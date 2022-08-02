10 Campsites With Lakes Where You Can Cool Off This Summer

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Cool Off At These Top-Rated Campsites With Lakes Nearby

Summer is upon us, which means that it’s time to seek out some shady spots and breezy campgrounds. Campsites with lakes are always a good choice because the nearby water cools down the area and provides plenty of space for fishing, swimming, and boating. Luckily, there are tons of campgrounds and RV resorts that are built around lakes.

In fact, there are way too many to mention in this one post. To give you a wide variety of options, we’ve chosen 10 campsites with lakes from across the US. Hopefully you’ll be within striking distance of at least one of these great destinations! You can read more about all of these campgrounds and find more great places to stay on RV LIFE Campground Reviews or while planning your trip with RV LIFE Pro.

1. Fish Creek Pond Campground

Location: 4523 NY-30, Saranac Lake , NY 12983

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.0/10 average rating

First up, we have a beautiful campground in Upstate New York. Fish Creek Pond Campground is located within the boundaries of Adirondack Park and has access to several large lakes. There is water on both sides of this campground, as well as a scattering of smaller lakes.

The park itself has 355 sites, so it’s fairly large! There are no hookups provided, but the park does offer restrooms and showers. It also has a beach, playground, picnic area, a dump station, a boat launch, and a variety of outdoor games. You can really connect with nature when you stay here.

2. Wallowa Lake State Park

Location: Lake State Park, Joseph , OR 97846

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.9/10 average rating

On the other side of the country is Wallowa Lake State Park in Oregon. If you’re looking for campsites with lake access, this is a great place to stay. The titular Wallowa Lake is a long, beautiful body of water that backs up right to the campground.

This campground has a grand total of 200 sites, and many of them have full hookups. The park also offers restrooms, showers, firewood, picnic areas, a dump station, and a playground. If you want a new experience, you can also stay in the park yurts, which are open all year long.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

3. Lake Wenatchee State Park

Location: 21588 WA-207, Leavenworth , WA 98826

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.8/10 average rating

If you want to camp near a huge lake, try Lake Wenatchee State Park. This campground is close to two large lakes that are surrounded by mountains. These lakes are so large that they even create small waves from time to time!

The campground for this state park offers 200 campsites for guests. Many of these sites have hookups for electricity and water, but sewage is not provided. The campground has two kitchen shelters, picnic areas, showers, restrooms, and miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Of course, watersports are also popular here!

4. Silver Cove Resort

Location: 351 Hall Rd, Silver Lake , WA 98645

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 8.3/10 average rating

If you want campsites with lake access from all angles, check out Silver Cove Resort on Silver Lake in Washington. The large lake stretches outward and winds between the campsites. Almost every site is waterfront, so you’re never far away from your next swimming or fishing trip.

The resort has 161 sites, most of which have full hookups for electricity, water, and sewage. This is a lovely campground that has a few modern comforts as well. Guests can enjoy showers, bathrooms, laundry facilities, a general store, Wi-Fi, cabin rentals, and a group lodge. It’s a comfortable place to stay in a beautiful setting.

5. Twin Lakes Resort

Location: 11200 S Century Dr, La Pine , OR 97739

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.3/10 average rating

If you want to have access to multiple lakes in the same area, Twin Lakes Resort is a great option. There’s a good mix of large and small lakes, so you’re bound to find a spot that suits you. This resort is quite small, with only 22 RV sites available. However, those who do get a spot will enjoy a top-notch experience.

Twin Lakes Resort provides full hookups for every RV site, as well as rental cabins, a full-service restaurant, and a java hut. You won’t need to go anywhere else when you set up camp here. There are also lifestyle amenities like showers and bathrooms. Feel free to bring your pet along for the ride as well!

6. By The Lake RV Park

Location: 1031 Lodge Rd, Ardmore , OK 73401

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.2/10 average rating

As the name implies, this campground is indeed by the lake—specifically, Lake Murray. This RV park is located in a lovely flat area where you can easily see the lake from your campsite. This is a modern and well-maintained park that can accommodate anyone comfortably.

This park has 128 sites, most of which have full hookups. Amenities include a large dog park, showers, restrooms, laundry facilities, a swimming pool, a beautiful rec hall, and a playground. The nearby lake is also huge, so there’s a ton of space to explore.

7. Buffalo Campground

Location: Highway 20, Island Park , ID 83429

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.4/10 average rating

If you want campsites with lakes that are also close to national parks, check out Buffalo Campground. This campground is located within striking distance of Yellowstone and is a beautiful, rustic place to stay. The park is located on the banks of the Buffalo River and only minutes away from Island Park Reservoir. You can enjoy the forests, rivers, and lakes of the Yellowstone area without going into the park itself.

This campground has 127 sites, most of which have electrical and water hookups. Restrooms are also provided, but you may need to go without a shower if you camp here! Other amenities include a nearby general store, pull-through RV sites, and some of the best fly fishing in the country.

8. Mystic Quarry Resort

Location: 13190 FM 306, Canyon Lake , TX 78133

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.1/10 average rating

If you love camping in Texas, put the Mystic Quarry Resort on your list. This is a popular and highly-rated park that’s close to Canyon Lake. A river runs through the campground and leads directly to the lake.

This is an upscale resort that’s a bit smaller than the others we’ve mentioned. It has 53 sites, all of which have full hookups. There are too many amenities to mention, but some of the best ones include a pool, private hot tubs, golf cart rentals, a huge recreation hall, and a variety of games and outdoor sports equipment. If you’re feeling fancy, this is the place to stay!

9. Alexandria Shooting Park and RV Campground

Location: 6533 County Road 87 SE, Alexandria , MN 56308

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.0/10 average rating

Next up, we have the Alexandria Shooting Park and RV Campground in Minnesota. This state is a great place to visit if you want to enjoy a ton of little lakes, ponds, and streams. As the name suggests, this campground also has facilities for sportsmen who enjoy shooting ranges and other hunting challenges.

There are 146 sites in this campground and there are hookups for water and electricity. In terms of amenities, there are trap fields, a skeet field, a dump station, and laundry facilities. Hunters and fishermen alike will enjoy this campground.

10. High Cliff State Park

Location: N7630 State Park Rd, Sherwood , WI 54169

, RV LIFE Campground Reviews: 9.5/10 average rating

You can take your pick of lakes when you stay at High Cliff State Park. There’s a nearby lake called Lake Winnebago (perfect for RVers!), but you’re also not far away from Lake Michigan when you stay here. The Great Lakes are always popular destinations, so High Cliff State Park gives you a great location to enjoy them.

This park has 132 sites. The only hookup that’s provided is electricity, but there are showers and restrooms for guests as well. The campsite amenities are a bit scarce, but there are endless activities to do here. Guests can go hiking, biking, swimming, fishing, hunting, boating, or horseback riding. It’s the perfect spot for outdoorsy types.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Related articles:

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.