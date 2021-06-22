New RV Park & Water Park Opens In Texas

Located in the city of New Braunfels, Camp Fimfo is a brand new RV park situated along the Guadalupe River and next door to the Whitewater Amphitheater. This new Texas-sized retreat will be opening July 1, 2021 with plenty of RV amenities and spaces.

Upon opening day, there will be 80 full hook-up, pull-through and back-in RV sites available. More slabs are set to open throughout the remainder of the summer.

Camp Fimfo amenities

All RV sites include the same amenities. A concrete pad, hook-up options including 20- 30- and 50-amps, water and sewer hook-ups, cable, and WiFi are all included with your stay. Also provided for outdoor evenings is a fire ring, charcoal grill, and a picnic table.

More than a typical RV park, Camp Fimfo offers some ‘cool’ amenities:

An interactive water park with a splash playground and four slides for the young and young at heart.

A swimming pool with plenty of room for floating or splashing around.

A swim-up bar where you can order frozen drinks, cocktails, or beer.

Hot tubs and cool cabanas to relax in.

Tubing – Float down the Guadalupe River and let it wash your cares away.

Prickly par mini-golf with 18 holes throughout the family-friendly course.

The new RV park is pet-friendly, so let Fido join in on the fun. The fur babies would likely enjoy the hike to the Creek Waterfall or perhaps some playtime at the river.

On-site restaurant

The on-site eatery, Squirrely’s Tavern, serves up New Braunfels-inspired plates along with local brews and specialty craft cocktails. Get your fill from the Filling Station or browse for needed items or souvenirs at the General Store.

Camp Fimfo plans to launch several more exciting attractions over time. An activities pavilion is planned as well as outdoor movie nights, hiking trails, and a zipline course. Weddings and corporate retreats and private functions can take place soon once event space is added.

New Braunfels

New Braunfels, Texas is home to plenty of activities and attractions-both indoors and out. In addition to Whitewater Ampitheater concerts throughout the year, the city also hosts an annual Wurstfest.

Take a tour at Natural Bridge Caverns to view the underground limestone caves. Spend some time at the Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo or take a hike at Fischer Park. Make your escape at the Escape Haus or make a different type of getaway from the Hillside Tube Chute.

New Braunfels is a German town, but that doesn’t limit the food choices throughout town. Big on German plates, Tex-Mex entrees, and BBQ, there is a style of food for anyone and everyone in this city.

Have breakfast at Texas’ oldest bakery, Naeglin’s Bakery. For over 140 years, this bakery has been serving up strudels, coffee cake, pastries and plenty of other yummy goodies. Dine in or take it to-go on the way to a local park.

Just a bit further out of New Braunfels in the Dry Comal Creek Vineyards. Spend the day tasting local wines at the vineyards that is part of the Texas Wine Trail.

Part of the Texas Wine Trail, the Dry Comal Creek Vineyards is just a bit outside of New Braunfels. Take a short drive to sample some local flavors or your favorite spirit.

