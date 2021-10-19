Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

2 Great Locations For Winter Escapes

Ready to trade your winter boots for flip-flops? When you are looking for winter escapes, there are few better places for some fun in the sun than Yuma, Arizona and South Texas. There are dozens of campgrounds to choose from in each region, but Thousand Trails has some of the best RV resorts at either location.

There are plenty of activities and attractions in the area to keep you as busy, and enough amenities at the campgrounds so that you don’t have to go anywhere else to have an enjoyable vacation. Please note: All campgrounds require guests to be at least 55 years of age, unless otherwise noted.

Yuma, Arizona

Yuma has some of the best weather for winter escapes, with daytime temperatures usually in the 70s. Yuma is known as the sunniest city in the world with over 300 days of sunshine each year. Rain is practically non-existent, as they only get about three inches of rainfall per year.

The Yuma area has some of the most stunning landscapes in the country. Imperial National Wildlife Refuge offers picturesque views of the river, desert, wetlands, and mountains. Just a few miles west of town, you will find the Algodones Dunes. It is home to over 40 miles of sand dunes stretching up over 300 feet in height, making it the country’s largest inland dunes.

There are a number of parks and attractions to visit as well. Love wine? Tour Old Town Wine Cellar, which sells over 300 different wines from around the globe and offers wine tastings. Historic downtown Yuma offers a wide assortment of dining, entertainment, and shopping opportunities. While downtown, be sure and check out the Sanguinetti House Museum and Gardens. You can tour the gardens that surround the original home of E.F. Sanguinetti, which is now a museum that showcases his life.

Perhaps the most unique attraction is the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historical Park. It was built by prisoners and in operation for over 30 years, housing a total of just over 3,000 prisoners.

Thousand Trails has several campgrounds in the area. Here are my top five:

Cactus Gardens RV Resort

First up on the list is Cactus Gardens RV Resort. This pet-friendly resort has over 400 sites and is spread out over 14 acres with all the traditional amenities you would expect, such as cable television, full hook-ups with 15/20/30/50 electric, a bathhouse, and a laundry facility. There is an on-site swimming pool (which offers co-ed water aerobics), a hot tub, shuffleboard, and a clubhouse with a card room, game room (with billiards and darts), and activity center.

The structured activities are what set this resort apart from others in the area. Live entertainment, Sunday church services, Saturday breakfast, weekly potluck dinners, and bingo are just a few of the events you can enjoy as a guest. Whether you want to enjoy nature on a hiking trail or relax with a good book at the resort’s library, they have you covered.

Foothill Village RV Resort

The only resort on the list without a minimum age requirement, Foothill Village RV Resort is a family-friendly campground in the Foothills area of East Yuma. There are plenty of on-site activities such as trying your hand at a game of cornhole, relaxing in the TV lounge, playing bingo and card games, or enjoying quieter pursuits in the library and puzzle room.

The resort also has a swimming pool and hot tub, shuffleboard court, picnic area with barbecue grills, and billiards/game room. The on-site activities director makes sure there are plenty of scheduled activities to choose from, including jam sessions, arts and crafts projects, monthly potluck dinners, and church services.

The pet-friendly resort is in a great location; it is within walking distance of restaurants, beauty shops, and a grocery store. Within a few miles of the resort, you will find three golf courses, two casinos, swap meets, and a mall.

Araby Acres RV Resort

Looking for winter escapes that offer peace and tranquility? Araby Acres RV Resort prides itself on providing a peaceful oasis for its guests. There are over 300 large sites with full hook-ups (30/50 amp electric) at the campground; the average site is almost 1800 square feet.

Guests can enjoy several amenities including an on-site bathhouse and laundry facilities. The resort also has a fitness center, clubhouse, shuffleboard court, horseshoe pits, swimming pool, hot tub, library, ballroom, and business center.

There are plenty of structured activities to keep you entertained. They offer arts and crafts classes and projects, a book club, men and women’s golf leagues, rafting excursions on the Colorado River, Red Hat Society, live entertainment, jam sessions, woodcarving, and weekly dances.

Need a moment to yourself? Enjoy fresh air and sunshine on one of the hiking trails, or just walk along the tree-lined streets of the resort and take in the beauty of the area.

Desert Paradise RV Resort

Next up on the list is Desert Paradise RV Resort, which can be found just a few miles east of town in the Yuma foothills. Its convenient location is close enough to town so you can enjoy all the attractions, but far enough away to have some peace and quiet so you can enjoy an evening of tranquility. The pet-friendly resort has almost 250 RV sites, which makes it large enough to have lots of amenities, yet small enough so you can get to know your neighbors and make new friends.

There is an on-site swimming pool (which offers co-ed water aerobics), hot tub, fitness center, restrooms/showers, and a library. Enjoy some of that Arizona sunshine while playing horseshoes and shuffleboard, or take advantage of the hiking trails. At the clubhouse, you can play cards or bingo, do arts and crafts, join in a jam session, or enjoy a potluck dinner with other guests.

Capri RV Resort

Rounding out the list for Yuma is Capri RV Resort. The resort is located near the heart of Yuma and has just over 200 RV sites. There are plenty of activities to keep you busy at the resort, including a game room with billiards, fitness center, card room, swimming pool and hot tub, shuffleboard, and walking/nature trails.

Make some new friends when you join other guests for a game of bingo, some quilting, or a card game. Other planned activities include weekly dances, potluck dinners, jam sessions, and exercise classes.

For your convenience, this pet-friendly resort has restrooms, shower rooms, and laundry facilities. If you want to explore outside the resort, be sure and check out the Yuma Arts Center and the Farmer’s Market. There are numerous casinos, shopping areas, and dining opportunities located within a few miles of the campground.

South Texas

South Texas is a subtropical paradise where the temperature typically stays between the low 50s and the high 90s. The area experiences around 225 sunny days each year, making it a great place for winter escapes. In this part of the country, you can expect a short winter season where the weather is cool and dry.

You will love the time you spend in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas. There are numerous attractions and activities that will fill your days with fun and excitement, all right at your fingertips.

Get outside and enjoy the South Texas weather while doing some birdwatching at Estero Llano Grande State Park, the Valley Nature Center, Frontera Audubon, Hugh Ramsey Nature Park, or World Birding Center. There are lots of museums in the area, such as The Weslaco Museum, Iwo Jima Memorial and Museum, and Harlingen Arts and History Museum.

South Texas is also home to some amazing shopping, so visit Jackson Street Market, Valle Vista Mall, and Sun Valley Plaza. Bargain hunters will want to make sure and save time to stop by the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets and see what amazing deals they can find.

Here are the top five Thousand Trails campgrounds for winter escapes in South Texas:

Paradise South RV Resort

Paradise South RV Resort offers almost 500 RV sites and lots of activities to fill your days. Hang out in the clubhouse and enjoy the game room with billiards, a library, fitness center, arts and crafts projects, and cards and bingo. You can also simply relax and enjoy the free Wi-Fi.

There is an on-site swimming pool, hot tub, shuffleboard courts, and horseshoe pits. For their guests’ convenience, the resort also has on-site restrooms, showers, and laundry facilities.

The dance hall offers karaoke and weekly dances. Other organized activities include church services, guided tours, weekly potluck dinners, and sightseeing tours. The tours are an excellent way to get to know the area from the people who know it best: residents.

Country Sunshine RV Resort

Located a short drive from the Gulf of Mexico, this South Texas resort has a variety of activities that will allow you to enjoy your vacation even if you don’t leave the campground. Country Sunshine RV Resort features lighted pickleball courts, volleyball and shuffleboard courts, horseshoe pits, a swimming pool, hot tub, RC race track, and nature trails.

There are plenty of organized activities as well, including making ceramics, wood carvings, ballroom dances, computer club, weekly potluck dinners, church services, and the Red Hat Society. Want to see the area, but not sure where to start? Take a guided tour or sightseeing tour with the activities director, and get a great overview of the attractions nearby.

Victoria Palms RV Resort

Victoria Palms RV Resort is located close to several attractions and dining options, but they offer so many on-site activities and amenities, you may want to turn your trip into a staycation. This large campground has over 1,100 RV concrete sites (both pull-through and back-in sites are available), 25 cottages, and a hotel with over 100 suites.

Outdoor activities include a tropical pool, spas, tennis, shuffleboard, bike trail, horseshoes, pickleball, bocce ball, and RC racetrack. The resort also didn’t forget about your four-legged friends; there are two pet areas where they can enjoy some time off-leash.

There are a wide variety of organized group activities at the resort as well, such as dance lessons, karaoke, church services, concerts, and poolside movies. The two-story craft center has room for you to sew, quilt, make ceramics, carve at the wood shop, and make various other arts and crafts projects. They even offer classes that teach you how to make stained glass.

There is an on-site restaurant that is great when you don’t feel like cooking, and weekly potluck dinners for when you feel like eating with new friends.

For a video tour of the property, as well as a couple of nearby state parks, check out the video below.

Tropic Winds RV Resort

Located in Harlingen, this campground has over 500 sites with full hook-ups, cable TV and Wi-Fi, as well as a Texas-sized variety of activities and amenities. The Tropic Winds RV Resort has a clubhouse with a library, game room with billiards, card room, bingo games, and arts and crafts area. Restrooms, showers, and laundry facilities are available for guests’ convenience.

If you’re looking for organized activities, the resort has you covered. They offer dance lessons (line, square, round, and ballroom), exercise classes including water aerobics, a garden club, water volleyball, and concerts. Outdoor games include bocce ball, horseshoes, and pickleball.

Ready to venture out and see the sights? The resort is only an hour from South Padre Island, where you can spend your time on almost 20 miles of Gulf Coast beaches, or enjoy some time on the water boating, fishing, or water skiing.

Southern Comfort RV Resort

Rounding out the list is Southern Comfort RV Resort in Weslaco. With just over 400 RV sites, Southern Comfort RV Resort is small enough to provide personal service, but large enough to have some amazing amenities.

In addition to full hook-ups, Wi-Fi, restrooms, a shower area, laundry facility, and RV storage, the campground has a plethora of indoor and outdoor activities. Shuffleboard, bocce ball, swimming, and/or relaxing in the hot tub are all great ways to pass the time and enjoy the weather. Indoor activities include the clubhouse, game room with billiards, library, and card room.

There are structured activities available as well. Bingo, church services, a computer club, exercise classes, sightseeing tours, Red Hat Society, jam sessions, line dancing, and weekly potluck dinners are just a few examples.

You can’t go wrong when you decide to escape winter at a Thousand Trails resort. Both Yuma and South Texas offer amazing weather and plenty of sunshine for memorable winter escapes. In addition, they are both close to the Mexican border, so these winter escapes can easily turn into two-nation vacations.

You can find out more about the RV parks and resorts listed with a quick search on Campground Reviews, or while planning your RV-safe route on RV Trip Wizard. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Tammy Grey has been a freelancer writer for just over ten years. She has been published in regional and national publications, such as USA Today and Silver Sage Magazine. While her main focus is writing travel-related articles, she also writes human interest pieces. Tammy is a Marine Corps brat from Parris Island, South Carolina. After many years spent in the Midwest, she currently resides in southeast Georgia, in a small Navy town just north of Jacksonville, Florida.