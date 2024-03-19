The Best Boondocking in Utah: Hittle Bottom Recreation Site

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

We all know how crowded national parks get during summer. That’s why a Utah RV trip in early spring is one of the best times to visit famous Arches and Canyonlands national parks. Setle in your rig at the Hittle Bottom Recreation Site campground near Moab and you’ve got a getaway with all the ingredients for a great outdoor adventure.

An Outdoor Paradise Awaits at Hittle Bottom Recreation Site

Hittle Bottom isn’t a typical Moab campground. Instead, the first-come, first-served Bureau of Land Management campground has only 15 campsites (and one group site). This is where you can enjoy the best of dry camping for RVs of every size.

At Hittle Bottom, you can camp along the peaceful banks of the Colorado River. You can drift off to sleep to the sounds of the river. Soak up spectacular views of Fisher Towers, red-rock formations and the river canyon. Hittle Bottom Campground has beautiful landscapes no matter which direction you look. Sunrises and sunsets are particularly spectacular, and clear night skies make for great star gazing.

RV Sites

The sites at Hittle Bottom can accommodate big rig RVs, small campers, and everything in-between. Individual sites are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, but the group site can be reserved in advance.

The campground is closed seasonally. There are no hookups, but guests will have access to picnic areas (tables and shelters), fire rings or pits, vault toilets, and trash collection.

In addition to the natural beauty surrounding the area, there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy when making the Hittle Bottom Recreation Site your home base while in the area. Onsite, there is a historic homestead that guests can visit. There is a boat ramp at the campground, too. Enjoy a day of boating, kayaking or canoeing on the river. It is important to note you should not enter the river without a life jacket due to dangerous under currents.

The campground is close to lots of wide-open spaces and Canyonlands and Arches national parks. Spend your days hiking, enjoying dirt roads in four-wheel drive vehicles, rock climbing and mountain biking. You don’t have to leave the campground to go whitewater rafting. In fact, the site is one of the most popular ‘put-ins’ for a rafting trip on the Colorado River. While there are plenty of activities to keep you busy in and around the campground, there are some great places to visit within an hour’s drive.

Arches National Park

Sunrise at Partition Arch. Photo via Shutterstock.

This spectacular national park, filled with contrasting colors and unique land formations, is home to more than 2,000 natural stone arches, balanced rock, and huge rock fins spread over almost 120 square miles. If you’re not sure what to see first, stop by the visitor center and consider a (seasonal) ranger-led adventure. Leave the driving to someone else and hire one of the many companies that offer tours of the park. The sunrises and sunsets are breathtaking, and everyone should experience them at least once. The night sky sparkles above the park and offers excellent star gazing.

There are numerous activities you can choose from; perhaps the best place to start is to get an overview by driving the eighteen-mile scenic road through the park. If you want a closer view of the park, there are several hiking trails. The paths range from a fifteen-minute stroll to a five-hour trek. Want a break from walking? Enjoy a ride along the mountain-bike paths or check out the park on horseback. For views of the park many don’t experience, try going rock climbing or canyoneering.

Canyonlands National Park

Sunrise at Mesa Arch. Photo: Shutterstock.

The park, which covers more than 337 thousand acres, owes its natural beauty to gravity and water, which changed the shape of the rock formations. There are four distinct districts (Island in the Sky, The Needles, The Maze and The Rivers) in Canyonlands, which are sectioned off by the Colorado and Green Rivers. No roads directly connect the districts. It takes between two and six hours to get from one to another.

While all the districts share a desert landscape, each has its own set of adventure and landmarks to explore. Activities that are available at the National Park include scenic drives, biking, horseback riding, boating, star gazing, climbing, hiking and guided tours.

Island in the Sky (a mesa-filled district) is the easiest district to access and has a paved drive with stunning scenic views and overlooks. In addition, there is the White Rim Road for four-wheel-drives and numerous hiking trails that vary in length and difficulty. If you’re seeking more of a backcountry adventure, then The Needles (made up primarily of gorges) is perfect for you. Hiking or four-wheel-driving are the only way to see of the district’s beautiful landscapes.

The Maze district (which has natural features that resemble pincushion with the needles facing out) is remote and should only be visited by those with extra time and lots of self-reliance. Northwest of the Needles is The Horseshoe Canyon Unit. It features a day-use area and some breathtaking Native American rock artwork. The Rivers district provides a great way to see the park from a unique perspective. You can pick between flat-water trips or going on a whitewater trip to Cataract Canyon. Plan to spend at least two days on the river.

Moab

Photo courtesy Shutterstock.

Looking for some shopping and dining opportunities? The town of Moab is less than an hour away from the campground. After a relaxing meal and some retail therapy at the boutique shops, be sure and check out some of the other attractions the town has to offer. Conquer Hell’s Revenge in a 4WD vehicle. The trail is for experienced drivers only; tours are available so you can leave the driving to a professional. Families will have a blast at the Moab Giants dinosaur park or a relaxing day at Ken’s Lake. There are two wineries in the area, the Spanish Valley Vineyard and Winery and the Castle Creek Winery. Both of great views and wine tastings.

Start planning your next adventure now

