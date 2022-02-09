Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

The Best Luxury Class C Motorhomes For 2022

A new year has arrived and so has a new lineup of luxury Class C motorhomes! Almost every brand on the market is releasing new and updated floor plans for 2022, and it can be hard to narrow down the options. Of course, there are endless possibilities for upgrades and customization, but there are some base models that are worth looking into.

Some of the biggest names in the business have released their 2022 lineup, and there are some great options available. We’ll be covering our top picks for the best luxury Class C motorhomes for 2022 below. Some are quite large, and others are more compact. Regardless of the size, each of these floor plans is maximized for comfort and convenience. There’s a lot to cover, so let’s get started.

1. Dynamax Isata 5 34DS

Total Vehicle Length: 35 feet, 11 inches

35 feet, 11 inches Fresh Water Capacity: 78 gallons

78 gallons Slide-outs: 2

Dynamax is a well-known name in the luxury Class C RV market, and their 2022 floorplans live up to their quality standards. The Isata 5 34DS is the longest and most spacious of their Isata 5 floorplans; it features a king-size bed in the rear slide-out, a large wardrobe and pantry, a booth dinette and sofa in the living room slide-out, a fully equipped kitchen, and a full bath.

Luxurious touches include premium vinyl flooring throughout as well as hardwood shaker-style cabinetry. Optional upgrades include Lithium batteries (instead of AGM), a Winegard® In-Motion T4 Satellite, and dual power reclining seats in place of the sofa.

2. Entegra Accolade 37K

Total Vehicle Length: 39 feet, 4 inches

39 feet, 4 inches Fresh Water Capacity: 72 gallons

72 gallons Slide-outs: 2

Entegra is another leading name in luxury Class C motorhomes. Their 2022 catalog is fantastic and every model is worth discussing. However, one of our top picks from this year is the Accolade 37K. This is a massive motorhome that is expertly designed. Comfort was the top priority, and everyone who travels in one of these can affirm that it delivers on this promise.

The rear of this motorhome is occupied with a large master bedroom. Part of the queen bed sits in a slide-out, so there is plenty of walking room. There’s lots of storage space in the bedroom as well as a TV and an optional stacked washer/dryer.

On the rear wall is an attached bathroom. This setup makes it easy for the room’s occupants to get ready for the day without leaving the sanctuary of their master suite.

A half bath sits just outside this main bedroom, so the other passengers can use it without going all the way to the back. Along the same wall as this enclosed bathroom is the kitchen. This includes amenities like a residential refrigerator, an L-shaped counter, and all the appliances you need to cook on the road.

A second large slide-out expands the living space in the main cabin. The slide-out holds a long reclining sofa, a pantry, and a booth-style dinette. A fireplace and TV round out the equation, providing a cozy space for comfort and entertainment.

3. Tiffin Wayfarer 25 SW

Total Vehicle Length: 25 feet, 8 inches

25 feet, 8 inches Fresh Water Capacity: 38 gallons

38 gallons Slide-outs: 2

Tiffin is another great manufacturer of motorhomes. They’re primarily known for their high-end Class A models, but the Wayfarer 25SW proves that they can also compete in the world of luxury Class C motorhomes. This is a highly customizable model, so customers can choose the furniture, decor, and amenities they would like to include.

The main bedroom sits at the rear. A slide-out on the very back wall extends outward and holds part of the queen-size bed. Nightstands and a wardrobe are included, but customers can choose to add a TV in this room as well.

This model also features a split bathroom. One wall hosts a small half bath with a toilet, sink, and a few small cabinets. Across the hall is a separate room that holds the shower. This setup can be nice for groups because one person can get ready while the other showers!

The second slide-out in this floor plan holds a single item of furniture. What it is depends on the customer’s preference. It can either be a booth-style dinette, a pair of theater seats, or a tri-fold sofa. This piece of furniture sits directly across from the kitchen and a wall with a mounted TV.

Depending on the customer’s choice, the area above the driver’s cab can either be used for a second bedroom or as an entertainment center.

4. Greyhawk Prestige 29MVP

Total Vehicle Length: 32 feet, 6 inches

32 feet, 6 inches Fresh Water Capacity: 47 gallons

47 gallons Slideouts: 2

Jayco is yet another big name in the RV world. They make just about every type of RV there is, including motorhomes. This Class C offering is definitely worth exploring if you’re interested in luxury Class C motorhomes. The Greyhawk Prestige 29MVP is a spacious and well-designed vehicle that has earned its place on our list.

The rear bedroom features a queen-size bed that sits in one of this motorhome’s slide-outs. There are also nightstands, a large set of overhead cabinets, 2 wardrobes, and a built-in TV cabinet. This motorhome also features a split bathroom design with the toilet and sink in one compartment and a shower in a separate one.

The living space is cleanly split with the kitchen area/appliances against one side and the dinette and tri-fold sofa on the opposite wall. The dinette and sofa sit inside the other slide-out, so when it is expanded, there is plenty of open space in the middle of this floor plan.

A loft sits over the driver’s cab and it contains an extra bunk. This, plus the tri-fold sofa, adds a good amount of extra sleeping space into this Class C motorhome. Customers can also customize their RV by choosing from a variety of decoration color schemes and exterior paint jobs.

5. Winnebago Minnie Winnie 31H

Total Vehicle Length: 32 feet, 9 inches

32 feet, 9 inches Fresh Water Capacity: 44 gallons

44 gallons Slide-outs: 2

Winnebago is one of the oldest names in the RV industry, so of course, they are part of the motorhome game too! The 31H floor plan is one of the larger models in the Minnie Winnie lineup, so it really delivers on quality and comfort. This is a wonderful design for families and large groups because there is a real emphasis on sleeping space.

The rear half of this motorhome contains the main bedroom, a set of bunks, and a full bathroom. All of these are within close proximity, so the inhabitants can stay connected with each other while still having their own beds and spaces to retreat to.

The combined living space/kitchen is also designed to provide extra sleeping space. The slide-out in this section contains a sofa that can be easily converted into another bed. A U-shaped dinette provides space for people to relax and eat, and the kitchen appliances are tucked neatly against the remaining wall space.

Finally, the bunk above the cab provides one final place for someone to sleep. Nobody will have to sleep on the floor if you’re traveling in a Minnie Winnie 31H! This focus on comfort and sleeping space earned it a spot on our list of favorite luxury Class C motorhomes.

6. Thor Motorcoach Quantum Sprinter DS24

Total Vehicle Length: 25 feet, 9 inches

25 feet, 9 inches Fresh Water Capacity: 30 gallons

30 gallons Slide-outs: 2

To round things out, we have the Quantum Sprinter DS24 from Thor Motorcoach. This company specializes in motorhomes of all shapes and sizes, and this is a wonderful Class C design.

The rear bedroom has a full bed that sits partially in a slide-out on the very back wall. This makes extra room for a closet, nightstand, and mounted TV. A split bathroom sits just outside the door, so everyone has access to the half bath and shower room.

The kitchen is simple but effective. It consists of a sink, range, flip-up countertop, refrigerator, storage cabinets, and a microwave. A booth-style dinette and a mounted TV sit inside a slide-out in the living room.

Two-person theater seats (complete with footrests) sit against the opposite wall. The bunk over the cab adds one more place to sleep as well. Overall, it’s a great floor plan for couples and small families to consider.

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.