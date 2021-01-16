Discover Oasis Las Vegas RV Resort Near The Strip

Las Vegas is always open, and it doesn’t matter the time of year. With various nicknames like the Gambling Capital of the World, Marriage Capital of the World, and Sin City, among others, visitors can always discover something new in this ever-changing Entertainment Capital of the World.

Many visitors are drawn by the mild winter temperatures in Las Vegas, which average in the 50s and 60s. A popular RV destination near the heart of town is the Oasis Las Vegas RV Resort. Located just six miles from the famed Las Vegas Strip, this luxurious RV resort offers a whopping 805 sites.

The sprawling 55-acre Casablanca-themed RV resort features a 24,000-square-foot clubhouse that houses a convenience store, restaurant, fitness center, banquet facilities, and more. Other offerings include an 18-hole putting course, and a realistic paradise in the form of waterfalls, a sandy beach, and swimming pools.

The pet-friendly park also includes a full range of amenities including pull-through sites, full hook-ups, 20/30/50 amp electrical, water, sewer, Wi-Fi, cable/satellite TV hook-up, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities, a camp store, café, snack bar, workout facilities, playground, swimming pool, dump station, and more.

Golfing near The Strip

Despite the pandemic, public golf courses throughout the country – Las Vegas National Golf Club included – enjoyed an impressive 12 percent average increase in play during 2020. Located just nine miles from the RV resort, Las Vegas National Golf Club boasts a spectacular par 71, 6,830 yard track.

Opened in 1961, the course has hosted many professional golf tournaments, as well as numerous celebrities. In the 1960s, the famed entertainers known as the Rat Pack (Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Peter Lawford, Joey Bishop, and Sammy Davis Jr.) not only played golf regularly here, they also entertained fellow patrons in the bar!

Free things to do in Las Vegas

While tourism generates $58 billion annually in southern Nevada and the Las Vegas valley, visitors sometimes need a break, even while on vacation. That’s when the numerous free attractions along the Strip are a welcomed distraction.

First things first, everyone must get their photo taken in front of the “Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas” sign near Mandalay Bay Resort.

Other free attractions include the following:

The Bellagio Las Vegas offers free attractions both inside and outside. For years, the Bellagio’s outdoor fountains have serenaded guests strolling the Strip. Every afternoon and into the evening, the four-minute performance takes place at the top of the hour and features popular music paired with spurting fountains, some of which shoot as high as 460 feet! Later in the evening, performances are offered every 15 minutes.

Inside the spacious Bellagio at the front lobby, visitors are greeted overhead by the incredible hand-blown glasswork of Seattle artist Dale Chihuly. The stunning canopy of colorful glass flowers spans 2,000 square feet and took two years to complete, debuting in 1998.

Visitors won’t want to miss the 14,000-square-foot Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. Located across the lobby from the front desk, the conservatory features an ever-changing theme that includes seasonal attractions, like Christmas and Chinese New Year. A staff of 120 maintains the Botanical Gardens and the entire grounds of Bellagio.

At Planet Hollywood, visitors will discover that it really does rain in Las Vegas, at least once an hour anyway. Without being affected by the elements, visitors can observe the Miracle Mile Shops during the indoor rainstorm. Watch as the desert is transformed into a realistic rainstorm that features thunder, lightning, fog, and pouring rain. Scheduled rain storms take place on the hour Monday through Thursday, and on the half-hour Friday through Sunday.

For the last three decades, Las Vegas visitors have marveled at the volcano at the Mirage. Featuring flames, smoke, water, and an intense drum beat sets the tone for the eruption. Get a glimpse of this incredible act of Mother Nature Thursday through Sunday nights from 7-10 p.m., at the top of the hour.

One of the iconic landmarks on the Strip is the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel, which opened in the mid-1940s. Today, its lush 15-acre Flamingo Wildlife Habitat is home to many of the hotel’s namesake: pink flamingos. These elegant creatures are joined by other exotic birds, fish, and turtles and are available for public viewing from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Fremont Street Experience

A walk through the Fremont Street Experience is nothing less than a sensory overload experience! This downtown Las Vegas attraction is a five-block pedestrian mall that features endless free music, an ever-changing kaleidoscope of overhead colors, along with zip-lining.

That overhead canopy is 90-feet tall and stretches nearly the entire length of the FSE. There are food vendors, performing street vendors, over-priced drinks, and plenty of people-watching. When the sun goes down, things light up at the Fremont Street Experience, which is open nightly and free.

While you’re in Vegas, check out these attractions recommended by The Average Tourist:

