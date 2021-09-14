Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

10 Best RV Parks In North Carolina

Whether you like the ocean, the mountains, or the forest, North Carolina has something you’ll love. With some of the most beautiful coastline along the Atlantic side of the United States, North Carolina is a hot RV destination!

Let’s take a closer look at 10 of the highest rated RV parks in North Carolina. You can find even more RV parks in North Carolina with a quick search on Campground Reviews or while planning your travels with RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App.

1. North River Campground

Shawboro, NC is home to the North River Campground. This park is open year-round and offers full hookups.

There is river access for boaters looking to get out on the water and a stocked 5-acre fishing lake that will appeal to fishermen.

The campground also has a pool and on-site food including pizza – meaning you never have to leave!

2. Ocean Waves Campground

Waves, NC – The name says it all! This is a smaller park with only 68 sites. It is family-owned and run, so you know your stay will be filled with hospitality.

Ocean Waves Campground has 30 and 50 amp full hookups and all sites have concrete pads for easy leveling. Ocean access means whether you are a beach or pool person, you will find your happy place here.

3. New Bern KOA Holiday

Nestled on the tranquil banks of the Neuse River and minutes from historic downtown New Bern, this KOA Holiday has full hookup sites with room for pulling through up to 128 feet.

The 100-foot pier is a unique feature of this park. With water sports and fishing on-site, there are lots of things to keep you busy. For those who prefer to be poolside, you’re in luck! There is also a pool for you to enjoy.

4. Pelican Point RV Park

Situated on the gorgeous Slocum Creek, in Havelock, NC, this military RV park is dedicated to recreation for current and retired military personnel.

Pelican Point RV Park offers full hookups and concrete pads on all sites. This park is open year-round and close to golfing, fishing, entertainment, and local eateries.

Get a tour of the campground below from Team Roche RV:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

5. Camp Hatteras RV Resort

Camp Hatteras RV Resort has been family-owned since 1991. The resort features over 400 full hookup sites with concrete pads as well as all the conveniences you need while enjoying your vacation at the beach.

With 1000 feet of both ocean and soundfront including a marina, pool, and dog park, this North Carolina RV park is a true gem.

“Absolutely love this place. See the sunrise on the ocean side and the sunset on the Pamlico sound side. The campground is well kept, and the management is 5 out of 5 stars. The staff is friendly and also very responsive to my questions. Easy online reservations and check-in, and the camp store has everything you need. My husband and I stayed for 10 days and we were really impressed by the size of the sites, for a campground on the beach. We looked at other campgrounds in the area, and they were not even close. We are planning a visit again soon, and highly recommend this campground. We camped at Camp Hatteras RV Resort & Campground in a Travel Trailer.” – via lisahosuer on Campground Reviews

6. Fayetteville RV Resort

Located just outside Fayetteville in Wade, NC, this RV park has tons of amenities to keep you and the family busy.

Fayetteville RV Resort has 2 swimming pools, a spa, volleyball, tetherball, basketball, pickleball, putt-putt, horseshoe pits, and walking trails.

There are 140 total sites with 110 full-service sites and year-round camping, along with cabin rentals if you have guests.

7. Cross Winds Family Campground

About midway between Charlotte and Winston-Salem, Cross Winds Family Campground offers 80 sites surrounded by a seasonal pool, stocked fishing pond, rec room, and covered picnic shelter for groups.

All sites have full hookups and include cable TV and WiFi. On-site propane and firewood are also available for your convenience.

8. Four Paws Kingdom Campground

Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Four Paws Kingdom Campground is every dog owner’s dream. A private pond and agility courses, along with lots of space to roam, will have your furry best friends tuckered out by the end of the day.

A doggy spa is available on-site for some pampering and clean-up. Along with the RV sites, there are yurts, cabins, and on-site RVs available for rent.

9. Bear Den Campground

Bear Den Campground is located along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Spruce Pine, NC. This campground has 144 sites, from unserviced wooded sites to full hookup sites. Whatever your camping style is, there is a spot for you!

Bear Den has something for everyone including a lake and beach for swimming and fishing (no license required). For hikers, they offer over 13 miles of trails for you to explore including a 50-foot waterfall.

10. Tanglewood Park Campground

Clemmons, NC is home to the highly rated Tanglewood Park Campground. The 1100-acre park is home to beautiful landscapes including a lake and open pastures along the Yadkin River.

Explore on horseback or mountain bike, or spend the day hiking the area trails. There are also 2 championship golf courses nearby for golf lovers.

You really can’t go wrong RVing anywhere in the US, but when you’re planning your next RV adventure, make sure North Carolina is on the list.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than Campground Reviews and RV Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Continue reading:

Kendall lives with his wife and their two cocker spaniels in a travel trailer in Mexico. He is one half of DashboardDrifters.com and the co-founder of RVSpotDrop, a web service for full time RVers.