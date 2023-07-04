Lake Tahoe Camping: The Best Campgrounds & Resorts

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

The Best Places To Go RV Camping Near Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe is an absolutely gorgeous area. This area is a year-round hotspot for fishing, hiking, skiing, and camping. Because Lake Tahoe camping is so popular, there are plenty of options for RVers. Whether you’re looking for a high-end resort, a nature-focused campground, or a cozy cabin, there’s bound to be something for you!

As the weather warms up, more and more people are looking for their next camping destination. Lake Tahoe is large, and its surrounding campgrounds stretch into Nevada and California. There’s always something new to discover in this area, and you may need to return multiple times to get the full experience.

Below, we’ve collected some of the top-rated campgrounds and resorts for those who are interested in Lake Tahoe camping. These parks range in size and amenities, but they are all popular with guests. Check out the list, and maybe you’ll find your new favorite camping spot!

Topaz Lake RV Park

Location: 120162 US Highway 395, Topaz, CA 96133

120162 US Highway 395, Topaz, CA 96133 Guest rating: 9.1/10

9.1/10 Website: topazlakervpark.com

This RV park has been around for a long time. It has updated its name and facilities over the years, and now it’s a highly rated campground for Lake Tahoe fans. It’s fairly small, with a grand total of 54 sites. However, this size creates a peaceful, serene atmosphere.

Full hookups are provided, and this park welcomes both reservations and guest drop-ins. Although it’s close to Lake Tahoe, the park itself has a lovely view of Topaz Lake. It’s perfect for swimming, fishing, or boating.

Fallen Leaf Campground

Location: 2165 Fallen Leaf Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

2165 Fallen Leaf Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 Guest rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Website: recreation.gov

Next up, we have a more rural park. The only hookups available at Fallen Leaf Campground are for water, so you’ll have to make do without electricity and sewage. However, it is a large park with 206 sites. Best of all, it’s only one mile away from the south shore of Lake Tahoe. You can easily walk there from your campsite and enjoy a day on the water.

The sites are spacious and well-shaded by tall pine trees. Many guests commented that they had a good amount of privacy when they stayed here. If you want a calm and nature-focused camping trip, this is a good park to consider.

Washoe Lake State Park

Location: 4855 Eastlake Blvd, New Washoe City, NV 89704

4855 Eastlake Blvd, New Washoe City, NV 89704 Guest rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Website: parks.nv.gov

State parks are wonderful places to camp because they are well-maintained and they showcase the local beauty of the area. Washoe Lake State Park is no exception! It’s the perfect getaway for Lake Tahoe camping, plus you can enjoy a variety of hiking trails and nearby lakes.

It’s a fairly small campground, with only 49 available sites. Hookups for water and electricity are available, plus the park provides showers and restrooms. This is also a great destination for horse lovers. The campground has an arena, as well as corrals and a washing station.

Campground by the Lake

Location: 1150 Rufus Allen Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

1150 Rufus Allen Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 Guest rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Website: cityofslt.us

This campground is indeed located right on the shores of South Lake Tahoe. It also gives you easy access to the nearby town, as well as a variety of hiking/walking trails. It’s in the perfect location, and it has become a favorite destination for many travelers.

This park contains 174 sites, and several of them have hookups for water and electricity. There are also campground bathrooms and a pair of dump stations to address your sewage needs. With the shade from the pine trees, this is a nice cool spot to hang out.

Silver City RV Resort

Location: 3165 US Hwy 395, Minden, NV 89423

3165 US Hwy 395, Minden, NV 89423 Guest rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Website: silvercityrvresort.com

Silver City RV Resort offers the best of both worlds. It’s close to Lake Tahoe with all of its trees, mountains, and water features. However, it’s also within striking distance of Reno! No matter what you want to do, this resort will put you close to the action.

There are 206 sites at this resort, and they all have full hookups. There’s also a swimming pool/spa, a large clubhouse, laundry facilities, a general store, and much more. It’s a luxurious place to stay, plus you have the freedom to choose your own activities.

Silver City RV Resort – Photo by Bigmikejones

Carson Valley RV Resort

Location: 1627 US Highway 395 N, Minden, NV 89423

1627 US Highway 395 N, Minden, NV 89423 Guest rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Website: carsonvalleyinn.com

Carson Valley RV Resort is part of an inn & casino complex. The park is high-quality, but there’s free parking, and they don’t even charge resort fees! This campground is perfect for anyone who wants to stay close to Lake Tahoe while also enjoying golf courses, casinos, and other urban attractions.

The resort consists of RV sites, all of which have full hookups. Leafy trees provide plenty of shade, and the resort is also close to the Carson Valley Market. This one-stop shop provides food and fuel.

Resort guests can also access some of the inn amenities, such as the pool and fitness center. It’s the perfect place to enjoy Lake Tahoe camping in comfort.

Tahoe Valley Campground

Location: 1175 Melba Dr, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

1175 Melba Dr, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 Guest rating: 7/10

7/10 Website: thousandtrails.com

Tahoe Valley Campground is a highly favored park on RV LIFE Campgrounds. Nearly 150 people have left reviews, and the vast majority are either good or excellent! When you look at the photos and layout of this gorgeous park, it’s easy to see why it’s so popular.

For starters, this park is massive! There are 439 sites, and some of them have full hookups. Tent camping is also permitted, so it’s the perfect place for all types of campers. It’s open all year long, and many people go here specifically for winter camping.

Some amenities include a pool, sledding hill, general store, restaurant, playground, outdoor games, and much more.

Tahoe Valley Campground – Photo by Sherman Adventure

Comstock Country RV Resort

Location: 5400 S Carson St, Carson City, NV 89701

5400 S Carson St, Carson City, NV 89701 Guest rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Website: ccrvresort.com

Finally, we’ve got a lovely mid-sized resort in Carson City, NV. Comstock is located 30 minutes away from Lake Tahoe, and it’s a great place to go if you want to get away from the crowds. The resort is surrounded by mountains and landscaped trees, so you get the best of both worlds. Many visitors consider it to be a hidden gem!

There are 150 RV sites at this location, and full hookups are available. Reno and Virginia City are also fairly close by, so you can get your fill of shopping and restaurant hopping. The resort itself includes amenities such as laundry facilities, a pool and hot tub, a maintenance shop, a dog park, and multiple restrooms.

