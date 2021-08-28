Go Off-The-Grid With These Lightweight RV Solar Panels

If you haven’t topped your rig with RV solar panels yet, you may want to consider adding this upgrade to the list.

With RV solar panels, you can camp off-the-grid away from the crowded RV parks, and cut down or eliminate the need to use your camping generator.

RV solar panels are available in many varieties, but one company has set themselves apart from the rest with innovative solar panels that are lighter, thinner, and more flexible than the traditional silicon solar panels.

Sunflare Solar Panels

Sunflare is a California-based company that offers a range of solar panels for residential, recreational, and commercial use. Unlike traditional RV solar panels made with tempered glass, Sunflare solar panels are designed with durable polymer sheets that encase CIGS Sun2 cells. This allows them to be much more flexible and lightweight than traditional solar panels – even those that are marketed as “semi-flexible.”

This increased flexibility also provides a layer of protection from micro-cracking, a common problem with regular solar panels. While these cracks aren’t visible to the naked eye, they can happen in traditional silicon solar panels while they are being transported or during installation. These micro-cracks reduce the amount of power the panels are able to produce over time. The flexibility in Sunflare solar panels prevents them from getting cracks and gives them added durability.

Their RV solar panels are ultralight at just 11 lbs – making them 86% lighter than traditional silicon solar panels. They are also much slimmer at just 1.7mm thick versus 100.0 mm for a silicon panel.

Designed for rugged use

Sunflare’s product lineup includes the Flex60, ideal for RVs and campervans, the LiteMount60, a lightweight option for metal roofs, the PowerFit 20 (coming soon), and the XPLOR series.

The lightweight Flex60 solar panels can be attached to any RV, trailer, van, or even a rooftop tent. They have three power options available – 180 watts, 125 watts, and 105 watts.

Their XPLOR series features slim 105W, 126W, and 180W panels for rugged expedition vehicles, off-road vehicles, and RVs. The 105W panel is ideal for weekend warriors while the 180W panel produces enough power to stay off-the-grid for longer.

Get RV solar power in the shade

Another unique feature about Sunflare solar panels is their ability to generate power even when they’re partially in the shade. Sunflare elaborates on their website:

Bypass diodes on each individual solar cell means we don’t have the shading issues present in other panels. Usually, if you shade a cell or two in other solar panels, the cells are tied to a series of cells in a string. The entire series goes out and doesn’t generate electricity. We don’t have that issue, and that’s perfect for being in a mobile environment.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Environmentally friendly

Not only do their solar panels produce environmentally-friendly power, but the panels themselves are manufactured in a process that is very energy efficient. Sunflare boasts that their modules have the lowest carbon footprint among all electricity sources.

Easy installation and maintenance

Unlike traditional RV solar panels which require being mounted with hardware, Sunflare solar panels are quick and easy to install with a double-sided adhesive.

Simply peel and stick their Flex60 or XPLOR solar panels on the roof of your RV, wait a full 48 hours, and then they will be secure to take on the road. No need to install a racking system or ballasted mount. They are easy to set up with batteries and an inverter to keep everything from your lights to your electronics powered.

Once installed, the solar panels require very little routine maintenance. To clean off any dirt or debris, you can just run a damp microfiber mop over the panel. It’s as simple as that!

Learn more about Sunflare

More information on Sunflare and their RV solar panels can be found on their website at Sunflare.com. You can also learn more about their XPLOR solar panels for RVs and off-road vehicles at Sunflarexplor.com.

For a closer look at their solar panels, check out this video from Wild We Roam. They installed these lightweight solar panels on their van and interviewed the company CEO, Philip Gao:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RVers looking for valuable how-to information have learned to go to the experts. Forums such as iRV2.com and blog sites like RV LIFE, Do It Yourself RV, and Camper Report provide all the information you need to enjoy your RV. You’ll also find brand-specific information on additional forums like Air Forums, Forest River Forums, and Jayco Owners Forum.

Related articles: