A Top-Rated Miami Destination: Larry and Penny Thompson Memorial Park and Campground

Larry and Penny Thompson Memorial Park and Campground

Nestled within one of the last untouched regions of Miami-Dade County, the Larry and Penny Thompson Memorial Park and Campground offers an escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.

This park pays homage to Larry Thompson, a revered Miami Herald columnist, and his wife Penny, a trailblazer in women’s aviation and an inductee into the Florida Aviation Hall of Fame. The Thompsons passionately advocated for enhancing Miami-Dade’s green spaces. Adjacent to the Miami Zoo, this 270-acre park boasts dense woodlands, a variety of trails, a 22-acre freshwater lake, and a seasonally open beach.

Campground amenities

The campground spans 60 acres, housing nearly 250 RV sites and tent camping areas. Each pet-friendly site offers electrical, water, and sewer hookups, with complimentary Wi-Fi for all guests.

For your comfort, there are four spacious bathhouses, each equipped with hot showers, restrooms, and laundry facilities.

You can learn more about the Thompsons at the camp office, which showcases Mr. Thompson’s publications and articles. Additionally, there’s an onsite store for camping essentials.

Activities

Whether you’re staying at the campground or exploring the adjacent park, a myriad of activities await. Traverse the many hiking, biking, and equestrian trails, or enjoy a swim in the lake or the heated pool at the campground.

Multiple picnic tables and BBQ grills are scattered throughout, perfect for a relaxing lunch. For larger gatherings, there are nine rentable picnic shelters, each accommodating up to a hundred people.

Campground reviews

The park has an excellent 9.1/10 average rating on RV LIFE Campgrounds, with over 100 reviews from past guests. According to a recent review,

“With over 200 sites arranged in pods, it seems like it should be very crowded. But there was plenty of space at each site (although I wouldn’t want one of the sites in the center of a pod). Many sites, but not all, have at least some shade, so use Google Maps and choose carefully in the summer. Despite being full, it was very quiet, except for the occasional road noise or siren from outside the park. The bathrooms and laundries were spotless. Park rangers patrolled regularly. Everglades & Biscayne National Parks are each a short drive, and it is also an easy drive to downtown Miami or Miami Beach. Our price reflects a weekly rate of $170. We camped at Larry & Penny Thompson Memorial Park & Campground in a Travel Trailer.” – via GrumpyBears

Things to do in Miami

Known as the Magic City, Miami brims with attractions and activities. South Beach, with its iconic coastline, is a must-visit. A guided bike or Segway tour offers a fun way to navigate the Art Deco District.

Miami’s waterways beckon with boat tours, jet skiing, kayaking, and more. To see Miami from a different vantage point, consider a seaplane ride, the Skyviews Miami Observation Wheel, or a helicopter tour.

Charming neighborhoods

The city’s vibrant neighborhoods each tell a unique story. The Wynwood Art District dazzles with outdoor street art by renowned artists. Immerse yourself in Cuban culture in Little Havana or explore the chic Design District for art galleries and antiques. After a day of exploration, sip a drink at the Epic Hotel’s rooftop bar, offering panoramic city views.

Sporting events

Sports enthusiasts will feel right at home in Miami. Cheer for the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium, witness the Miami Heat’s basketball prowess at the American Airlines Arena, or catch a Marlins baseball game. The Florida Panthers also promise thrilling hockey matches.

Attractions featuring animals

For animal aficionados, Miami offers a plethora of options. At Zoo Miami, the state’s largest zoo, witness elephants, camels, and rhinos. Feed giraffes, or venture to the Miami Seaquarium for a rendezvous with sea lions, turtles, manatees, and orcas.

Everglades National Park lets you encounter alligators from the safety of an airboat, while the Zoological Wildlife Foundation focuses on conservation, housing leopards, jaguars, and monkeys. Monkey enthusiasts should not miss the Monkey Jungle, a 30-acre sanctuary.

Day trips from Miami

Venture south of Miami for spectacular day trips. Snorkel at the Key Largo National Marine Sanctuary or soak up the ambiance of Key West. For an extended adventure, a quick plane or ferry ride can take you to the Bahamas, with Bimini being a popular nearby destination.

Get RV-safe directions

Tammy Grey has been a freelancer writer since 2010. She has been published in regional and national publications, such as USA Today and Silver Sage Magazine. While her main focus is writing travel-related articles, she also writes human interest pieces. Tammy is a Marine Corps brat from Parris Island, South Carolina. After many years spent in the Midwest, she currently resides in southeast Georgia, in a small Navy town just north of Jacksonville, Florida.

