10 Best Outer Banks Campgrounds For RVers

Top-Rated Outer Banks Campgrounds And Resorts

The ocean communities on the Outer Banks of North Carolina are a beautiful place to visit. In addition to beach activities and offshore fishing, you can climb to the top of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, visit the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum, or be on the lookout for wildlife at the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge.

There are numerous Outer Banks campgrounds that can accommodate RVs. You can quickly narrow down the options on RV LIFE Campground Reviews or while planning your travels with RV LIFE Pro.

OBX Campground

First up on our list is OBX Campground, which can be found on Colington Island in Kill Devil Hills. It is conveniently located to the beach, the Wright Brothers Memorial, and several local attractions and restaurants.

The sites are gravel, can handle rigs up to 35 feet long, and offer water, sewer, and 30/50 amp electric hookups. Additional amenities include free cable, laundry facilities, and a bathhouse with handicap accessible showers. You can enjoy a relaxing picnic while looking out over the water and enjoying the view, and the kids will love the onsite playground.

Sands of Time Campground

The perfect combination of old-fashioned serenity and modern convenience exists at Sands of Time Campground, which can be found in the fishing village of Avon (known to the locals as Kinnakeet). All their large RV sites offer full hookups, shower and laundry facilities, and a fish cleaning station.

You can do as much (or as little) as you want while enjoying the Outer Banks. When you stay at this campground, everything is just a few minutes away. You can walk to the fishing pier, various restaurants, beaches, and quaint little shops, and you are less than three miles from Canadian Hole, a spot popular with wind and kite surfers.

Camp Hatteras RV Resort and Campground

Located between Pamlico Sound and the Atlantic Ocean, this family-owned campground offers the best of both worlds. They have over 400 RV sites, featuring soundfront and oceanfront locations with concrete pads, full hookups, and a patio. There is an on-site marina where you can rent everything you need to enjoy a day on the water. The RV park offers three pools (indoor heated, outdoor, and kiddie pool), plus a jacuzzi so you can relax and unwind.

There is no shortage of recreational activities and games available at the campground; they have tennis, basketball, and shuffleboard courts, a miniature golf course, and cornhole. There is a game room and playground for the kids and a dog park for your four-legged friends. For your convenience, there are five bathhouses, four laundry rooms, and a camp store loaded with essentials.

The Refuge on Roanoke Island

The Refuge on Roanoke Island is a great home away from home while you explore everything the Outer Banks has to offer. This family and pet-friendly campground is also set up to accommodate remote workers, so if you have to check in with the office or handle a unexpected work situation, their Wi-Fi will allow you to resolve any issues that arise.

The waterfront sites are all back-in and offer full hookups with 30/50 amp electric, free cable, and can handle RVs as long as 45 feet in length. There are onsite restrooms, showers, and laundry areas, as well as a pool, clubhouse, and picnic area.

Frisco Woods Campground

Location is the star of this waterfront campground; it is right on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore at Pamlico Sound. Frisco Woods Campground offers RV sites with electric hookups (30/50 amp) and a dump station for your convenience. They also offer tent camping and air-conditioned cabins. Laundry and dishwashing areas are offered on-site, as are air and LP gas refills.

You can enjoy a great day of fun in the sun and then relax in the large pool in the evening. Consider renting kayaks, sailboats, jet skis, or paddleboards, and take advantage of the great launching area at your disposal. Learn how to kiteboard and windsurf from certified instructors. A stocked camp store will allow you to grab an ice-cold beverage or replace any essential items you may have left at home.

Cape Hatteras KOA

Cape Hatteras KOA is one of the most highly rated Outer Banks campgrounds. This laid-back campground has stunning views of both the sound and the ocean, and you will have access to tons of water sports options.

The campground has a pool with double water slide and lap lanes and a hot tub. There is a poolside café (Sheila’s Carolina Kitchen), which offers both quick snacks and full meals, as well as a playground for the kids and a dog park. The sites offer free Wi-Fi and cable and can accommodate RVs up to 65 feet in length. Explore the area on a rented bicycle or golf cart.

Oregon Inlet Campground

Situated between the sound and the ocean, Oregon Inlet Campground has a beach within walking distance. There are over 100 RV sites that have a picnic table and charcoal grill, and almost half of them offer full hookups. Each loop of the campground has its own bathhouse with heated outdoor showers, toilets and potable water. There is a dump station and water fill station across the highway that is available at no extra charge to campers.

You can explore the area by foot or in an off-road vehicle; fishing, surfing, swimming or collecting shells is a great way to spend a leisurely afternoon. A short drive away, you will find the historic lighthouse on Bodie Island. You can visit nearby Coquina Beach, which is staffed by lifeguards and has a bathhouse.

Hatteras Sands Resort

Hatteras Sands Resort has the distinction of being the only RV campground in the center of Hatteras Village. You are just a few minutes away from the best attractions of the Outer Banks, including the beach. This pet-friendly RV park has over 60 paved sites, and most of them have water, sewer, and electric hookups as well as complimentary cable and Wi-Fi. Additional amenities include an onsite bathhouse (with both air conditioning and hot water) and laundry facilities.

Canals running through the park provide the perfect place to go crabbing or fishing or launch a kayak. Kids and adults alike can enjoy the game room, which has pool tables, ping pong, pinball machines, and video games. There is an onsite lounge for the adults inside the clubhouse, as well as a large swimming pool that anyone can enjoy.

Ocean Waves Campground

This family-owned campground provides a relaxing stay for all guests. They have almost 70 RV sites on concrete pads (both single and double width).

Each site offers full hookups as well as free Wi-Fi and cable. There is a swimming pool and game room for guests to enjoy, and of course, the beach is just steps away. The campground has a fully-stocked store with ice or anything you might have left at home.

Rodanthe Watersports and Campground

Rounding out our list of Outer Banks campgrounds is Rodanthe Watersports & Campground, which promises a relaxing vacation on Pamlico Sound. They offer soundfront and soundside camping options, and all sites offer electric and water hookups.

There are also on-site water sports rentals available, so you can spend your day on a kayak, stand-up paddleboard, sailboat, or surfboard, or you can relax on an umbrella-covered beach chair. After a fun day on the water, you can watch an amazing sunset from your campsite.

Find more Outer Banks campgrounds

Outdoor and water sports enthusiasts will love all the activities available at these Outer Banks campgrounds. You can find more RV parks and resorts near the Outer Banks with a quick search on RV LIFE Campground Reviews or while planning your RV-safe route on RV LIFE Trip Wizard.

﻿

Tammy Grey has been a freelancer writer for just over ten years. She has been published in regional and national publications, such as USA Today and Silver Sage Magazine. While her main focus is writing travel-related articles, she also writes human interest pieces. Tammy is a Marine Corps brat from Parris Island, South Carolina. After many years spent in the Midwest, she currently resides in southeast Georgia, in a small Navy town just north of Jacksonville, Florida.