Lesser-Known National Parks To Visit In Your RV This Fall

Less-Crowded National Parks To Visit This Fall

If you love traveling and exploring the great outdoors, you’ve certainly heard of destinations like Yosemite, Yellowstone, and Mount Rainier. All of these are famous parks, and they are certainly worth a visit! But there are several lesser-known national parks that have a lot to offer as well.

Visiting a park that’s off the beaten path has several benefits. For starters, you won’t have to deal with crowds or heavy traffic. Next, you’ll have an easier time finding a campground in the area. And third, you’ll be able to walk away with some experiences and travel stories that are entirely unique.

So why not try some overlooked national parks as you travel this fall? Autumn is a wonderful season to explore new places because you can enjoy crisp outdoor air, changing leaves, and smaller crowds. Read on to learn about some underrated parks across the country, as well as the highly-rated campgrounds that are close by.

Congaree National Park

If you’re looking for an interesting combination of wildlife and scenery, this is the destination for you! South Carolina is a great place to visit in the fall because the temperatures stay pleasant while the leaves change colors. This national park contains a large floodplain and wetlands area. Plus, it has huge, well-developed trees. There are elevated walkways around the park that let you explore the swamp without getting your feet wet! Interesting animals live here too.

Biscayne National Park

Florida is a popular destination for travelers, and it has several parks to explore. One that is often overlooked is Biscayne! A lot of tourists prefer to stick close to the big cities or spend their time in the Everglades. But this park is home to amazing ocean wildlife. You can dive, paddle, and swim to explore the natural beauty of this landmark.

Canyonlands National Park

Utah is home to several national and state parks. You’ve probably heard of the famous ones like Arches and Zion. But Canyonlands is a diamond in the rough! It lives up to its name, with deep canyons and crevices that have been carved into the rock. The stunning red rock hues stand out against a blue sky. And once the sun goes down, you can enjoy some of the best stargazing in the country here.

New River Gorge National Park

Most of the national parks have been around for decades, but it’s never too late to add a new one. New River Gorge is a great example of this! The park was officially established in 2020, so it’s the newest member of the family. It’s nestled in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains and includes miles of woodland as well. Although the park is new, the land is full of history and memories. Some even say that this area is haunted by ghosts, so keep your eyes open when the mist rolls in!

Great Sand Dunes National Park

Sand dunes create awe-inspiring landscapes that are always in motion. But you don’t have to travel out of the country to get this effect! Just head to Colorado and be sure to pack shoes that won’t trap sand. This National Park got its name thanks to the miles of tall sand dunes. It also connects to the foot of the Rocky Mountains and a large wetlands area. You get a nice mix of everything here, and you can enjoy all sorts of activities.

Lassen Volcanic National Park

California has the highest number of national parks, so it’s expected that some of them would be overlooked.

Lassen Volcanic National Park has the least number of visitors compared to other parks in the state, but it’s an incredible place. It’s a hotspot for geothermal activity, so you can see some of the same attractions you might find in Yellowstone. You can take amazing hikes and tour throughout the area, but be sure to always follow the rules and safety precautions. Volcanic hotspots and mineral pools are no joke!

Pinnacles National Park

To wrap things up, let’s talk about another California park that doesn’t receive enough attention: Pinnacles. Like the Lassen Volcanic Park, this one stands out due to its geographical features.

Over the years, this landscape was shaped by volcanic activity and erosion. The result is a wonderland of rocky spires, hidden caves, and towering mountains. It’s an ideal destination for hikers! Because it’s a less popular park, you also won’t have to fight against huge crowds to get on a trail and enjoy your day.

