10 Best Lake Resorts For RV Camping

Setting an RV up at a lakeside campsite is the epitome of summer. Kicking back, opening up a favorite beverage, and watching the sunset over the water is what our favorite season is all about.

What might make this scenario even better is that your RV is also located in a prime resort with all the amenities such as hot showers, hot tubs, full hookups, and maybe even some waterslides. Now that’s a real summer vacation!

These 10 RV resorts around the U.S. are not only located on beautiful lakes, but they each have a little something extra for all ages.

1. Polson Motorcoach Resort, Montana

There is really nothing like Montana in the summer. The cool breezes from the mountains and the Lower 48’s largest freshwater lake beckon all types of campers.

If you have a larger RV, the Polson Motorcoach Resort is your place. Located on the southern part of Flathead Lake, this resort has it all. The oversized lots are surrounded by lush landscaping and there are common areas with fire pits, a fitness center, and a fenced dog run.

2. Lake Leelanau RV Park, Michigan

This 196-site RV resort is not only located right on the shore of Lake Leelanau, but it’s only a few miles away from Lake Michigan. In addition, it’s a perfect resort for all ages.

Adults can enjoy the area’s vineyards and the resort’s lodge, children can enjoy the campground, and the whole family can enjoy the resort’s boat and jet ski rentals.

3. Conesus Lake Campground, New York

The Finger Lakes region of New York is a getaway haven all year long. However, summer is when the lakes really come to life.

The Conesus Lake Campground is located on the most western lake of the bunch and takes advantage of its waters. The resort not only has campsites and cabins, but also rents out kayaks, rowboats, pontoon boats, and docks. Other amenities include a children’s jump pad and an indoor pool.

4. Sandpoint RV Park, Idaho

If you want the best of all worlds (including the watery one), book a site at this campground in Sandpoint, Idaho. It’s a unique RV park in that all amenities such as the pool are located at the nearby Best Western Edgewater Resort.

The RV park is also located right next to Sandpoint’s dining and shopping as well as beautiful Lake Pend Oreille.

5. Ozarks RV Resort on Table Rock Lake, Arkansas

Table Rock Lake might just be one of the most unusual looking lakes in the U.S. This serpentine lake snakes through southern Missouri and dips down into Arkansas.

Here is where you will find one of the best RV resorts on its shores. The Ozarks RV Resort has over 160 sites, a hot tub and pool, pickleball courts, and a nine-hole golf course right on the lake. Bring your boat, there is a full-service marina next door.

6. Fox Lake Campground of Bemidji, Minnesota

When a state has nearly 12,000 lakes, how do you know which one to choose? It’s not an easy choice, but how about starting with the Fox Lake Campground in Bemidji, Minnesota?

Located right on the shores of a 951-acre lake, this resort caters to families with lawn games, a swimming beach, a fish cleaning station, and a store with fishing gear and ice cream.

Several of the campsites are right on the water, but most are a few steps away from the beach.

7. Mountain Lake Camping Resort, New Hampshire

Located in the White Mountains, Mountain Lake is not as large as some of the others on this list. However, the resort is akin to a classic summer camp.

Along with RV sites, tent sites, and rental yurts and tipis, this resort has a pool with waterslides, a recreation hall, a human-sized chessboard, and a private beach. The place will be quiet too. No gas-powered boats are allowed on Mountain Lake.

8. Indian Lakes RV Campground, Indiana

As a Thousand Trails campground, this resort has all the amenities you come to expect. However, you may not know just how beautiful this area around Tall Oaks Lake is.

The lake is centrally located to the resort and features tons of green space, fishing, a lakeside slide, and a pool. Just in case Indian Lakes fills up, the Batesville KOA is available right across the water.

9. Wilderness Resort, Michigan

While this beautiful resort is located right on Lac La Belle, the shores of Lake Superior are just around the corner.

Wilderness Resort offers both 30 and 50 amp campsites as well as cabins for rent. It’s a smaller resort, but the dense trees and quiet setting in this part of the U.P. will make you feel you are far away from everything.

10. Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, Oklahoma

This place is just plain fun. Located on Eufaula Lake in Oklahoma, this resort is for the kids and the kid in all of us.

RV and cabin sites aside, the real reason for coming here is to play on this resort’s giant floating obstacle course. If you tire from that, you can just relax in your RV and look at the lake.

