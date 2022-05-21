Is RV Group Camping Right For You?

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

The Pros And Cons Of Group Camping

Group camping can be a fun way to spend time with friends, family, and colleagues. Some people have found that it’s a great way for them to have fun and bond, while others think it is crowded, overwhelming, and not worth the money. Both experiences can be true, so it’s important to explore the pros and cons of group camping.

Many people have gone camping with their families or friends in the past, but as you add more people into the mix, there’s more potential for fun and disaster. Preparation is always important, but there are some commons pros and cons that are worth remembering.

If you’re interested in group camping, we’re here to educate you about what it is and why people do it. There are lots of positive aspects of the experiences, but there are negative ones as well. Many of the aspects we’ll discuss below will vary depending on the specific campground/campsite you’re using. These are generalizations, but they are good guidelines that will help you determine if group camping is a good option for you.

What is group camping?

First off, let’s give a quick explanation about what group camping is. The name is pretty self explanatory, but it’s a practice that’s becoming more widespread and popular nowadays. Group camping means that a group of people (usually 10 or more) reserve a specific site/sites within a campground and spend the majority of their time together.

Resources might be pooled during this time as well. Sometimes this practice is used for company retreats, family reunions, or just for groups of friends who want to spend time together.

Some campgrounds have certain areas set aside for group campers, while other places might only service large groups. It all depends on the park rules and regulations, so make sure you check these before you start planning a big get-together in a specific place.

Now that we understand the basics, let’s look into the pros and cons.

Pros

Some sites have special benefits

First of all, some group camping sites have a better setup compared to the other options. There may be additional hookups, fire pits, grills, picnic tables, etc. Some sites have communal spaces like pavilions as well.

Group campsites are also likely to be closer to bathrooms so that everyone can access them easily. Of course, the specifics of each group site will vary depending on the park setup. In rare cases, group sites may have less benefits, but this isn’t usually the case.

Travel with friends and family

The biggest benefit of group camping is the fact that you get to spend time with the people you choose to. In regular campgrounds, you have no idea who your neighbors will be. Maybe they’ll be friendly and calm, or maybe they’ll have screaming kids and crazy pets. It’s always a roll of the dice!

With group camping, you have an idea of who you’ll be with and what the general vibe will be. You can also plan fun activities for everyone to take part in.

Pool resources and skills

Another great thing about group camping is that everyone can contribute something to the experience. Nobody has to bring everything because others can chip in for food, firewood, supplies, etc. You can also share your knowledge and experience!

If some campers know how to pitch tents while others know how to light fires, you can divide and conquer. Plus, it’s easy to learn something new in this setting.

Larger campsite

Big groups of people need a bigger campsite to accommodate them. This feature is nice because there is more space to spread out and establish your setup.

For instance, maybe one area is dedicated to food prep while another is for games. You’ve got more space to work with, so you can arrange everything according to your preferences. You’ve got to plan things out so that nobody is too crowded.

Cons

Fewer campground options

An unfortunate downside of group camping is the fact that not every campground is equipped for this purpose. Some parks may be beautiful, but they don’t have the space or setup that works for large groups.

If the area is heavily wooded or the campsite has limited spaces, you may not be able to arrange a group setup at all. Be sure to research your preferred campsites ahead of time on RV LIFE Campground Reviews so you can find sites that work for you.

Group size limits

Group camping can encompass small groups or massive get-togethers. If your group is too large, a campsite might not be able to host all of you. There are sometimes limits to how many people can stay in a specific area.

Once again, this is something you’ll need to look at ahead of time. Don’t try to cram too many people into a small space because this will just lead to misery.

More expensive

Group camping is also more expensive. The sites are larger and sometimes have more amenities, so campground hosts charge more for their upkeep. This cost can be mitigated if everyone splits the bill, but that can also lead to some tricky dynamics.

Additional planning is needed

Overall, group camping requires a lot more preparation and forethought compared to other methods. You can’t just pack your stuff up and go on a whim. You need to coordinate schedules, timing, supplies, food, space usage, and everything else.

It’s a good idea to appoint a leader for the group so there’s an authority to settle disputes and plan things out.

Final thoughts

Group camping can definitely be a fun experience for everyone involved. Spending time with others in nature is a wonderful way to bond and relax. However, the more people there are, the more complications there are. If you want to organize a group for camping, be prepared to deal with a lot of complicated factors. Try to pick a group that can work well together and get along for as long as the trip lasts.

There are usually lots of opportunities for group camping in your area, so be sure to check out all the available options. Next time you plan to have a family reunion or work retreat, consider heading into the woods and pitching your tents. With proper planning and preparation, everyone can have a good experience.

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.