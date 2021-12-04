Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

How To Find The Perfect RV Christmas Decorations

Christmas is the major holiday for most. When you want to get into the spirit and have something to share with your neighbors, look for RV Christmas decorations to add some holiday cheer to your rig.

Let’s look at a few steps you can take to pull together a Christmas feel no matter what size rig you have or how small a site you may be in. Even if you are in sunny Florida!

Step 1: Decide on a Christmas theme.

Starting with a theme will help you pull everything together. As you look for RV Christmas decorations, it will help you not get sidetracked or confused as to which items would make the best choices. With a theme, you have a direction – a plan to follow to bring everything together. Choose one of the themes below, or better yet, combine 2 or 3 for a unique décor all your own. Here are some popular theme ideas.

Snow – Use tuffs of cotton filler to place in out-of-the-way corners, or for a handy craft, look up snowflake patterns online you can cut out of paper.

– Use tuffs of cotton filler to place in out-of-the-way corners, or for a handy craft, look up snowflake patterns online you can cut out of paper. Santa – You can even have a sub-theme with a Caribbean Santa, Bermuda shorts and more.

– You can even have a sub-theme with a Caribbean Santa, Bermuda shorts and more. Christmas trees – Decorate mini trees or leave them plain. This is a great way to add texture.

– Decorate mini trees or leave them plain. This is a great way to add texture. Gingerbread men – These are a nice scent addition. You could also create a gingerbread man paper chain for your RV.

– These are a nice scent addition. You could also create a gingerbread man paper chain for your RV. Candy canes – Use the real ones for giveaways later. Tiny ones are lightweight.

– Use the real ones for giveaways later. Tiny ones are lightweight. Reindeer – Parts of the reindeer are great too, like just the antlers or Rudolph’s red nose.

– Parts of the reindeer are great too, like just the antlers or Rudolph’s red nose. Christmas song titles – Joy to the World and Silent Night make for good handmade items like coasters, banners and more.

If you don’t know which theme to start with, you can always put them on pieces of paper and draw the winners out of a Santa hat. Be creative in selecting your themes and RV Christmas decorations. Also think about doing your theme in 3D or 2D for different presentations.

Step 2: Select your color scheme, scents, and textures.

Traditional colors usually include silver, gold, and winter royal colors – blues, purples, burgundies, reds, and neutral colors like beiges and whites. Of course, you can generate your own favorite color scheme in pinks, oranges, or greens – whatever brings the holiday feel to your rig for you.

Scents are an important part of the holidays because they can trigger memories. Some popular ones include baked cookies, peppermint, pine, and more. Since an RV is small, only choose one. But, spread the scent throughout the RV so it is not overpowering.

Using textures is perfect to combine with 3D visuals and with your color scheme. Try using options like glitter, lace, cotton, and textured ribbon. All of these are very lightweight and usable in many ways.

Step 3: Where can you place RV Christmas decorations?

Unlike in a brick-and-mortar home, the Christmas tree may not be an option for the center of your holiday attention. Spreading out small bursts of RV Christmas decorations throughout the rig is a better use or your space and resources. Top areas that may work:

Windows – People can’t see in windows too well, so use this as a place to adhere images you would enjoy seeing. String Christmas cards here or handmade snowflakes.

– People can’t see in windows too well, so use this as a place to adhere images you would enjoy seeing. String Christmas cards here or handmade snowflakes. Floors – Don’t forget to change out mats. This is the easiest way to bring in Christmas song titles or other themes.

– Don’t forget to change out mats. This is the easiest way to bring in Christmas song titles or other themes. Doors – Perfect place for a lightweight, handmade wreath with your theme. On the inside, hang your stockings with Command Hooks.

– Perfect place for a lightweight, handmade wreath with your theme. On the inside, hang your stockings with Command Hooks. Current décor – Switch out regular items you have around the RV for Christmas themes like pillows, throws, photos, rugs and more.

– Switch out regular items you have around the RV for Christmas themes like pillows, throws, photos, rugs and more. Refrigerator – This is a great place to put an advent calendar so you can count down the days.

– This is a great place to put an advent calendar so you can count down the days. Outdoors – Try a blow-up on top of your RV for all the neighborhood to see and enjoy. Rotating lights on your rig are nice (just be sure to turn them off during quiet hours).

Step 4: Finding Christmas items that work.

Here’s how:

Make sure the items are lightweight. The last thing you want to do is create more weight in your rig if you plan on keeping the items for your next holiday.

Remember Christmas is about giving and sharing. Come up with items you can make together as a family or share the ideas you have with friends.

Settle on pieces that can have multiple uses. Like maybe you can turn a floor mat over and use it the rest of the year. Or you find a Santa shaped bowl that can be used for snack foods later.

Storing RV Christmas decorations is easy with a plastic bin you can place under your bed. Or purchase very inexpensive items and then donate them to charities. Consider giving handmade items as a gift to friends and family to bring in the new year together.

Lucinda Belden travels full-time with her husband in their 44ft fifth wheel toy-hauler. She is a full-time travel writer, presenter and agent. Lucinda gets her inspiration from their RV lifestyle, her avid motorcycle/sidecar adventures and world travels. Lucinda has travelled to more than 30 countries, over 340 cities and at least 187,579 miles on land and sea. Only 75% of the earth left to still cover! See her stories and adventures at DWO.net and fb.com/DirectionWideOpen