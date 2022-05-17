Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Visit The Lake of the Ozarks State Park Campground

State parks are wonderful areas to camp and explore. Missouri is home to Lake of the Ozarks State Park, which grants access to one of the state’s largest lakes. Campers love this area for its pristine woods, peaceful setting, and close proximity to nature.

There are plenty of luxury resorts for RVers to visit, but Lake of the Ozarks State Park is a bit more simplistic than that. The campgrounds are comfortable and well-maintained, but you won’t find a pool or day spa here. However, if you’re a fan of old-fashioned camping, you’ll be right at home.

This doesn’t mean that the campground is bare, though! There are plenty of comforts and conveniences available to those who stay here. Learn more about Lake of the Ozarks State Park and maybe you’ll want to put it on your list of places to go!

Camping at Lake Of The Ozarks State Park

Lake of the Ozarks is a long branching reservoir that actually resembles a twisting river. When you stay at this park, you’ll be located in a U-shaped park between a bend in the lake. This grants you easy access to the water.

This park is open for camping year-round. Missouri can get pretty cold in the winter, though, so be prepared for that if you want to stay here during the off-season. The primary season for campers spans from April-October, while the off-season is from November-March. Rates are slightly cheaper if you camp here during the off-season. Reservations can be made up to 12 months in advance.

There are 182 total sites at the campground, and they aren’t all the same. There are a few different site types you can reserve. First up, there’s a basic site, which doesn’t include any hookups. These sites currently cost $13 per night during the main season and $12 per night during the off-season.

Next up we have the electric sites. These sites provide electrical hookups for RVs, and they come in either 30-amp or 50-amp sites. The 30-amp sites cost $23 for the on-season and $19 off-season, while 50-amp sites cost $25 for on-season and $21 off-season.

Family campsites are the next step up. Each site has 2 camping pads, 2 grills, 2 lantern posts, and 2 tables. You essentially get doubles of everything. As such, they’re a bit more expensive. Basic family campsites cost $20 on-season and $18 off-season. Family electric sites are also available. In addition to the previously mentioned amenities, these sites also have a pair of 50-amp hookups. These upgraded sites cost $42 on-season and $36 off-season.

In addition to RV/tent sites, you can also stay at the alternative lodging here. Eight rustic cabins are available for rent, and they’re equipped with all the necessities including kitchen appliances, a wood-burning stove, and sleeping accommodations for six people. In addition, cabin number 8 is handicap accessible. If you want something even more rustic, consider renting a yurt! These canvas and wood buildings are a cross between a tent and a cabin.

Amenities

This campground is somewhat limited when it comes to amenities. Because it’s located in a state park, they can’t do anything too extravagant. In addition, many campers who enjoy state parks prefer the more rugged approach to camping. However, there are a few comforts you can expect when you stay here.

Different parts of the park offer different amenities, but there are a few unifying factors you can expect. For instance, bathrooms and vault toilets are accessible to everyone year-round. Water is also available, but you may need to get it from the check station during the off-season. Running water is difficult to maintain during the winter.

This park also has a camper store that’s located near the entrance. This is a good place to stock up on camping supplies without leaving the park. During the on-season, showers are also available for all campers. Again, amenities vary depending on the section of the park you stay at, but you can find laundry facilities, an amphitheater, dump stations, horseshoes, marina access, a playground, and a wood lot here.

The natural setting is one of the best parts of this campground, but you’re not totally disconnected from modern comforts! The Wi-Fi and phone connections are pretty decent here, so you can stay in contact with the outside world. Pets are also welcome here, and many of them will love all the space to run and play.

Nearby activities/attractions

Because this park is located in the heart of the woods, you have all kinds of activities at your fingertips. There are 16.5 miles of hiking and biking trails to explore in the park; check out a list of guides and trail maps here.

You also have easy access to the water at this park, so you can engage in all kinds of watersports: swimming, boating, fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding, you name it!

Lake of the Ozarks State Park is additionally renowned for its wildlife. Birdwatchers and fishermen will enjoy all the species they can find here. If you want a checklist of birds you can find in this area, check out the list from sparks.mobirds.org. Over 200 species have been spotted in this park, and you’re guaranteed to see at least a few of them.

This park is also famous for its caves. These natural features are stunning works of art, and there are always tours you can take to explore them. Guests cannot go in alone due to safety concerns for themselves and the caves. The guided tours can teach you about the formation of these caves, and they can point out some of the most noteworthy features. Ozark Caverns is one of the most famous caves in the area, but there are many others to explore as well.

Other noteworthy attractions in the area include:

Patterson Hollow Wild Area

Coakley Hollow Fen Natural Area

Lake of the Ozarks Golf Trail

City of Osage Beach

Lee C. Fine Airport

Landshark Bar and Grill

Lake of the Ozarks Water Taxi

And much more!

Campground reviews

This park has been quite popular with guests. As long as you know what to expect, it tends to be a great experience. Lake of the Ozarks State Park has scored an excellent 8.4/10 average rating on RV LIFE Campgrounds. This makes it one of the highest-rated parks in Missouri!

Guests love the size of the campsites, the view of the lake, and all the birds and wildlife in the area. The low price point also makes this park stick out from the competition because it’s affordable to stay here for multiple nights.

“We spent a week at Lake of the Ozarks State Park CG in Osage Beach, Missouri. The sites were quite large and spaced apart really well. Ours was a back in -there are pull thru’s and plenty of room for large rigs. We were in section 3 with 50 amp electric. Asphalt sites with a picnic table and large fire ring. The grounds are grass and tall tree’s (lots of shade) with hundreds of deer roaming through the campground. $25/night. No water or sewer at site, but we filled fresh water at the entrance. Nice clean bathhouses, a camp store (open on weekends only) There is a dump station available as well. Section 4 was all booked when we made our reservations but that area is less wooded and has a few sites right on the lake. Gorgeous park, well maintained.. One of our new favorites. There were a few bee’s – but not bad and no bugs (assuming because it’s Autumn) We camped at Lake of the Ozarks State Park in a Motorhome” – Nan Griff on RV LIFE Campgrounds

There were a few complaints to keep in mind. A lot of campers say that the roads are a bit narrow and it’s hard to navigate them with a large RV. Others thought that the park was a bit old and could use an update. That’s all a matter of perspective because there’s a thin line between rustic and rusty!

Overall, Lake of the Ozarks State Park has been popular with guests, and it’s a wonderful place for those who want to connect with nature. To read more guest reviews, visit RV LIFE Campgrounds. If you’d like to make a reservation online, visit the camp website at mostateparks.com.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Related articles:

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.