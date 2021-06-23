Do You Need An RV Water Softener?

Since we all travel from one location to another in our RVs, we encounter water from many different sources and with very different qualities. Some water comes from a municipal water supply, some comes for wells on the property, or shared wells in the area.

Water in RV parks and campgrounds may also come from filtered water pumped from a lake, stream, or other body of water, or it could be collected rainwater. We have no real control over the quality of the water we allow to enter our RVs and that may have disastrous consequences over time.

What is hard water?

Hard water is the result of certain minerals like calcium magnesium, iron, and manganese dissolving and entering the water supply as positively charged molecules. These minerals can build up in our pipes, on the surface of sinks, counters, showers, toilets, and even on our skin.

The mineral-laced water flows through our RV’s washer, dishwater, coffee pot, hot water heater, and toilets, leaving dangerous deposits that can shorten the lifespan of our appliances, damage our pipes, leave deposits on our skin, and dull the shine in our hair.

Hard water comes in degrees. The more molecules of metal in the water, the harder it is. You can see the impact of this hard water if soap scum builds up quickly in your sink or shower or if you feel like you’re always cleaning up water spots, then you probably have a hard water problem. If the water is very hard, it may even be difficult to get shampoo to lather and it can dry out your skin or leave scaly residue in your hair.

Since we don’t have any control over the quality of the water we introduce into our RVs, it makes sense to add the appropriate filtration systems to improve our water quality.

Don’t be misled. Municipal water facilities do not generally soften water. The minerals are not considered a health hazard so municipalities are not required to remove the metallic content and may only filter out harmful particulates.

Types of RV water softeners

There are several different types of RV water softeners that can be installed in your rig. To oversimplify the process, the most common water softening systems use weakly charged saline crystals that have a negative charge. The negative charge attracts and trap the positively charged metallic particles in a medium through which your water supply flows.

Once the system has trapped as many positively charged particles as it can hold, the water softening system goes through a process of regeneration where the contaminants are removed and the filtration device is cleaned and recharged. This regeneration process usually occurs at night when there is no demand on the system.

The actual process is a more complicated chemical exchange at the molecular level, but the basic idea for all water softening systems is to remove the metallic molecules so the water becomes softer. There are other types of water softening systems besides the salt systems, including electrical, magnetic, and chelation systems.

The entire process occurs inside a cartridge that can soften up to 10,000 gallons of water before the entire cartridge needs to be replaced, unlike salt-based water softening systems which only require the replacement of consumable crystals.

Why is an RV water softener important?

The price for RV water softeners ranges from a few hundred dollars to a couple thousand. There are some that require more complex installation and the frequent resupply of consumables, but when you think about the damage hard water may be doing to some of the systems and appliances in your RV, it’s a small price to pay to keep all those systems in top working order.

Removing and replacing damaged pipes or a toilet with low water inflow can generate some pretty significant repair bills. Also, consider how inconvenient it would be for your hot water heater or washer to quit working in the middle of a long road trip.

Don’t be confused by water filter and water softener systems. Water filters remove bacteria, viruses, chemicals, and other water born particulates that can be trapped by a carbon filter. Water filtration and water softening are not the same thing although one of the models listed below does both.

Are combined filtration and water softener systems better?

Is it a good idea to combine the filtration and softening processes in your RV water system? Personally, I don’t think so. The two processes will undoubtedly not be on the same use cycle, so you will either be replacing one system before it needs to be replaced or more likely you’ll wait for both systems to be fully spent before replacing the whole unit and that means that either the softening system will cease to function while you wait for the filtration system to be fully used up or the reserve is true, but in either case your water quality will be compromised.

I would advise the installation of two unique water systems, each designed to do one specific thing. When either the filtration or softening unit needs to be replaced then you can address that one system and disregard the other until it also needs to be refreshed or replaced.

What is the best RV water softener?

Here is a short list of some RV water softeners that can be installed in an RV. This is not a comprehensive list, there may be other systems that fit your needs better, use less chemicals, function for a longer period of time, or be more environmentally responsible.

You’ll need to compare the systems to see which one meets your unique needs. But regardless of which systems you choose, the benefits and peace of mind you’ll experience from having a water softener in your RV will certainly outweigh the expense and hassle of installing it.

Learn more about RV water filters

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Get more tips from the RV community

RVers looking for valuable how-to information have learned to go to the experts. Forums such as iRV2.com and blog sites like RV LIFE, Do It Yourself RV, and Camper Report provide all the information you need to enjoy your RV. You’ll also find brand-specific information on additional forums like Air Forums, Forest River Forums, and Jayco Owners Forum.