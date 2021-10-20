Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Should You Install An RV Awning Wind Sensor?

One of the best parts of RV life is sitting out under your awning and enjoying the outdoors. But if a strong wind picks up, it can catch your RV awning and ruin it. Thankfully, if you have an electric awning, there is a solution: installing an RV awning wind sensor!

With an RV awning wind sensor, your awning will automatically retract itself if the wind picks up. That way, you don’t have to worry about your awning, even if you’re away from your RV.

How do RV awning wind sensors work?

The first thing to make clear is that an RV awning wind sensor will only work on an electric awning. If you have a manual awning, it simply won’t be possible to install an awning wind sensor. However, depending on the brand of your manual awning, it may be possible to convert it into an electric awning.

Electric awnings use a motor to extend and retract at the push of a button. This style of awning is more common on newer vehicles, especially higher-end ones.

The awning wind sensor detects movement from the wind and automatically retracts the awning if the wind gets too strong. This RV awning auto retract prevents strong winds from tearing fabric or damaging the arms of the awning. Some models allow you to adjust their sensitivity as well, so the awning only retracts in especially strong winds.

Why should you want one?

There are a couple of reasons you may want a wind sensor on your RV awning.

First and foremost, a wind sensor can protect your awning from unexpected gusts of wind. If the wind picks up suddenly, the sensor can react faster than a person and retract the awning away from harm. This saves you from expensive repair bills.

The other reason to have a wind sensor is so you can leave your awning extended, even if you’re away from your RV. Then, the awning automatic retraction will keep the awning safe without you having to keep an eye on the wind conditions.

While you should avoid this if there are heavy rains in the forecast, leaving your awning out can be very convenient. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait for the awning to extend out anytime you want to use it.

Which RV awning wind sensor should I buy?

If you want to add a wind sensor to your awning, you’ll usually have to get one from the manufacturer of your awning. There are three main brands that make RV awning wind sensors:

If you aren’t sure which brand your awning is, you can likely find it somewhere on the awning. If you can’t find it there, your RV manufacturer’s customer service department can probably tell you the brand.

Solera Awning Wind Sensor Kit

The Solera awning wind sensor kit is available on Amazon or through the manufacturer’s website. The Solera awning wind sensor has three levels of sensitivity that you can change between, and it can be installed in minutes. However, it is only compatible with certain RVs, so be sure to check their website for all the information.

Dometic Power Awning Pro Kit

Dometic only offers a wind sensor as a part of its Dometic Power Awning Pro Kit, which also adds a remote control function to your awning.

Some key features of the Dometic wind sensor are:

Works with any power awning on the market

Remote control of the awning up to 100 feet away

Control the awning’s LED lights with the remote

Technology to prevent accidental opening while traveling

Adjustable sensitivity

Carefree Motion Sensor

The last major brand of RV awnings is Carefree. Their wind sensor (which they refer to as a “motion sensor”) is available as various kits designed to work with the Carefree mobile app via Bluetooth.

Some features of Carefree’s awning retractor are:

Works on Carefree awnings between 12′ and 21′ lengths

Factory pre-set sensitivity so you don’t have to mess around

Auto-retract can be turned off

Works with adjustable, flat, and steep pitches

Alternatively, a non-Bluetooth wind sensor kit is also available from RVupgrades.

Enjoy the peace of mind

With the help of an RV awning wind sensor, you won’t have to worry about the wind. These handy little add-ons automatically detect when wind levels threaten your awning and retract it back in to keep it protected. That way, you don’t have to worry about strong winds damaging the fabric or mechanical parts of your awning.

You’ll have to do a little investigation to make sure you get the right wind sensor kit for your RV awning. But once you have it ready and installed, you’ll be glad you did. One less thing to worry about means time under your RV awning will be more carefree than ever.

One of the best parts about RVing is engaging with the community of traveling enthusiasts. iRV2 forums allow folks to chat with other RVers online, and get other perspectives on everything RVing, including products, destinations, RV mods, and much more.

Jennifer lives with her husband and their two cocker spaniels in a 29′ trailer in Mexico. She is one half of DashboardDrifters.com and the founder of RVSpotDrop, a web service for full time RVers.