4 San Antonio RV Parks To Visit This Winter

San Antonio is one of the major cities of Texas, located in the south-central part of the state. While there are numerous attractions to the area, San Antonio is possibly best known as the site of the Alamo, a mission where 200 Texas defenders during the Texas Revolution held it for 13 days from the 2,500 Mexican troops in 1836.

This site as well as three other Spanish colonial missions earned San Antonio the first World Heritage Site accreditation in Texas by the United Nations Organization for Education, Science, and Culture (UNESCO). The city is full of other historical sites and museums as well as local attractions like the Aquatic San Antonio, San Antonio Zoo, Tower of the Americas, and the AT&T Center.

Stroll the famous River Walk, a 15-mile path that winds through downtown, the mission, and Museum Reach. Or head to some more outdoorsy experiences like the Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, the Japanese Tea Garden, the Natural Bridge Caverns, or the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

UNESCO also designated it a Creative City of Gastronomy, so be sure to check out the culinary scene. When it comes to looking for RV parks to stay at, San Antonio has over 20 parks in the area. Read on for the four best RV parks in the city.

1. Blazing Star RV Resort

Blazing Star RV Resort is a member of Sun RV Resorts and Sun Communities. This luxurious RV resort sits among the picturesque countryside of San Antonio. There are 260 back-in and pull-through RV sites as well as one- and two-bedroom cabin rentals.

RV sites are paved and can accommodate vehicles up to 70 feet. Each site comes with a picnic table, fire pit, cable, and WiFi. You’ll also enjoy access to amenities including restroom and shower facilities, laundry, a game room with arcade games, a swimming pool, clubhouse, playground, Bocce ball, an on-site store, and pet area. Stay in shape in the state-of-the-art exercise facility.

2. Admiralty RV Resort

Admiralty RV Resort, located just minutes from anywhere in San Antonio, is a five-star rated RV resort and one of Texas’ highest-rated RV resorts. This premier RV park is located on beautiful, tree-lined, well-maintained grounds with 258 sites.

Sites are big-rig friendly with full hook-ups and access to amenities including showers and restrooms, a Junior Olympic size pool, playground, exercise room, basketball court, gift and supply shop, two fenced-in pet playgrounds, coffee bar, laundry, and rec room with a TV and fully equipped kitchen. It is also the closest RV resort to Sea World with a free shuttle service offered from the resort.

3. Traveler’s World RV Resort

Traveler’s World RV Resort is a deluxe RV resort located in the heart of San Antonio, just three miles from the Alamo and historic River Walk. They offer 165 pet-friendly sites with full hookups, grassy or gravel pads, picnic tables, and complimentary cable TV & WiFi. Sites are available as back-in or pull-through and can accommodate up to 45 feet.

Once you’ve got your RV settled, it’s time to enjoy some of the many amenities available at Traveler’s World. Families will enjoy the game room, playground, horseshoes, and in-season events like potlucks, game nights, and more.

Try out the heated pool and hot tub or the fitness center. Other amenities include restroom and shower facilities, a mail center, laundry, on-site store, pet area, on-site storage, clubhouse, and a library.

4. Mission City RV Park

Formerly known as the Alamo City RV Park, Mission City RV Park is located in the heart of San Antonio near Fort Sam Houston and less than 10 minutes from the Alamo, River Walk, Old World Missions, and more.

With a bus stop right out front, you can visit all of these sites with ease. You’ll enjoy seeing all that San Antonio has to offer with all the amenities of home. Mission City offers 140 big-rig friendly sites with up to 90-foot pull-throughs.

Enjoy park amenities including free WiFi, a pavilion, community fire pit, laundry, RV repairs and wash vendors available, a heated swimming pool, private restrooms and showers, a community BBQ and smoker, dog park, and picnic tables at your site.

Around the park, you might also spot “Lucky Lady Bugs”, hand-painted rocks waiting to be adopted by guests! They love to receive photos of their ladybugs traveling and welcome emailed photos or tags on social media with #Alamoluckybugs.

Plan your trip to San Antonio

Popular Youtubers You, Me & The RV shared some great tips on visiting San Antonio in this video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can find more San Antonio RV parks, as well as other campgrounds in the area, with a quick search on Campground Reviews. Trip planning is also made easier than ever with the RV LIFE App and RV Trip Wizard.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!