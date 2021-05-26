Do You Need An RV Air Conditioner Cover?

Your RV air conditioner is a vital part of your RV. Proper maintenance and operation are needed to ensure it keeps you cool.

Roof-mounted and in full exposure to the elements, RV air conditioners are vulnerable. Should you be protecting your RV air conditioner with a cover?

RV air conditioning covers

Air conditioner covers provide protection from the elements while not in use. They are generally made of vinyl and are held in place by an elastic base or drawstring.

There are multiple manufacturers of RV air conditioners, however, air conditioner covers are a somewhat universal fit. They are not made for your specific RV, rather the brand or size of the air conditioner you have.

For this reason, there are not a lot of different options for RV air conditioner covers other than slight differences in quality.

The price will vary on quality but RV air conditioner covers are generally very cheap to purchase and are readily available online or at RV stores. You can expect to pay between $15 and $30 for your air conditioner cover.

Who needs one?

RV air conditioner covers provide a couple of functions. Firstly, they protect your air conditioner from the elements. All RV air conditioners come with a plastic shroud cover for protection, so why do you need an extra cover?

Air conditioner covers are for use while the unit is not operating only. The plastic shroud is vented for the operation to allow for airflow. This leaves open space for leaves, rain, snow, and road debris to enter. An air conditioner cover prevents anything from possibly entering the unit.

While your RV is not in use and in storage, the elements are still there. Dirt, leaves, sap from trees, and of course the sun, are all still potential problems.

Plastic covers are easily dried out from continuous exposure to the sun. Having a cover can extend the life of your air conditioner shroud.

Secondly, RV air conditioner covers can be used in colder weather to help stop the draft of cold air through your air conditioner unit into your RV.

If you camp in cooler weather and especially if you camp year-round and through winter months with cold weather and snow, an air conditioner cover can be very beneficial.

Will you use it?

How many things have you purchased and not used or used once and stored away?

RV air conditioner covers, as mentioned previously, cannot be used while the air conditioner is in use. This means that they have to be installed and removed as needed.

This installation and removal will take place on the roof of your RV of course. Will you take the time to climb up and install or remove the cover as needed? Many RVs do not have ladders for roof access. This means the use of a step ladder to get on the roof.

In many cases, people only use their air conditioner cover while their RV is stored for the off-season. This requires only two trips to the roof per year.

Conclusion

So, do you need an RV air conditioner cover? No, you don’t need an RV air conditioner cover and many RVers don’t use them. However, the small purchase price and ease of storage won’t hurt.

Are you are someone who uses your RV in colder weather? if so you will most likely want to have a cover to help with drafts.

If your RV is stored for long periods of time, especially in direct sun or near trees, or if you travel long distances, the possibility of road debris and exposure to the elements may make the purchase worthwhile.

Should you decide to purchase an air conditioner cover, be sure to look for one with a UV and mildew-resistant material and a good securing system.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Whether you decide to use an RV air conditioner cover or not, don’t forget to maintain your air conditioner.

Make sure you keep track of all your RV maintenance and repairs with an online tool such as Maintain My RV. Not only can you keep all of your documents in one place, but you’ll also receive timely reminders when maintenance is due to help you avoid costly repairs and potentially serious accidents.

Continue reading: