on-site boat ramp for guests’ convenience. In addition, you can enjoy the water on the campground’s paddle boats and kayaks (no additional charge).

3. Texas Wine Country Jellystone Park and Resort, Fredericksburg

One of the best family campgrounds in Hill Country, the Texas Wine Country Jellystone Park offers a wide variety of activities to keep every member of the family entertained.

There is an arcade and game room, basketball court, mini (putt-putt) golf, fitness center, swimming pool, and water zone. Jumping pillows, pedal carts, and wagon rides are available to the kids to enjoy. Candy bar bingo and poolside movies are fun for the whole family. Traveling without children? There are numerous wineries in the area that offer wine tastings.

Almost all of the park’s RV sites offer full hook-ups with 20/30/50 amp electric, sewer, water, Wi-Fi, and 20 satellite channels. Additionally, almost all sites have a picnic table and campfire ring (perfect for making s’mores). You can choose from four categories of RV sites: Creek Side Back-in, Pull-thru, Meadow Back-in, and Garden Site Back-in.

For convenience, the park also has a laundry facility, restrooms, showers, and a camp store with souvenirs and convenience items. Lodging options are available for those not traveling by RV, including tent sites, park models, bungalows, cottages, a family lodge, and a covered wagon. For an overview of the park and surrounding area, check out this video:

4. Hill Country Lakes RV Campground, Spicewood

With a location close to Lake Travis and Pace Bend County Park, Hill Country Lakes RV Campground offers the perfect balance of tranquility and recreation. When you stay here, you are close enough to Lake Travis to enjoy the water activities like boating, fishing, and swimming. However, you are tucked away in a quiet park where you can relax and recharge.

All the shaded RV sites in this family-friendly campground offer full hook-ups with 30/50 amp electric, fire rings, and picnic tables. You can choose from back-in or pull-thru sites.

Tent sites and rustic cabins are available for those without an RV. Additionally, there are barbeque grills, restrooms, showers, and laundry facilities for guests’ convenience.

Play a game of ping pong on the covered pavilion, try your hand at horseshoes, or borrow games, movies, and books from the lending library. There is plenty of open space to enjoy a walk or just be in the great outdoors.

5. Cottonwood Creek RV Park, Dripping Springs

This RV park has natural beauty that they strive to preserve. Ancient oak trees, some of which have been on the property for over 200 years, are found throughout the park. They use crushed granite instead of gravel, as it is non-tracking and better for the environment.

The park, named for the creek that runs through the campground, has sites tucked among the trees and meadows. Enjoy over two miles of nature trails or visit nearby Pedernales Falls or Zilker Park.

The sites can accommodate RVs up to 45 feet in length and offer plenty room for slide-outs. All the sites at this pet-friendly park offers full hook-ups and free Wi-Fi. For convenience, there is an onsite laundry facility and showers.

You’ll love relaxing after a fun day exploring all the attractions within a few miles of the campground. Check out the book exchange; feel free to take and/or leave a book.

6. Fredericksburg RV Park, Fredericksburg

This pet-friendly RV park boasts 100 sites, all of which are pull-thru and have gravel pads. You can pick between sunny and shaded sites. Regardless of which you choose, the site will have plenty room for slide-outs, beautiful landscaping, full hook-ups, Wi-Fi, cable, a concrete patio, and a picnic table.

You can spend a relaxing afternoon by the koi pond watching the ducks, playing horseshoes, or hanging out in the clubhouse enjoying the big screen television. Onsite, there is a fitness center, recreation room, laundry room, and private bathrooms and showers.

7. Peach Country RV Park, Stonewall

Peach Country RV Park, located at the heart of the “Live Music Heart of Texas”, offers plenty of space to relax. They have large pull-thru sites with full hook-ups (30/50 amp electric and Wi-Fi) and a cement patio with a picnic table. The streets are wide and perfect for taking an evening stroll through the park.

Onsite, there are restrooms, showers, and laundry facilities for guests’ convenience. Relax in the recreation hall, a large area featuring satellite television and a full kitchen. There’s a library where you can borrow movies, puzzles, books, and games. The pet-friendly campground also has a fenced area for dogs to run off some energy.

8. Top of the Hill RV Resort and Cabins, Boerne

Located on a tiered mesa, Top of the Hill RV Resort offers spectacular views no matter which way you look. With all the rolling hills, the resort feels more like a park than a campground.

There are just over 100 sites to choose from (35 are pull-thru sites), and all of them offer full hook-ups including 20/30/50 electric, water, and sewer. Most of the sites do offer limited Wi-Fi access.

There are three types of sites:

Sterling sites: These standard sites are found on the outer perimeter of the resort. Gold sites: Premium sites that are found halfway between the outer perimeter and the top of the hill. Platinum sites: Seventeen luxury sites found at the top of the hill and close to resort facilities.

Onsite facilities include a general store, clubhouse (with Wi-Fi and full kitchen space), recreation room, swimming pool, and exercise room. Additionally, there are bathhouses and a laundry room. For those without an RV, there are seven rental cabins on the property.

9. Hill Country RV Resort and Event Center, Medina

This resort has all that you need for a quiet stay for two or a large event such as a family reunion. They can accommodate everything from tent camping to large motorhomes. In addition, they have cabins available for rent. All RV sites are pet-friendly and come with full hook-ups and Wi-Fi.

One unique amenity they offer are horse pens, so you can bring your horse and explore the area on horseback. The resort also has Medina River access, a large event center, a kitchen/dining room, and a recreation center featuring gym equipment and games such as foosball, ping pong, air hockey, and pool tables.

Looking for some outdoor fun? Onsite, they have a pool shaped like the state of Texas, a kiddie pool, beanbag baseball, pickleball, barbeque pits, smokers, and plenty of nature trails to explore. For convenience, there are restrooms, showers, and a laundry room.

There are plenty of activities to keep you busy without leaving the resort. However, if you want to venture out a bit, be sure and visit Medina, home of Love Creek Orchards. Just a short drive away are the towns of Bandera (“the cowboy capital on the world”), Kerrville, and Fredericksburg.

10. Rio Bonito Cabin Resort and RV Park, Liberty Hill

Tucked in close to the San Gabriel River, Rio Bonito Cabin Resort and RV Park is the perfect place to call home while in Hill Country. They offer a wide variety of outdoor activities, including tubing, swimming, biking, and fishing.

Safety is a priority for the resort, and they have secured it with fences, gates, and 24-hour video surveillance. The RV sites offer 20/30/50 amp electric, water, sewer, and Wi-Fi. Onsite, there is a swimming pool, rental cabins, a dog run, and a laundry room.

When you choose this campground as your home base, you have easy access to some amazing cities and towns such as Cedar Park, Georgetown, Round Rock, and Austin. All of those places would be a great day trip and offer a wide range of restaurants, shopping opportunities, and attractions.

11. Bending Oaks Ranch RV Resort, Fredericksburg

This unique RV resort, which requires guests to be over 21 years of age, is centrally located between tons of art galleries, dining, and shopping opportunities, as well as the National Museum of the Pacific War.

Several wineries with tasting rooms are in close proximity to the park. In fact, a few are within walking distance. Additionally, the Altstadt Brewery is across the street from the resort.

The resort has sites that can accommodate RVs up to 100 feet in length. All sites offer full hook-ups including Wi-Fi and cable. A seasonal pool, pavilion, laundry room, and dog park are all onsite.

For those without an RV, they offer rustic and upgraded cabins. Be sure and meet their Texas Longhorns and eat farm fresh eggs collected onsite.

There is a stage where live music is performed on select evenings. Nationally known performers such as the Bellamy Brothers and Buddy Jewell have taken the stage in the past.

12. Big Chief RV Resort, Burnet

With almost 100 large RV sites to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect spot for your home base at Big Chief RV and Cabin Resort. There are three categories of RV sites to choose from (each offers back-in and pull-thru options):

Waterview Sites: These sites are close to the beach area. Premium Sites: Most of these sites are shaded, and some have water views. Deluxe Sites: These sites are closest to the pool, office, and clubhouse.

All sites include full hook-ups with 20/30/50 electric, water, sewer, and a picnic table. Onsite, there are showers, restroom, trash removal, a camp store, and a laundry room.

Guests have use of a sparkling swimming pool, relaxing hot tub, playground, and a large clubhouse (which features free Wi-Fi, a full kitchen, and a covered pavilion perfect for watching stunning Texas sunsets).

The pet-friendly resort offers plenty of outdoor fun, including a volleyball court, nature trail, dog park, and access to Lake Buchanan (one of the country’s best fishing lakes). There is a boat launch and plenty of room to park your truck and trailer.

If you prefer, there is a fishing charter that will pick you up from the resort’s private dock. There are plenty of vineyards, golf courses, restaurants, and state parks nearby that make for amazing day trips.

13. Sun Outdoors Texas Hill Country, New Braunfels

Previously known as Hill Country Cottage and RV Resort, this expansive campground is spread over 32 acres and features over 250 RV sites with full hook-ups. In addition, there are more than 100 vacation rentals on the property.

A wide variety of activities await you at the campground. There are two swimming pools (one indoors and one outside), a fitness center, a sauna, and a spa. The game room has a place to play cards or billiards, and there is a playground for the smaller children.

Outdoor games include volleyball, miniature golf (putt-putt), shuffleboard, cornhole, and giant Connect Four. Four-legged friends aren’t left out of the fun. There is also a fully enclosed dog park onsite.

However, if you want to venture out, you are within 30 minutes of San Antonio and about an hour from Austin. You can visit the San Antonio River Walk, the State Capitol Building, and a stunning array of parks, festivals, music venues, and caverns.

There are three handicap accessible bathhouses on the premises, along with a laundry room and ATM. All sites are pet-friendly, have picnic tables, offer free cable and Wi-Fi, and have plenty of room for slide-outs.

There are several RV sites to choose from:

Elite: These back-in sites have concrete slabs (with a patio) that can handle RVs up to 60 feet long. Cozy: These back-in sites accommodate RVs up to 30 feet in length. Premium: These centrally located pull-through sites have gravel pads that can handle RVs up to 67 feet long. Standard pull-thru sites: The gravel pads can accommodate RVs up to 52 feet long. Standard back-in sites: RVs up to 48 feet in length can fit on these gravel pads.

14. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Hill Country, Canyon Lake

This family and pet-friendly RV resort has plenty of activities for guests of all ages to enjoy. After an action-packed day exploring the area, take a refreshing dip in one of the pools. They have both an indoor and outdoor pool.

The resort also has a playground, a jumping pillow, as well as a splash pad for the younger kids. Play nine holes of putt-putt golf, volleyball, basketball, disc golf, horseshoes, or gaga ball. The whole family will enjoy looking for clues on the scavenger hunt. Find the secret message and get a surprise gift.

All RV sites offers full hook-ups with 30/50 amp electric, water, sewer, and cable television. Additionally, they have picnic tables, charcoal grills, and fire rings. You can choose from Red Carpet Pull-Thru sites, Red Carpet Back-in sites, Premium Back-in sites, or Premium Pull-Thru sites.

Onsite, there is a laundry facility, a “bark park”, comfort stations with showers and restrooms, a Ranger Station with groceries and convenience items, and Hill Country Hall, which has activities like arts and crafts, movies, and games.

15. Skyline Ranch RV Park, Bandera

Located just outside Bandera, this campground has a relaxed country setting. The majority of their 130 RV sites are pull-thru sites and can accommodate big rigs with slide-outs.

You can choose between RV sites shaded by large trees, such as oaks, or one of their open sites. Full hook-ups, Wi-Fi, cable, an exchange library, and laundry facilities are among the available amenities.

The park also has rental cabins, cottages, and a bunkhouse. A short quarter-mile stroll from the site leads you to a large picnic area that overlooks the Medina River.

Nature trails are a great way to explore the area and its native wildlife, including white-tailed deer and wild turkeys. Visit the pecan orchard and check out trophy Texas Longhorn steers and miniature donkeys. Seasonal activities include bingo night, line dancing, cookouts, games of shuffleboard and horseshoes, and ice cream socials.

There are two event buildings that are temperature-controlled and have full kitchens. The Rally Hall’s 7200 square feet includes a sound system, stage, and amazing acoustics.

The Rec Hall has a massive fireplace and is a great place to play cards or have morning coffee with friends. Have a cookout at the outdoor kitchen/cabana and fit in a workout at the exercise room.

Tammy Grey has been a freelancer writer for just over ten years. She has been published in regional and national publications, such as USA Today and Silver Sage Magazine. While her main focus is writing travel-related articles, she also writes human interest pieces. Tammy is a Marine Corps brat from Parris Island, South Carolina. After many years spent in the Midwest, she currently resides in southeast Georgia, in a small Navy town just north of Jacksonville, Florida.