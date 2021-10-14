Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

10 Reasons Every RVer Needs A Jackery Solar Generator

We’ve raved about the many benefits of portable solar power and portable power stations as they are the ultimate power solution for those looking to go off-the-grid. Portable solar panels are easy to set up in the sun while you park in the shade, and they don’t require installing an entire rooftop solar power system. They’re also quieter, cheaper, and easier to maintain than a noisy gas generator.

Jackery has set the new gold standard for portable power with their innovative Solar Generator lineup. These portable power stations are not only built to last, and loaded with impressive features, but their simple design makes them easy enough for anyone to use, even for those without any prior solar power experience. So, we were beyond excited to get a chance to try out their new Explorer 1500 to see exactly why RVers have said they can’t imagine traveling without them.

1. You can generate off-grid power

The Jackery Solar Generator makes it easy for anyone to get off-grid power without the need to set up an extensive rooftop solar panel system. There is no mounting, drilling, or installation needed; and there is no need for a separate solar inverter to utilize all that solar power. Simply set up the panels in the sun, connect them to the Jackery Solar Generator, and it’ll convert that sunlight into usable energy to charge your devices or power appliances.

2 . The Jackery solar panels are portable and easy to set up

The Jackery Solar Generator is easy to recharge with their accompanying SolarSaga panels. The solar panels come folded up with a handle for easy transportation, and Velcro-connected backstands to stand the panels up. They also have a convenient zip-up pouch that stores the connected solar cables when not in use.

The two solar panels can be connected to a Solar Power Adapter cable, which is then connected to the DC input on the power station. The LCD screen display will let you know it’s charging and exactly how much power the solar panels are generating.

When I set up my panels in the late afternoon sun, the input was reaching up to 40W. About an hour later, the sun was shining brighter through the clouds, and the input was reaching around 45W. I re-positioned the panels at a better angle and got up to 50W. The freedom to move the solar panels around allowed me to maximize the amount of power I was generating, which would have been nearly impossible with a rooftop setup. After the sun set, the panels were easy to disconnect and fold up within seconds.







3. Recharging the portable power station is easy

Of course, the Jackery Solar Generator can be recharged using solar panels. But what about those cloudy and rainy days, or evenings when you need to charge it after dark?

When you’re at home or somewhere with a standard wall outlet, you can also use the included wall charger to recharge the power station. In addition, it comes with a car charger should you need to recharge the Jackery Solar Generator while on-the-go.

For a closer look at how to charge the Jackery Explorer 1000, check out their video below.

4. Have back-up power at home during power outages

Maybe you prefer camping at RV resorts with full hookups, and don’t need to worry about generating power while off-the-grid. However, the Jackery Solar Generator may also benefit you at home in case of emergencies or when the power goes out. The power station can be used for reliable backup power to charge your devices or power necessary appliances until your electricity at home has been restored.

5. They’re easy to use and monitor

Though there are other portable power stations on the market, Jackery has a particularly innovative design that is very user-friendly. The LCD display is bright, easy to read, and loaded with a ton of great information. It will not only tell you the input and output, but it also displays icons that show what’s charging the station (solar/wall/car charger), when it’s being used in a temperature too high or low, or when it’s charging devices.

6. They’ll save you money on fuel and campsites

One of the disadvantages of any solar power setup is the initial upfront investment. However, a Solar Generator pays for itself over time, as you will not need to spend money on fuel for a gas generator, and you can easily find cheap (or free) boondocking sites away from the crowded campgrounds.

7. Use both 110V and USB outlets

As I mentioned above, the Jackery Solar Generator has an innovative design that eliminates the need for a separate solar inverter. Once the power station is charged, you can easily plug in devices to utilize that power. The portable power station features several outlets including standard 110V outlets and USB outlets to charge all of your devices.

8. You can power all kinds of devices

Jackery’s Explorer 1500 has an amazing 1488.2Wh battery capacity, and can power all kinds of devices and even some small appliances. For example, it can charge your smartphone, laptop, motion camera, or drone; or it can power a toaster, hair dryer, coffee maker, or even a 60W car fridge.

9. They’re quieter and more eco-friendly than gas generators

Solar power is much quieter and more eco-friendly than running a gas-powered camping generator. Some campgrounds don’t allow generators after certain hours because of how much noise they produce. With a Jackery Solar Generator, you can keep everything powered without disturbing your camping neighbors or creating noise pollution.

10. There’s a variety of Jackery solar generators available for all power needs

Jackery has introduced a whole lineup of Solar Generators for different power needs. The small Entry Mini (E160) can be recharged with just one 60W panel in about 5 hours, while the Jackery Explorer 1500 is powered by two 100W panels in about 9.5 hours. You can browse their entire lineup on their website for more information.

