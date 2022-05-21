9 Tips For Dealing With Highway Traffic In Your RV

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

How To Deal With Highway Traffic In Your RV

Driving an RV in heavy highway traffic can be very stressful. As much as we may not like it, we’re going to run into highway traffic at some point in our RV life.

While we may not be able to avoid highway traffic in our RVs, there are things we can do to increase our own safety and the safety of others until we can get out of it. We researched to find the best tips to help you deal with highway traffic in your RV.

1. Plan your trip to avoid highway traffic.

Plan your route with RV LIFE Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App so you’ll know exactly where you are going. Google Maps can also advise you on how to avoid highway traffic. However, whenever using Google Maps in your RV, you should always double-check the satellite view of the map. Google has sent more than a few RV travellers down roads that were definitely not designed for RV travel. RV LIFE Trip Wizard will always show you RV-friendly routes, wherever you are headed.

2. Be well rested when you start driving.

It’s a lot harder to deal with the nuances of crazy highway traffic when you are tired. Make a point of getting a good night’s sleep before you leave on your trip so you’ll be alert and ready to react to changes in the environment on the road.

3. Choose routes and travel times that are less busy.

There are usually alternate routes that are less busy than the main routes through an area. However, backroads are not always RV-friendly, so it is important to use an RV trip planner to make sure you’re on a safe route.

Choosing early morning travel times when highway traffic is usually lighter will help you avoid traffic. You’ll also get to the campsite with plenty of time to set up and relax. You can check state or provincial websites to find the best time of day to travel in your region.

4. Use a CB radio.

Having a CB radio will allow you to listen in on CB radio conversations among truckers, and it will alert you to potential highway traffic delays on your route.

5. Stay in the right lane.

RVs are not designed for high speeds and are expected to go slower than other traffic. All RV trailer tires are rated to perform safely below a certain speed. Exceeding the speed rating of your RV tires can cause blowouts. Staying in the right lane will allow faster vehicles to get past your rig safely.

6. Drive predictably.

Drive predictably by knowing where you are going, avoiding sudden changes in speed or direction, using your turn signals, and changing lanes gradually. This will help other drivers know what you are about to do and will help them avoid colliding with you.

7. Use your mirrors.

Checking your mirrors frequently will allow you to see if another driver (or motorcyclist) is trying to pass. If you are towing a trailer, you should have tow mirrors that will give you a broader view of what’s behind your rig. Some RVs are equipped with rearview cameras, but most rely on mirrors.

8. Expect the unexpected from other drivers.

Don’t rely on other drivers to behave predictably or rationally in heavy traffic or elsewhere. Always expect the unexpected from other drivers.

9. If you need a break, pull off the highway and take a break.

Driving in highway traffic is tiring. Tired drivers can cause accidents. If you start to feel tired, it’s always a good idea to pull off the highway and take a break. This is what rest areas and pull-outs are for.

After all, your RV probably has all the comforts you need to relax, have a snack, and even take a cat nap if needed.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Lynne lives, travels and works full time in the R-Pod 180 with 3 pointers and 1 small but vital corgi mix named Alice. Lynne began full time RVing as an experiment in 2019, but she quickly fell in love with the convenience, freedom and minimalist lifestyle offered by full time RV living. Lynne is a professional dog trainer, offering mobile and online dog training services through her website at www.mydoggeek.com. You can read about her travel adventures on her blog at: https://rpodadventure.wordpress.com/