Get Better Air Circulation With RV Airflow Systems

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

What Are The Benefits Of RV Airflow Systems?

While attending a national manufacturer’s rally last year, we were introduced to RV Airflow Systems. We had seen a video here and there discussing them, but we weren’t really in a position to purchase them.

We knew there were benefits, and when we saw their vendor booth, we immediately purchased two of them for our three-AC, 44-foot toy hauler fifth wheel.

Later that afternoon, we installed the RV Airflow Systems in our bedroom and were so impressed with the results that we returned to the vendor booth to purchase another for the remaining air conditioner! The installation was rather easy compared to other projects we’ve completed on the rig.

What is the RV Airflow System?

RV Airflow Systems are compatible with many RV manufacturers, including over 140 confirmed compatible RV lines. All of these rigs have air conditioner models built by Coleman or Dometic, the supported versions, in conjunction with ducted AC builds.

The RV Airflow System is composed of high-density, 3-pound extended polystyrene (EPS), custom shaped to correctly fit the air conditioner model. The shape of the primary isolation unit depends on your air conditioner model.

Increased airflow

The RV Airflow System is designed to improve the airflow of your AC’s output, if you have a ducted system. To know if you have a ducted system, look for vents in your ceiling that are separate from the large intake, usually placed right below the AC unit that resides on the RV roof.

The airflow is increased to the ducting by reducing the majority of the pressure leakage that comes through the inside cover. Instead, it forces maximum air volume into the ducting.

Older models with ducted ACs may have square corners in the system, but manufacturers recognize that curves, where the air doesn’t hit solid surfaces, greatly reduces noise. The RV Airflow system will work in both for increased airflow.

Noise reduction

We knew from the company’s marketing materials and from the massive quantity of testimonials that the system should reduce the noise from our air conditioners. Still, we were dubious. After installing them, however, it was very clear to us that the noise was immensely reduced.

The community-reported measurements vary, but you should expect from 5 to 25 decibels in noise reduction. This will vary by the model, age, and the current condition of your AC unit.

Other benefits

The RV Airflow’s EPS construction does not absorb water, which eliminates the potential for mold. The module is lightweight and won’t increase the load on your RV.

In addition, by improving the airflow, the system also can extend the life of your air conditioning by making it work less and not as hard when it is running. We found that, after installation, our bedroom AC didn’t turn on as frequently during the night, since more of the cool air was getting into the room instead of inside the ceiling.

If one of these systems should ever have to be removed, they are 100% recyclable. It’s always nice to know that a product you purchase for installation on your rig won’t be causing additional harm to the environment.

It’s also 100% safe for your family, as it contains no CFC, HCFC, or HFC blowing agents, or formaldehyde, and it is chemically inert so it does not produce methane gas or any contaminating leachates.

Lastly, all RV Airflow Systems are made right here in the USA. We proudly placed their provided logo sticker on our RV along with the others from the manufacturer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RVers looking for valuable how-to information have learned to go to the experts. Forums such as iRV2.com and blog sites like RV LIFE, Do It Yourself RV, and Camper Report provide all the information you need to enjoy your RV. You’ll also find brand-specific information on additional forums like Air Forums, Forest River Forums, and Jayco Owners Forum.

Related articles:

Lucinda Belden travels full-time with her husband in their 44ft fifth wheel toy-hauler. She is a full-time travel writer, presenter and agent. Lucinda gets her inspiration from their RV lifestyle, her avid motorcycle/sidecar adventures and world travels. Lucinda has travelled to more than 30 countries, over 340 cities and at least 187,579 miles on land and sea. Only 75% of the earth left to still cover! See her stories and adventures at DWO.net and fb.com/DirectionWideOpen