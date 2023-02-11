7 Romantic Ideas For Valentine’s Day In An RV

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Enjoy Valentine’s Day in your RV with these romantic ideas.

Plan A Romantic Valentine’s Day In Your RV

We’ve gathered some romantic ideas for Valentine’s Day that will work in your rig. Even if you are in a small space with limited resources, these ideas will create an area of warmth and love.

1. Take a scenic trip

Of course, the best part about Valentine’s Day is spending time with one another. Plan a scenic getaway with your other half in your RV, and be sure to take plenty of photos that will last a lifetime. Use RV LIFE Trip Wizard to find campgrounds and other points of interest along the way.

Horseback riding on the beach is one of the best romantic ideas.

2. Candles and rose petals

Some may think it is a little overdone and maybe a little old school, but it still spells out R-O-M-A-N-C-E. Do it a little differently though–share a little love with your RV neighbors.

With a short advance plan, you can buy small flameless red candles and real rose petals. Put the candles in the shape of a heart or up the walk to your RV. Fill in the heart shape or path with the rose petals.

We recommend using the flameless candles naturally for safety. The real rose petals can blow away without harming the environment or be discarded easily. You can also opt to move this entire design into your RV and size it based on your space.

3. Romantic sounds

Be sure to include some music for a romantic interlude. If you like classical music, try composers like Beethoven, Verdi, Brahms, or Schumann.

Big band music can cover love well. Look for Orchestra’s playing wind instruments. Piano and guitar music are great for Valentine’s Day too. Look for music like waltzes, ballads, and rhapsodies.

4. Heat up the RV!

Plan some time to cuddle up together under a blanket in your warm RV. But take an extra step. If your RV doesn’t have a fireplace, go to YouTube and find a fireplace video. There are lots of good ones to select from.

Tip: Expand the screen so all you see is the fire. Don’t have a TV in your RV? Try your cell phone. Add some slippers and hot chocolate, and you have a warm story sharing time.

Here are some of the top videos we enjoy:

5. Romantic scents

Sometimes the sense of smell is overlooked. But smells are ways our brain triggers memories. Put a little marker in your brain with a special scent. This way, you can think back on Valentine’s Days with great memories. These memories will be jogged by the scents you choose.

Some popular scents for Valentine’s Day include rose, cinnamon, vanilla, musk, and chocolate.

6. Make like a hotel

If you are having a hard time deciding what you want to do for Valentine’s Day, think like a hotel. A hotel preps for its guest because they want you to have a special feeling of welcome.

Try putting some of the things throughout your RV that hotels do that will help create a feel of love and romance.

Individually wrapped chocolates on your pillows

A single rose on the counter

Special holiday items for your shower

Red wine in a red ice bucket

Rose petals on your bed or in your bath

Chocolate strawberries and champagne

Heart-shaped pancakes for breakfast with red syrup

7. Make chocolate truffles

Chocolates have become an integral part of Valentine’s Day. And truffles are an elegant option. But they are not outside the capabilities of even the worst of us cooks.

Since there are no-bake options and recipes with only a few ingredients, this combination makes them perfect to make in an RV.

Here is a quick one-bowl recipe too (so you don’t have to use up propane or water resources):

Chocolate Bourbon Truffles

28 crushed vanilla wafers

1 cup chopped pecans

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

5 tablespoons bourbon

¼ cup corn syrup

¼ cup (chocolate sprinkles, cocoa powder, nuts, or other coating)

Mix all the ingredients except the coating. Pinch off some of the mixture, roll into 1-inch balls, and place on a wax-lined pan. Put your coating of choice in a bowl and roll balls. Moisten balls in bourbon if selected coating is not sticking. You can store them for up to a week and serve them in paper candy cups.

No matter which romantic ideas you decide on, we hope your day with your loved one is just a little more interesting and a little more special. Happy Valentine’s Day!

