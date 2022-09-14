Visit The New Island Oaks RV Resort In Florida

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Don’t Miss Island Oaks RV Resort In Florida

Florida RVers have no shortage of choices when it comes to choosing a place to camp. This whole state is a hotspot for tourists and travelers. In addition, many snowbirds are drawn here during the winter. One destination that should be on everyone’s radar is Island Oaks RV Resort. It’s the perfect mix of relaxation and fun!

There are several enticing features in this resort, but one of the biggest distinguishing factors is the water features. Island Oaks RV Resort has two lakes: one for swimming and one for fishing. There’s also a pool in between them, so everyone can pick the option that suits them best.

This park has also been highly rated by guests and critics alike. If you’re looking for a campground that’s bound to deliver a great experience, make your reservation at Island Oaks RV Resort today! Below, we’ll cover some information about this park, as well as some of its best features.

A new RV resort in North Florida

This RV resort is located at 9664 Nursery Rd Blvd, Glen St. Mary, FL. It’s located in a nice quiet area, but it’s pretty close to the hub of Jacksonville. If you need a little more excitement during your stay, it’s not a far trip to the big city.

Like almost every Florida RV resort, this one is open all year long. Rates will vary depending on the length of stay, the season of the reservation, and the type of site.

There’s a total of 385 RV sites, making it one of the larger resorts in the state. All of these sites include full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity (20/30/50 amps). The roads and sites have also been freshly paved, so everything is level and in top-notch condition.

Camping rates

The rates for this resort are a little bit high, but not unreasonable when you consider the location and all the amenities you receive. Again, the specific prices will change depending on the month and day of the week that you want to visit. On average, the daily rates are as follows:

Day use: $50

Deluxe: $73

Nature view: $77

Lakeside: $80

Fun express: $80

Deluxe pull-thru: $81

Fun central: $83

These sites all have full hookups, Wi-Fi access, and are handicap accessible and pet-friendly. The main thing that changes is the site size and its location within the park. Sites that are closer to the center (where all the amenities are) tend to be a bit more expensive.

Currently, there aren’t any rental properties or RVs available. The resort website has announced that they would like to roll out rentals eventually, but that’s a project for the future. Right now, they’re dedicated to creating the best experience possible for RVers.

Island Oaks RV Resort is actually a brand new resort. It was recently opened in the summer of 2022, and it has already earned wonderful reviews. If the owners can maintain the high level of quality they’ve established, it’s quite likely that this will grow to be one of the most popular RV resorts in Florida!

Campground amenities

One element that really sets Island Oaks RV Resort apart from the crowd is its amenities. This is a brand new park, and the owners have worked hard to include top-notch amenities that will keep guests happy and comfortable.

For starters, all the roads and paved and the RV sites are nice and level. Although full hookups are provided for each site, there are also easily-accessible bathrooms and showers located throughout the park.

You won’t even have to leave the resort to grab food or enjoy a night out! There’s a great restaurant, snack bar, and cocktail lounge located on-site. Here, you can enjoy a delicious range of choices that are served right to you.

There’s also a store where you can get RV supplies, ice, and metered LP gas. An ATM machine is also located here.

The entire park is walkable, but guests can also rent golf carts if they want to kick back and take it easy. Pets are also more than welcome here! Island Oaks RV Resort includes a dog park and a dog washing station, so your furry friends will stay clean and active.

There are countless activities and games to fill your time here as well. You can swim in the pool or lagoon, participate in planned activities, play mini golf, or enjoy the game room. Active guests and outdoorsmen will enjoy the exercise room, shuffleboard court, nature trails, and outdoor games.

The lagoon lake has tons of floating toys and games for visitors. It’s surrounded by a sandy beach, complete with shady spots to sit. The park design includes a few wide-open lawns that are used for event spaces, but they are also perfect for yard games, picnics, or kids who just need a space to run around.

Nearby activities/attractions

There are lots of ways to fill your time within the park, but you can also venture out of it and explore the nearby cities. This resort is located in Glen Saint Mary, which is a great little town with a lot to offer. There are opportunities for fishing, boating, and kayaking within 10 miles of Island Oaks RV Resort.

If you travel in an RV, you might want to check out the Travelcamp RV outlet in Jacksonville. You can explore new models and learn about the latest updates in the RV world.

Restaurants near Glen Saint Mary

There are also plenty of places to grab a bite to eat. Some local favorites include:

George’s Country Kitchen

Laredo Mexican Restaurant

DDD’s Sports Grill

The Coop

Woody’s Bar-B-Q

Chido Mexican Grill

Ronnie’s Food

The Darbyville

Sixth Street Steakhouse

Crystal River Seafood

And much more!

Although you can always eat within the resort, it’s nice to be able to step away and enjoy some local restaurants too.

Campground reviews

When it comes to reviews, Island Oaks RV Resort is hard to beat! It’s still pretty new, so feedback is somewhat limited; however, the things we have heard are highly encouraging.

The feedback from visitors praises the park for its cleanliness and immaculate new facilities. They did mention that the trees are a bit small, so shade is limited right now.

To read more about guest experiences at Island Oaks RV Resort, visit RV LIFE Campground Reviews. Keep an eye on this park’s page because it will become more fleshed out as more visitors stay here and leave feedback. If you’d like to learn more information about this park or book a reservation, visit their website at islandoaksrvresort.com.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

