How To Take A Last-Minute Road Trip In Your RV

Source: Gwendolyn Call

How To Plan A Road Trip Last Minute

Who doesn’t love a last-minute weekend RV getaway? The thrill of setting out without hours of meticulous planning can be invigorating. With a bit of forethought and some organization, you can set the stage for many impromptu adventures. Here are five key tips to keep you ready for any spontaneous road trips.

1. Maintain a travel fund

Traveling does require funds, even if you’re aiming for budget-friendly activities or boondocking. Ensuring you always have a reserve can make spur-of-the-moment trips less stressful. Consider setting aside a small amount from each paycheck in a dedicated account for your adventures.

Many banks, like Key Bank, offer features like “Easy Up” that round up your purchases, setting aside the spare change. These small amounts accumulate over time, giving you a tidy sum for your trips without feeling the pinch.

2. Keep your RV trip-ready

The more prepared your RV is, the easier it is to take off at a moment’s notice:

If you store your RV at home and have it connected to power, keep essential perishables in the fridge.

For RVs stored elsewhere, frequently check batteries and ensure all systems are functional.

Start the camping season with basic maintenance. Remove winter covers, clean your RV inside out, ensure interiors remain dry, and prep it for the open road.

Stock frequently used items like fishing gear, clothing appropriate for the season, and other essentials. After camping trips, replenish supplies, so you’re always ready for the next adventure.

3. Stock up on transferable food

To truly be spontaneous, have a stash of meals that can easily transition from home to RV:

Keep versatile items like frozen lasagna, veggies, eggs, and bacon on hand.

Store canned goods and other non-perishables in the RV.

Remember, you don’t need to create gourmet meals on the road. Sometimes, simple sandwiches, hot dogs, or even eating out can be part of the adventure.

4. Embrace minimalism

Simplicity can be the key to spontaneity. While it’s tempting to pack for every eventuality, doing so can make preparations more stressful. Consider a minimalist approach:

Bring only what you genuinely need.

Instead of packing “just in case” items, think about what you’ve used in past trips.

The less you have to pack and unpack, the more enjoyable and stress-free your trips can be.

5. Be flexible with destinations

One of the joys of spontaneous RVing is discovering new places. Instead of locking into a specific location:

Choose a general direction and see where the road takes you.

Avoid the pressure of reservations and relish the unknown.

Some of the most memorable trips come from unexpected discoveries.

In essence, RVing offers a break from routine, a chance to explore and experience new adventures. By staying organized and embracing spontaneity, you can make the most of your RV, venturing out more frequently and creating memories to last a lifetime.

Get RV-safe directions

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Peggy Dent is an author, writer, and full-time RVer, traveling around the US and Canada. She’s traveled more than 130,000 miles in a motorhome, over the past 20 years, and is currently writing for the RV industry. You can contact her through her website at www.APenInYourHand.com

