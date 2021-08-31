10 Best US Military Campgrounds And RV Parks

One of the perks of being active duty or retired military (and in some cases, a current or former Department of Defense employee) is getting to stay at US military campgrounds and RV parks.

There are dozens of such parks across the country; I have showcased ten of the most highly-rated parks below. A quick search of Campground Reviews will help you find the perfect location for you. To make the search even easier, you can filter the results to show just the military-only options.

1. Peregrine Pines FamCamp

Nestled at the base of the Southern Rockies, this campground just north of Colorado Springs is located at one of the most scenic spots in America. Located on the grounds of the United States Air Force Academy, Peregrine Pines makes an amazing home away from home. The base itself has several trails for hiking and biking, and you can visit the Cadet Chapel and Visitors Center.

Amenities at the park include full hook-ups (there is also a dump station on-site), a sparkling clean shower area, laundry facilities, a picnic area, and a playground for the kids. You can also enjoy the academy’s golf course, commissary, exchange, and fitness center. The campground has 105 gravel sites as well as 10 tent sites.

2. Pelican Roost RV Park

Just north of Jacksonville, Florida, Mayport Navel Station can be found on the banks of the St. Johns River. The Pelican Roost RV Park is on base and features a scenic view of the river’s jetties.

With a total of 47 sites, including waterfront and back-in sites, you are sure to find the perfect spot for your temporary home. All sites include electric (30/50 amp), water, and sewer. Additional amenities include cable, Wi-Fi, a kitchen, restroom, shower, and laundry facilities, as well as a book/video “swap library.” The park also allows primitive and tent camping. Guests will have access to the planned activities and the Roost clubhouse.

3. Seabreeze RV Resort

Want to stay within 30 minutes of Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm? Check out Orange County’s Seabreeze RV Resort, which is located at the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach. This beautifully landscaped campground has 50 x 20 concrete RV pads, and each site offers full hook-ups, Wi-Fi, and DIRECTV. Park amenities include bathroom, shower, and laundry facilities, a BBQ area with cabanas, a fitness trail, and RV/car wash area.

You can also enjoy additional amenities such as the Navy Exchange Mini-Mart, a park/picnic area with grills, cabanas, and a playground for the kids. You can play sand volleyball and horseshoes on base or play 27 holes of golf at the nearby Navy Golf Course in Cypress.

4. Weston Lake Recreation Area

South Carolina’s Fort Jackson Army Post is home to the Weston Lake Recreation Area, which offers 33 RV sites as well as some cabins and primitive tent camping sites. Some of the RV sites offer full hook-ups (electric, water, and sewer) while others have half hook-ups.

There is an on-site dump station for those without sewer hook-ups. All campers will have access to a shower area, a playground and picnic area, and hiking opportunities. There is an on-site marina where you can rent a boat and go fishing. You can also rent a kayak, paddle boat, or canoe, and there is a beach area where you can soak up the sun.

5. Cliffside RV Park

Washington’s Cliffside RV Park, which can be found on the base of Naval Air State Whidbey Island, offers stunning views of Vancouver Island, the Olympic Peninsula, the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and the San Juan Islands. The park offers RV sites with water, electrical, and sewer hook-ups, tent camping, and rental yurts and RV trailers.

The RV park offers restroom, shower, and laundry facilities, covered pavilions, and complimentary Wi-Fi. There are walking/hiking paths and private beach access; in addition, you will have access to base amenities like the golf course, recreation center, paintball games, and dining.

6. Pine View Campground

Located on Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin, Pine View Campground is open to the public with 136 campsites available year-round. Several amenities are on-site including an accessible fishing dock, comfort stations with flush toilets and hot showers, laundry facilities, picnic shelters and grills, cable TV and Wi-Fi, and a camp store.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities on-site including hiking and biking trails, a sportsman’s range, basketball and volleyball courts, a swimming beach (open Memorial Day through Labor Day), a playground, 9-hole disc course, canoes and kayaks, paintball and laser tag, and a dog park.

7. Desert Eagle RV Park

This campground on Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada has a total of 226 campsites. All but four offer full hook-ups (electric, water, and sewer). There is a dump station available as well.

Park amenities include free Wi-Fi, shower, restroom, and laundry facilities, a game/TV room, and a dog run. Be sure and take advantage of all the base amenities that you can access. The base has a movie theater, fitness center, commissary, exchange, museum, snack bar, and library. Should an emergency arise, there is a hospital/clinic and pharmacy on the base. You can watch a driving tour of this campground below.

8. Engineer Beach RV Park

Engineer Beach RV Park is located on the Fort Rucker Army Post in Alabama and offers guests stunning views of Lake Tholocco. An outdoor enthusiast’s dream, the almost 700-acre lake is perfect for boating, swimming, fishing, and water skiing.

The area is great for hiking and biking, and offers some opportunities for hunting as well. During your stay, be sure and visit the Army Aviation Museum and the Silver Wings Golf Club. The park has 48 RV sites, 4 tent camping sites, and 1 yurt.

9. Sea Mist RV Park

Virginia Beach, Virginia is home to the Sea Mist RV Park, which can be found near the beach on Dam Neck Annex of Oceana Naval Air Station. All their concrete pad RV sites have full hook-ups (30/50 amp electric, water, and sewer); they also have two super pads. There are rustic cabins available for rent as well.

The pet-friendly campground has two restroom, shower, and laundry facilities and two places guests can access the beach. Additional amenities include free Wi-Fi and covered pavilions with gas grills provided for guests’ use.

10. Saguaro Skies FamCamp

Luke Air Force Base, located in Glendale, Arizona (just outside Phoenix), has a campground with over 60 RV sites. Saguaro Skies FamCamp is both pet and big rig friendly. All sites offer electric (20/30/50 amp), water, and sewer, and there are on-site showers and a laundry facility.

The base itself offers a host of amenities, conveniences, and recreational opportunities. You can visit the commissary and exchange, go swimming or work out in the fitness center, or grab a snack at the Shoppette or snack bar. The base also has a hospital/clinic and pharmacy in case you need medical attention.

Regardless of which area of the country you are visiting, odds are good there is a military-only campground close to you. You can find more US military campgrounds and RV parks with a quick search on Campground Reviews, or while planning your RV-safe route on RV Trip Wizard.

