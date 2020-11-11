10 Best Pigeon Forge Campgrounds For RVers

With breezy fall temps and bright foliage colors decorating the mountainous landscape, it’s no wonder why RVers and tent campers head to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Although, a visit to this Smoky Mountain city shouldn’t be limited to just the fall season. Any time of the year is a good choice for this prime destination.

With all the lodging options available, choosing a place to call home for a few days could be a bit time-consuming and challenging. A quick search on Campground Reviews will reveal there are over 101 destinations in the area to choose from. Fortunately, this article highlights some of the best Pigeon Forge campgrounds, taking away some of the guesswork for your next trip to the area.

1. Clabough’s Campground

In the heart of Pigeon Forge is Clabough’s Campground. Currently owned and operated by a fifth-generation Clabough, the campground’s history reaches all the back to the 1880s. Today, there are 320 campsites and rentals for guests to choose from.

Rentals range from comfortable cottages and cabins to entire houses. The campsites are in shaded, open areas and feature a fire ring and picnic table. Creekside campsites are also available to reserve.

Amenities include 4 bathhouses, 3 laundry rooms, 2 swimming pools, and a large game room. They also offer a lazy river, an onsite grocery store, a pick-up stop for the Pigeon Forge trolley, and a basketball court.

2. Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg KOA

As one of the best Pigeon Forge campgrounds, this KOA stands out from the rest. Waterfront campsites await the campers. Bike rentals are available and your furry friend will enjoy some playtime of his own at the Kamp K9 dog park.

Take in an evening movie at the outdoor theater, relax in the hot tub, or spend some time making new friends at the community fire pit. A year-round swimming pool, new lazy river, horseshoes pits, cornhole toss, and a pickup stop for the trolley are a few more amenities awaiting guests at this campground.

3. Riverbend Campground

The Riverbend Campground has location, nature, and ease as selling points for the next camping experience. Just a half-mile off the parkway, Riverbend is within walking distance to a handful of shows in town.

As the name suggests, the campground is at the water’s edge. Be sure to pack the kayaks and canoes or tubes for floating. Perhaps some fishing instead, depending on the season. Similar to other campgrounds, the trolley is a short walking distance.

Unique to Riverbend is the Sunday church services or Saturday evening gospel singing. Guests can also expect a laundry room, bathhouse, and large, spacious campsites.

4. Gateway to the Smokies RV Park & Campground

The Gateway to the Smokies offers a little bit for everyone. Campers have the choice between primitive, standard, or premium. Picnic tables and fire rings are provided with each of the three types of campgrounds, although primitive sites need to request a fire pit and are provided if available.

Discounted tickets to Dollywood and Splash Country can be purchased in the office. Peace and quiet is what is offered at the Gateway, with the bright lights of the city within just a few miles.

5. Camp Rivers Landing

Traditionally, this is an RV park, but campers can also rent the RV slab for a tent stay. The riverfront sites would be ideal for tent visitors. Prefer to stay under an actual roof? There are two vacation rentals available, the Farmhouse and the Milk House vacation rentals. Each provides a home away from home in a wooded, serene area of the park.

Similar to the other campgrounds in this area, there is a trolley stop out front of the office. There is also a dog park on-site. The campground has several weekend events planned ranging from food truck festivals to Vegas vacation weekend. They keep their website updated with the upcoming events, so planning around your visit is a breeze.

6. Foothills RV Park & Cabins

Nestled just outside the Smoky Mountains National Park, Foothills RV Park & Cabins is one of the highest-rated Pigeon Forge campgrounds. Unlike other campgrounds in the area, Foothills is open seasonally from April 1st through November 1st.

For those opting for an RV site, they can accommodate 32′ trailers and 36′ motorhomes. There are one- and two-bedroom log cabins for rent, as well as camping cabins.

Whether you choose a camping cabin or a log cabin, some amenities are the same for both options. Free Wi-Fi, cable TV, a fridge, microwave (log cabins only), and charcoal grills with picnic tables are a few shared amenities.

The camping cabins do not include bathrooms, while the log cabins do offer full bathrooms. Sparkling clean public bathrooms and showers are mentioned often in reviews. Dogs are allowed at the RV park, but not the cabins.

Guests can be picked up at the trolley stop and be taken to the shopping outlets, restaurants, and theaters. The trolley route connects to Gatlinburg, Dollywood, and other destinations, making it easy to leave the car and RV parked through your stay.

7. Jellystone Park

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Pigeon Forge is the ultimate family camping destination. Guests can keep the luxuries of home, while enjoying the natural beauty of the great outdoors during their stay.

The options vary from a 4-person tent (with a king size bed and futon bed) to a 5-person tent (queen bed and bunk bed). While bathrooms aren’t included in these units, the public bathrooms are very close by. All tents offer electricity, water, a coffee pot, beds/sheets, and heat/AC. All the glamping tents sleep up to four, but for those who have a party of five, a five-person tent is also available.

Staying at the Yogi Bear campground provides access to many onsite amenities, such as two swimming pools, a fenced dog park, a fully stocked fishing pond, and a gift shop.

8. Walden’s Creek Campground

Located at the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, Walden’s Creek Campground features rentable cabins and tiny houses. With day activities such as creek fishing and swimming, guests can also spend some time relaxing at night in front of the fire pit.

Dogs are welcome and are sure to enjoy the dog-walking area. A trolley stop is an option at this campground, too.

9. Alpine Hideaway

In addition to the standard RV slabs for rent as well as cabin rentals, Alpine Hideaway also rents out RVs. The rentable RVs contain everything needed for a stay, except for bath towels.

Nestled in a valley between two mountains, the campground has plenty of shade during the summer months. They also offer a heated pool and a gated community for extra peace of mind.

10. River Plantation RV Resort

River Plantation RV Resort is a popular option just north of Pigeon Forge near Sevierville, TN. It is just a quick 15-minute drive to Pigeon Forge and less than an hour from the Great Smoky Mountains. The resort, which is part of the Sun RV Resorts communities, has nearly 300 sites including full hookup sites and spacious pull-throughs and back-ins.

The park is open year-round for all ages, with several amenities including a pool with a lazy river, a fenced-in dog park, and a playground for the kids.

Find more Pigeon Forge campgrounds

No matter the season, there are plenty of Pigeon Forge campgrounds to provide the perfect vacation. Check out Campground Reviews to find more campgrounds and to see what other RVers are saying. You can also plan your route and find more great points of interest along the way with RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App With RV-Safe GPS.

Since 2007, Debra Pamplin has worn her freelancing hat proudly. Though she has written about music, parenting, and lifestyle topics over the years, travel writing has always been her priority. Her byline has appeared in numerous print publications and popular websites over the years. When not behind the computer screen, Debra can be found at one of the area beaches with her daughter, at a music festival, or out on the road discovering her next travel story. View her portfolio at www.clippings.me/debrapamplin