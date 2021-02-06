Why You Should Always Leave RV Park Reviews

If you own an RV, chances are you’ve spent time in at least a few RV parks, and if you live and travel in your RV full-time, you’ve probably stayed at more than a few. No matter the number of parks you’ve had the chance to experience, you almost certainly have an opinion on each and every campground you spend time in.

Perhaps the RV park you stayed in most recently has an amazing hot tub and a friendly staff, and you think very highly of it. On the other hand, maybe the campground you last stayed at was a dud with a dirty bathhouse and sites full of garbage, leaving you feeling disgusted. Of course, the most likely reality is that a given park falls somewhere in between the two, having both pros and cons.

In any of these cases, you should always leave RV park reviews.

Now, there’s no arguing the fact that leaving a review does take a bit of time, something most of us don’t have a whole lot of. This might leave you wondering why in the world you should use your precious time to leave reviews for every RV park you stay in. There are actually a few different reasons to do this. All of them help the RV community as a whole, and some could even help you personally in the future.

1. Help RV parks improve

The number one reason to leave RV park reviews after every campground stay is to help the parks you use know what they’re doing right, and what needs improvement.

Sometimes it can be hard for the manager of a campground to look at their property from a camper’s point of view. Other times, they might be completely unaware of a less-than-stellar situation, especially if the problem is happening after dark, when the manager and staff are likely asleep. There are even some cases when a manager or staff member might be aware of a problem, but aren’t aware of just how much it affects a camper’s stay.

In all of these cases, hearing about issues and inconveniences from you will help the RV park owners, managers, and staff improve situations. It will also let them know what you love so they can do more of those types of things and hold onto their best amenities.

Not only does this make things better for other campers, it could also boost the campground’s business, and will even make things better for you if you choose to visit the same park in the future.

2. Point other campers in the right direction

If you do any RV trip planning at all, chances are you’ve read reviews to help you plan. Why wouldn’t you? RV park reviews provide inside information on campgrounds from a camper’s point of view. They let you in on the downfalls of a park before you ever visit, and allow you to get excited about the awesome little perks that may not be advertised on the park’s website.

Knowing how RV park reviews can be helpful to campers as they plan their travels should motivate you to share your own experience in order to help point fellow wanderers in the right direction.

If you really disliked a park, it can be incredibly helpful to others to know that you disliked it and why. On the other hand, knowing that another camper really loved a particular park can help those same people feel confident when choosing it.

3. Use for future reference

A totally unexpected perk of leaving reviews about every campground you ever visit is the ability to look back on your own reviews. Why would you want to do this? To remember how you felt about a particular park and decide whether or not you’d like to return.

This might seem silly in the moment, but as you visit more and more parks over the years it can actually become quite difficult to remember those little details that could make or break a trip. Having a log of those details, especially a log that you created that addresses the things that most concern you personally, is absolutely wonderful when those little things inevitably start to slip your mind.

4. Thank the best parks

A good RV park review is one of the very best ways to thank a park that you love. Not only does reading those good reviews make the managers and staff feel good about their work, but as we pointed out earlier, those good reviews help them know what they’re doing right and which things they definitely need to keep doing.

On top of all that, good RV park reviews help bring business to campgrounds. Reviews are excellent for the parks, as they will pop up when the campground is searched, giving the park a stronger online presence.

Additionally, as mentioned before, positive reviews about a park help other campers feel confident when booking. This means people are more likely to choose the park with a few excellent reviews than the one with a lot of mediocre ones. Therefore, adding your excellent review to a favorite park’s lineup will likely give them a boost in business.

As you can see, there are plenty of great reasons to take a few minutes out of your day in order to review the RV parks you stay at. Whether you’re leaving a positive review or a negative one, as long as it is detailed and honest, you will be helping the park, other campers, and yourself have a better camping experience.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!