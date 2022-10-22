How To Remove Water Spots On Your RV Windows

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Get Rid Of The Water Spots On Your RV Windows

It can be annoying when you find water spots on your RV windows or windshield. These are sometimes difficult to remove, and they can make your glass appear cloudy and dirty. If you want to get rid of these annoying little marks, there are several techniques you can use.

In addition to standard hard water spot cleaners, you can use substances like toothpaste, WD-40, vinegar, lemon juice, or an abrasive tool like steel wool. Just a bit of scrubbing should do the trick!

There are lots of ways to get rid of water spots, but you can also take certain measures to prevent them from forming. We’ll cover some of the most effective treatments below, as well as some preventative tactics.

Commercial cleaners

To start off, you can always turn to commercial products that were specifically designed to break down and remove hard water stains. There are lots of options that will work well for RV/vehicle windows. Some of the best products to try include:

Some of these cleaners may need to be mixed with water, so read the instructions before you apply them. Spray or pour the cleaners onto the glass, then wipe them away with a sponge or washcloth.

Vinegar

If you want to go for a more DIY method, you can always use distilled vinegar. This substance is used for all sorts of cleaning projects, so it’s a good idea to keep some on-hand.

Simply fill a spray bottle full of 1/2 water and 1/2 vinegar. Shake it well and spray the mist onto your spotty windows. Allow it to sit for a minute or two, then scrub the windows with a microfiber cloth or sponge. The acidity of the vinegar should break down the hard water spots and make it easy for you to wipe them away.

Lemon juice

A similar approach involves lemon juice instead of vinegar. Both of these substances are acidic and can easily clean stains on automotive glass. You can use the spray method mentioned above (1/2 water, 1/2 lemon juice) or cut a fresh lemon in half and rub it over the water spots.

Once the windows have been coated in lemon juice, let them sit for a minute, and then wipe the windows thoroughly. This method will also make your vehicle smell nice and citrusy!

Baking soda

Baking soda is another home cleaner go-to. It has the power to break down hard water deposits and act as an abrasive cleaner. Mix up a paste by wetting down some baking soda. Mix this paste into a washcloth and scrub it across the dirty parts of your windows. This paste is perfect for cleaning windows and removing stubborn stains.

If you want it to have a little extra kick, mist the area with some vinegar once you’re done scrubbing. This will cause it to fizz and foam. Then you can wipe the windows down with a clean rag and some water.

WD-40

WD-40 has many household uses, and it can also be used to remove water spots. Just spray some of this product over the deposits and let it sit for a few minutes. Then you can wipe away the excess. This substance might leave a bit of a film behind, so finish up with a thorough rinsing and drying session.

Toothpaste

Toothpaste is similar to baking soda. It’s mildly abrasive and can clean and smooth the surface of your windows. Rub some toothpaste into a washcloth or use an old toothbrush/bristle brush to apply it to the windows and windshield.

Wash off the remainder with water and enjoy your sparkling clean glass! This can also leave a pleasant minty smell behind (depending on the type of toothpaste you use).

Steel wool

Chemical cleaners are quite effective, but sometimes you just need to use a bit of elbow grease. Fine steel wool is ideal for removing water spots from glass. It won’t leave any scratches in the glass, and it might even provide a bit of polish and shine!

You can use any of the cleaners listed above or just some plain deionized water. Wet down the windows and scrub the steel wool over the surface. With a bit of effort, those water spots should disappear.

How to prevent water spots on your RV windows

It’s not very hard to get rid of water spots once you know how to do it. However, it can be a bit annoying if you need to follow the same process over and over. Luckily, there are some things you can do to prevent these hard water deposits from forming in the first place.

Don’t park near sprinklers

First off, be careful where you park. If your RV doesn’t get wet, it won’t develop hard water stains. Sprinklers are a common culprit for this problem. Try to park in an area that isn’t affected by sprinklers or drips from rain gutters.

Dry RV after washing

Washing your RV is a standard part of vehicle maintenance. But once it’s clean, it’s tempting to just walk away and let it dry in the open air. This is fine for the rest of the vehicle, but this practice can cause water spots to harden on the windows.

Use a towel or squeegee to remove excess water from the windows and windshield of your RV. If you keep them nice and dry after you clean, you’ll be able to prevent spots and streaks.

Cover the RV

Speaking of keeping your RV dry, make good use of an RV cover. Most of these are waterproof, so they’ll provide a layer of protection if your vehicle is exposed to rain or sprinkler attacks. You should always cover your RV when you plan to park/store it for an extended period of time because this is when water spots can really take over.

Clean windows with deionized water

When you do clean your windows, try to finish up with a rinse of deionized water. This is just water that has been purified and filtered, so it doesn’t contain any mineral deposits. You can buy deionized water at most grocery stores.

Just try to finish up your standard cleaning process by pouring some over your windows when you’re done. Then you can dry the glass without worrying about any spots.

Use a water repellent

Finally, apply a water-repellent coating to your windows and windshield. These coatings prevent water from staining your windows. It’s also handy if you live in a rainy area because water will slide right off your vehicle. These coatings make it easier to drive in bad weather, plus they prevent water spots and hard water streaks from forming.

Reapply this protective covering every time you clean your RV. It can wear off over time, so you should always try to keep it fresh.

It’s not hard to get rid of water spots, but it’s nice to prevent them from popping up in the first place if you can. Just follow the tips above, and you’ll never have to worry about this annoyance again!

