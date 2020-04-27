4 Things You Need To Know About Camping Post-COVID

While the COVID-19 outbreak has peaked across most of the country, it is still unknown when travel restrictions will be lifted, allowing things to begin to return to normal. If you’ve developed a case of white line fever from staying at home during the containment mandates (like I have), plan on being fully prepared before departing on an RV outing this summer season. By being prepared, you will avoid putting undue pressure on small communities in the area you plan to camp.

1. Prepare your RV

The first thing is to make sure your RV is fully prepped and ready to go as it will likely be the first RV outing of the season for many RVers, myself included. Here are the springtime items you should check prior to hitting the road.

As the pandemic winds down, properly preparing your RV and making sure it is road-ready before you depart will be especially important as not all RV repair facilities may have reopened or the ones that have may be overwhelmed with business.

2. Supply your RV before leaving home

Secondly, don’t count on the local mom and pop store near your favorite campground for supplies when you arrive as they may not have ramped back-up for visitors and are only catering to locals.

Fully supply your RV with groceries, propane, potable water, fuel and all other essentials before leaving home to avoid disappointment at your destination.

3. Have a plan for dumping your tanks

Thirdly, unless you have reserved a full hookup RV space, check the status of dump stations as many government-sponsored dumps stations like state parks and rest areas were closed during the height of the outbreak and could be slow to reopen. There is nothing worse than heading home after an enjoyable RV outing only to discover there is nowhere to dump your tanks.

4. Know what’s open

Finally, know if where you plan to camp has remained open to camping during the outbreak or when it might reopen after being closed by stay-at-home orders. The most up-to-date website regarding what campgrounds are open and closed due to COVID-19 is CampgroundReviews.com. There you will find thousands of campgrounds and RV parks, their contact information, and their current operational status. They have also implemented this important information into the RV LIFE App With GPS as well as on RV Trip Wizard.

If you are a boondocker like me that enjoys dispersed camping on public land then make sure you know the status of the land you plan to camp on. Currently in my home state of Washington, all state land (State Parks, Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources) is closed to any form of camping, both developed campgrounds and dispersed camping, but Federal Land (USFS and BLM) remains open to dispersed camping while developed recreation sites like campgrounds, boat launches, picnic areas, etc are still closed.

With proper preparation, you too can start enjoying your own adventures in RVing again very soon. Stay safe and enjoy.

Follow Dave’s RV adventures as he travels the West in search of forgotten and unique places. For Dave, home is where you park it, the more remote the better!