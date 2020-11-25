10 Age-Qualified Resorts In The Rio Grande Valley

Many snowbirds head down south every winter to the sunny Rio Grande Valley in the southern tip of Texas. This area renowned for its beautiful scenery and exotic birds has lots to see and do including scenic hiking and biking trails, historic sites, golf courses, a diverse food scene, shopping destinations and more. It’s also within a day’s drive of the scenic beaches on South Padre Island as well as the US-Mexico border.

Several resorts make a great home base while exploring the Valley, including 10 luxurious Encore RV Resorts for those 55 and older. With a Thousand Trails Camping Pass and The Trails Collection, you can access any of these resorts, in addition to all the campgrounds in your zone, without having to pay nightly fees for a full year! Here’s what each one of their locations has to offer.

1. Alamo Palms RV Resort, Alamo

Alamo Palms RV Resort earns its name from its location in Alamo, just east of Pharr, and its luxurious tropical setting filled with palm trees and citrus groves. They offer over 600 RV sites as well as rental accommodations, including travel trailers and cottages for permanent and seasonal residents.

Resort amenities include a heated swimming pool, laundry facilities, professional tennis courts, and a dog park. While you’re here, take part in one of their special events and activities such as the potlucks, farmer’s market, dance hall, Bingo games, or card playing.

2. Country Sunshine RV Resort, Weslaco

Country Sunshine RV Resort is only 20 minutes east of Alamo Palms via Interstate 2. They offer almost 400 large grassy RV sites as well as fully furnished cottage rentals. Amenities range from a swimming pool to a private mailbox and mail center.

Stay awhile and enjoy their community events like weekly dancing, potlucks, arts and crafts, beach fishing and more. Also be sure to plan a visit to Estero Llano Grande State Park only a few miles away. This state park has great nature trails, birdwatching, and ranger programs.

3. Southern Comfort RV Resort, Weslaco

Right next door to Country Sunshine Resort is Southern Comfort RV Resort with 400+ more RV sites and cottage rentals. Guests are welcome to use the clubhouse, swimming pool, laundry, library, and game room. They also offer RV storage, a private mailbox/mail center, and regular activities such as a craft shop, Red Hat Society, exercise classes, and guided tours.

The 385-square-foot cottages are fully furnished with a queen bed and spacious kitchen. They each have their own full-size refrigerator, TV, coffee maker, microwave, and oven. Linens, towels, and cable TV are also included.

4. Fun N Sun RV Resort, San Benito

About 5 miles south of Harlingen, Fun N Sun RV Resort in San Benito lives up to its name with a wide variety of activities and amenities. Over 1400 spacious RV sites are available year-round along with pet-friendly, one-bedroom cottages.

Try your hand at their many on-site activities such as volleyball, table tennis, woodworking, pickleball, Bocci ball, or softball. Swing by their scheduled ice cream socials and planned activities to meet fellow RVers and snowbirds.

5. Lakewood RV Resort, Harlingen

The capital of the Rio Grande Valley, Harlingen, has quite a few resorts with RV accommodations. One of those is Lakewood RV Resort, with 301 sites as well as cottages and fun on-site amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center.

Join in on the fun in their art classes, exercise classes, and guided tours. They also offer ceramics, wood carving, and several different dance lessons. Play a round at the nearby Tony Butler Golf Course or take one of the hiking trails through the woods at Hugh Ramsey Nature Park.

6. Paradise Park RV Resort, Harlingen

Also located in Harlingen is Paradise Park RV Resort along Interstate 69E. Over 500 RV sites are available as well as one and two-bedroom cottage rentals.

Take a dip in the pool, catch up on laundry, or grab a new read in their library. Activities around the resort include arts and crafts, water aerobics, sightseeing tours, Bingo/card playing, dancing, and weekly potlucks, to name a few. Plan a visit to see the Iwo Jima Monument or Harlingen Arts and Heritage Museum nearby.

7. Sunshine RV Resort, Harlingen

Sunshine RV Resort is only a couple of miles north of Paradise RV Park along Interstate 69E. Over 1,000 RV sites are available including big rig-friendly pull-thrus and full hookups. They also offer pet-friendly, one-bedroom cottages that can each sleep about four people.

Their activities include Zumba, various types of dancing, and creative art classes like wood carving. Be sure to also join in on the sightseeing tours, potlucks, and the occasional live entertainment.

8. Tropic Winds RV Resort, Harlingen

The highly-rated Tropic Winds RV Resort is also located in Harlingen. This beautifully landscaped RV resort has over 500 RV sites, 400 sq. ft cottages, and luxurious amenities like a swimming pool, game room, and library for guests.

Their community activities include a woodshop club, workshop club, garden club, a remote control race track and more. For a great workout, join in on their recreational activities like yoga, water volleyball, or water aerobics.

9. Paradise South RV Resort, Mercedes

Just west of Harlingen, Paradise South RV Resort is conveniently located off Interstate 2 in Mercedes. Nearly 500 RV sites are offered at Paradise South in addition to amenities like a swimming pool, laundry room, and a dog park.

In addition to their amenities, Paradise South has plenty of planned activities from karaoke to weekly potlucks. When you’re not enjoying time around the property, check out the walking trails and butterfly garden at La Feria Nature Center or go on a guided tour with Texas Border Tours.

10. Victoria Palms RV Resort, Donna

If you take Interstate 2 eastbound from McAllen you’ll reach Victoria Palms RV Resort conveniently right off the highway in Donna. This top-rated resort offers over 1,100 RV sites including concrete pull-thrus and back-ins with full hookups. They also have furnished rental cottages for rent or sale, hotel rooms and suites, as well as manufactured homes.

Visitors can enjoy amenities like a full restaurant, a fitness center, and a two-story craft center. Take a ride on their new bike trail or go for a dip in their tropical pool and outdoor spa. Their extensive list of activities includes everything from poolside movies and organized bike trips to crafts like sewing, quilting, and stitching.

For more information on these resorts, visit ThousandTrails.com, RVOnTheGo.com, and WinterDifferently.com. Start planning your trip and find more great destinations in the Rio Grande Valley with RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App.

Nikki is a writer and editor for Do It Yourself RV, RV LIFE, and Camper Report. She is based on the Oregon Coast and has traveled all over the Pacific Northwest.