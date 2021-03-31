New Airstream Book Is Golden Advice For The Silver Bullet

Book Review: My Airstream Mentor

In his latest book publication, My Airstream Mentor: How to “Airstream” for Beginners & the Well-Traveled, Jack Hunnicutt mentions three kinds of Airstream owners.

People that were “born” into an Airstream family and spent many vacations camping in one.

Avid RVers that traveled in many different types of rigs and eventually chose an Airstream.

Tent campers, who loved camping so much, took the plunge and bought an Airstream.

Hunnicutt, a life-long RV enthusiast, identifies with the second type of Airstream owner. He adds that learning about the ins and outs of an Airstream was and continues to be a journey. He shares the many phases of this journey in his book, from purchasing a unit to troubleshooting system malfunctions.

“By sharing my experience and knowledge, I wanted to prepare others to make well-informed decisions and experience their Airstream adventure to the fullest,” he shared in an email.

What will you learn in “My Airstream Mentor?”

Like with his first book, My RV Mentor: For The Newbie and The Experienced, Hunnicutt presents a well-organized, easy-to-read guide for both novice and veteran owners. However, this new seven-part book delves into all-things Airstream.

Part I

Before discussing the different types of Airstream trailers and coaches, Hunnicutt compares Airstreams’ distinct features versus other RVs. He also debunks many misconceptions surrounding Airstreams. He explains what the buying process entails, including what to expect during the pre-delivery inspection.

Part II

Readers learn everything about camping in an Airstream, from backing into a campground spot to unhitching and setting up. There is even a piece devoted to camping etiquette, how to be a good neighbor.

Part III

Hunnicutt gets into the nuts and bolts of owning an Airstream. All of the systems are described in great detail, along with routine maintenance practices. This is a portion of the book owners can return to if they are troubleshooting an issue.

Parts IV and V

While Part IV addresses ways to be safe on the road, Part V talks about where to go. As exciting as trip planning can be, the process can also be overwhelming. Hunnicutt simplifies the process by suggesting several resources like RV Trip Wizard to map an RV-friendly route and choose destinations.

Part VI and VII

There is an assortment of tips in these last two segments, including how to properly store an Airstream, using supplemental energy sources like solar power and generators, traveling with pets, and so much more.

Hunnicutt explained that his main goal in writing the book was to build ownership confidence.

“Don’t be afraid to go beyond your comfort zone, but do it with planning and research. Use My Airstream Mentor as a resource to start your journey and as a quick reference guide when things go bump in the night. There is nothing like a good friend offering support and comfort at your time of need, and I hope My Airstream Mentor becomes your friend.”

Learn more about Hunnicutt’s book and Airstreams

My Airstream Mentor: How to “Airstream” for Beginners & the Well-Traveled was released February 12, 2021, and is available to purchase on Amazon in Kindle and paperback versions. Hunnicutt also shares RV tips for new Airstream and RV owners on his YouTube channel Landing Zone Home.

In the video below, he discusses ways to make your Airstream more secure when boondocking.

Want to talk to others about Airstreams? How about an entire community? AIRforums.com is the largest Airstream trailer and motorhome community online. Get to know and talk to other folks about all things Airstream-related.