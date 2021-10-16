Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Stay Warm This Winter With An RV Skylight Insulator

Keeping the warm air inside and the cold air outside is essential if you want to stay comfortable in your RV during the winter. By adding an RV skylight insulator, you can greatly reduce the amount of heat that escapes your RV. So just what are skylight insulators, and who needs one?

What is an RV skylight insulator?

An RV skylight insulator, at its simplest, is just a square or rectangle of insulating material that’s placed in the skylight. This material then blocks heat transfer between your RV and the outside air. Some designs will add Reflectix or a similar material, which will also reflect sunlight to keep the RV cool in the summer.

One of the most common locations for an RV skylight is in the shower area. Here, they allow for privacy while still providing nice, natural light. But the last thing you want when you take a nice warm shower is a skylight making things chilly.

Because of this, an RV shower skylight insulator is a great investment to make. It will keep things nice and toasty while you get clean. And for those with a full bathroom, you’ll be glad things aren’t so cold if you have to make a trip to the restroom on a cold night.

RV vent insulation

People with skylights that double as vents should also consider adding insulation.

RV skylight vents are great for adding airflow and removing humidity. But in cold weather, they can also let precious heat escape. The extra insulation on your skylight vent can make a big difference in keeping things comfortable when the temperatures drop.

In fact, anyone with a skylight who wants to RV in cold weather can benefit from an RV skylight. They’re fairly inexpensive and can make a big difference in the winter.

What are the best RV skylight insulators?

Before you buy a skylight insulator, you’ll first want to know the size of your skylight. The most common size of skylight is 14 x 14 inches, but you’ll find plenty of other sizes. Shower skylights, for example, will often be rectangular, commonly measuring around 14 x 22 inches.

If you aren’t sure of the size, simply measure the width and length and you’re set.

One other thing to consider is that most RV skylight insulators are designed for skylights with straight, vertical sides. If your skylight has curved sides, you may have trouble getting the insulator to stay in place.

To help take some of the guesswork out of shopping, we’ve found some of the best RV skylight insulators online for you.

1. Camco

One of the most popular RV skylight insulators is the Camco RV Vent Insulator and Skylight Cover. It comes in 2 versions: one with a reflective surface and one without. The vent insulator with a reflective surface has the added benefit of keeping your RV cooler by reflecting sunlight out. This is perfect for RVing in hot destinations (like Mexico).

This RV skylight insulator is a 2.75” thick piece of insulating foam with a faux fleece cover on the outside. It’s designed to fit your standard 14 x 14 RV skylight. It’s “installed” by simply pushing it into place inside the skylight. As an added benefit, the faux fur cover is fully machine washable.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2. Energy Wise

For those with a longer skylight to cover, this 14 x 22 RV skylight insulator from Energy Wise is for you. If you need an RV skylight insulator for a 14 x 21 skylight or 14 x 22, this will be a perfect fit.

This design has a 2.75” thick piece of insulating foam with a reflective outer cover. While it can be installed by simply pushing it inside the skylight, it also includes hook and loop fasteners, so you can be extra sure your insulator stays in place.

3. AirLight Skylight Insulator

Lastly, AirSkirts has introduced an inflatable AirLight Skylight Insulator that lets the sunshine in without letting the heat escape. It is constructed of a durable, clear PVC material and uses air pressure to stay in place. They measure 14 x 14, and fit in most standard-sized RV skylights and vents.

There are also models for Airstream skylights that measure 19″x19″ for the large square skylight, and 21″x 14.25″ for the rectangular skylight often found in the hallway.

Stay warm this winter

The last thing you want while RVing is to be freezing cold. With an RV skylight insulator, you’ll be able to keep things warm and cozy inside your RV while the cold stays out. By simply slotting it into your RV’s skylight, you’ll instantly reduce the heat that escapes your RV.

Jennifer lives with her husband and their two cocker spaniels in a 29′ trailer in Mexico. She is one half of DashboardDrifters.com and the founder of RVSpotDrop, a web service for full time RVers.