This Lightweight Camping Trailer Tows with Almost Anything

by Rene Agredano
Are you one of the millions of Americans thinking about RVing this summer? If so, here’s a little lightweight camping trailer that’s ideal for anyone who wants to try this awesome lifestyle without the expense of buying a heavier tow vehicle: The Little Giant Camping Trailer. Made by Let’s Go Aero, it’s a double-duty work-and-play setup.

LittleGiant Lightweight Camping Trailer

Tow this with nearly any vehicle that has a tow hitch.

A Big Trailer for Small Cars

Big trailers precariously pulled by little cars are a regular sight on the highway. These owners obliviously drive overloaded SUVs and light trucks down the road, unaware of the dangers of exceeding the Gross Vehicle Weight Ratio of their automobile. These are accidents waiting to happen, that could be avoided with an appropriately sized lightweight camping trailer. The adorable mini-RV is a perfect example.

For outdoor adventurers who want to own a lightweight camping trailer, but don’t have the right tow vehicle to pull one, The Little Giant Camping Trailer is an ideal choice. This ultra-light, all-in-one cargo, utility, and camping RV can be pulled by nearly any vehicle with a trailer hitch. Made by Colorado manufacturer Let’s Go Aero, it’s basically a pick-up truck bed on wheels that converts to a camping tent.

lightweight truck bed camping trailer

It’s a 3/4 ton truck bed that does double duty.

The ¾ ton truck bed body features a tough, weather-resistant shell, torsion axles, steel fenders and full LED lighting. It looks heavy, but with a payload capacity of 1500 pounds, a tongue weight of 30 pounds and a GVWR of 1920 pounds, this little RV is ideal for anyone who wants to try RVing without the expense of buying a heavier tow vehicle. The Tow Rating is a “1”, which means small cars can pull it on paved or unpaved roads.

Use it for everyday cargo hauling, then take it out on the weekends for a mini-RV getaway. You never need to sleep on the ground again, and don’t have any of the costs or maintenance of owning a traditional RV. Here’s how it works.

Let’s Get Outdoorsy with a Lightweight Camping Trailer

The TreeHaus tent features:

Tent poles are color-coded with an easy ID that shows you what goes where.

LittleGiant Lightweight Camping Trailer

It’s great for tall people.

Wide screens on big bay windows with rooftop sky views

Tall ceiling with a 6ft.10in. interior height

LittleGiant Lightweight Camping Trailer

Everything is color-coded for easy assembly.

Storage room for belongings

Comfortably sleeps up to six people

LittleGiant Lightweight Camping Trailer

The MSRP is $4,987.00 USD

On clear nights use it without the storm fly. For rainy ones, you can put the storm fly on top and attach it to the tent with hook and loop closures.

LittleGiant Trailer Specs

  • Trailer Bed: 86in. L x 54in. W x 24in. H
  • Overall: 119in. L x 70in. W x 41in.
  • Ground Clearance: 15in.
  • Tire Size: 13in. (24in Diameter)
  • Coupler: 2in

LittleGiant Trailer Weights

  • Curb Weight: 420 lbs
  • Payload: 1500 lbs
  • G.V.W.R. – 1,920 lbs
  • Tongue Weight: 30lbs
  • Tow Rating: Class I or higher (perfect for small car towing)

 

The Little Giant is sold direct at Lets Go Aero. Their lightweight camping trailer does so much more than help you camp in comfort. Light, sturdy and ready for work or play, if you have a vehicle with a towing setup and you want to try RVing, give it a try this summer!

