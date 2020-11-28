Nomad Internet Promises Unlimited WiFi For RVers

For many RVers, having reliable internet while traveling is important. You may need it to find your next campground, work from the road, stream your favorite TV shows or movies, or just to keep in touch with friends and family.

Some RVers have upgraded their setup with a WiFi extender to help amplify signals for better connectivity. However, there is also a new mobile internet service that is specifically tailored to those in rural areas or those who travel a lot. But what makes this company different from all the other internet services out there?

What is Nomad Internet?

Nomad Internet is a relatively new service that delivers high-speed internet for rural and traveling nomads. As advertised on their website, they combine all the latest technology from the major cellular providers into a single plan. Unlike many cellular plans, which only allow data to be used on your phone, Nomad Internet provides WiFi on all of your connected devices including computers, TVs, and gaming consoles.

How does Nomad Internet work?

They offer two main devices depending on your needs: hotspots and routers. Routers provide the best connectivity for home offices in rural areas. They also have battery-powered Travel Routers that can be used as mobile hotspots wherever you roam. The devices are all pre-configured and designed to be plugged in and ready for use without any major installation needed.

Their routers connect to nearby cell towers, allowing for a reliable connection anywhere you have cell service. A quick search on Campground Reviews will tell you what the connectivity is like at each park and which networks have the best service in the area.

What internet plans do they offer?

Four color-coded plans are available, all of which are month-to-month with no contract. Each of the four colors represents a different cellular network. The plans all include 4G LTE with no data limit and can connect up to 15-250 devices.

Youtuber WONDERlife Travels tried out the Blue Plan with Nomad Internet while traveling in their van. Check out this video for the full review:

How much does it cost?

Prices vary depending on the different membership plans and devices. The monthly rate ranges from about $99 to $129 a month in addition to a one-time membership fee.

Several reviews on their website and in this Reddit thread indicate that Nomad Internet seems to be a promising new option for RVers. Take this review for example:

“As full time RV’rs who work in the tech industry, it’s essential for us to have good connectivity wherever we are. We’re thrilled to have Nomad Internet so we can work, surf and stream without worries of throttling or limits!” – Kellyn G.

To learn more about the new Nomad Internet service, check out their website NomadInternet.com. You may also like RV Data Sat, which similarly offers unlimited mobile internet through the major cell networks. Also check out this article on the new Starlink Internet from Space X.

Nikki is a writer and editor for Do It Yourself RV, RV LIFE, and Camper Report. She is based on the Oregon Coast and has traveled all over the Pacific Northwest.