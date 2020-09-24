RV LIFE Pro – Making Camping Simple

The growth and change of the RV industry and advances in remote connectivity has helped drive the booming RV industry we see today. With those advances, RVing has increased in complexity. Now anyone can rent or buy an RV and hit the road, whether for simple enjoyment, or as a full-time or part-time RV life. Today’s RVers, especially new ones, often don’t know how to plan an RV trip.

Social media and RV forums like iRV2 are flooded with questions like; How do you find campgrounds? How do you avoid low overpasses? How do I find an RV safe route? Often, these can only be answered by asking more questions; What kind of campgrounds do you like? What is the size and weight of your RV? What is your destination? RV LIFE is looking help all RVers and make camping simple again with its RV LIFE Pro suite of software tools.

How Does RV LIFE Pro help?

RV LIFE Pro provides the necessary resources all RVers need to find campgrounds, plan an RV safe route, and navigate that route with an RV safe GPS. Additionally, RV LIFE Pro will help you locate important resources like fuel locations, rest areas, and big box stores to stock up on groceries and supplies. RV LIFE Pro does this with web-based tools and apps that work on all major platforms. Your data is stored in the cloud, so your all important information is accessible on any device. RV LIFE Pro tools consist of RV Trip Wizard, the RV LIFE GPS & Campgrounds app, and Maintain My RV.

Finding a Campground

Today’s RVers face several challenges that those original Tin Can Tourists from yesteryear didn’t have. For starters, an RVer needs to find a campground. Campground needs vary, but ultimately all RVers need a safe spot where they can park their RV and have access to water, electricity, and a dump station. Those are just the bare essentials. The modern camper also wants WiFi, a pet area, cable TV, and entertainment options. With so many people working and homeschooling on the road, these could now be called essential services as well.

For nearly two decades RVers have relied on Campground Reviews for that information. RV LIFE has taken the vast amount of data from Campground Reviews and integrated into RV LIFE Pro to create a cohesive set of tools to make your trip planning and execution easier.

RV Trip Wizard

RV Trip Wizard is the web-based trip planning portion of RV LIFE Pro that allows you to plan your RV trip in detail. RV Trip Wizard helps you plan an RV safe route by utilizing the RV dimensions you input to avoid low clearances and bridges with weight limitations. RV Trip Wizard also shows you all of the campgrounds and reviews that you would find in Campground Reviews. Using its unique Driving Radius, RV Trip Wizard can show you which campgrounds will be on your route at the end of the driving time or distance you specify.

RV Trip Wizard will also show you exactly where you will need fuel on your journey, based on the fuel capacity and miles per gallon you input. There is no more guessing or wondering when and where you will need to fuel up. You’ll know before you even get on the road. RV Trip Wizard will also help you locate and plan your rest area stops, and any other planned stops along the way.

Safe RV Driving

In addition to providing an RV safe route for your trip, RV Trip Wizard also offers satellite view, street view, and elevation and gradient charts. You can vet every single mile of your trip if you are so inclined. You can also use the satellite and street views to check out campgrounds, rest stops, and fuel stops ahead of time so there are no surprises when you get there. Low clearances are marked on the map for reference, and RV Trip Wizard automatically routes you around them.

When planning your trip, RV Trip Wizard’s new Advanced Driving Radius feature will help you plan ahead and make sure you don’t put in too many miles or hours behind the wheel. There is nothing worse than underestimating your arrival time and finally getting to the campground late, in the dark, and exhausted. It’s not safe either.

Web-based Simplicity

RV Trip Wizard runs in popular web browsers like Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. This means it will run on nearly any device. It also means your data is safely stored in the cloud and can be accessed from anywhere. Being stored in the cloud also means you can allow others to view your trip if you choose. This is great information for relatives or neighbors that might need to get a hold of you in an emergency. Trip data can be saved and archived for future reference too, you have full control over what trip data you save or share.

The RV LIFE GPS & Campground App

The RV LIFE GPS & Campgrounds App is a great example of versatility. In its own right, it’s an RV safe GPS, a campground locator, and an information resource. It’s full of great articles about RVing and will automatically show you campgrounds, rest areas, and fuel stations that are nearby. For the weekend warrior it’s everything you’ll ever need. Whether you choose a campground on the map or plug in boondocking GPS coordinates manually, the RV safe GPS will get you there.

RV Trip Wizard Integration

The real power of the RV LIFE GPS & Campgrounds app is revealed when you tap the RV Trip Wizard menu within. Now, the detailed trips you have planned in RV Trip Wizard come to life with full GPS turn-by-turn directions. You never have to type in a single address. Each stop on your detailed trip is represented. No more wondering when the next rest area or fuel stop will be. If your trip does go awry for some reason, you can rely on the app to help you find a nearby campground, rest area, or fuel stop.

Multiple Tools, One Login

Best of all, the RV LIFE GPS & Campgrounds app is included as part of the RV LIFE Pro tools. Simply login with the same credentials you use for RV Trip Wizard for seamless integration. Those same credentials will also give you access to Campground Reviews. This means you can leave a review for every campground you visit by accessing directly from your phone. No more trying to transfer pictures back and forth. Now you can leave a campground review with great pictures from right inside the RV LIFE app. It’s another way that RV LIFE is making camping simple.

Maintain My RV

In between camping trips there is usually some RV maintenance involved. While the complex nature of modern RVs has taken some of the simplicity out of camping, keeping track of that RV maintenance is still important. You don’t want to have problems when you are taking that once in lifetime trip to Yellowstone or Yosemite. Maintain My RV is another web-based tool that is part of RV LIFE Pro. With Maintain My RV you can enter and track all of the maintenance that needs to be done on your RV. You can also store service records and create mileage and fuel logs.

Maintain My RV is the newest addition to the RV LIFE Pro tools and also utilizes the same login credentials. Maintain My RV will help you track maintenance you do yourself, and those services you have done by others. You’ll even get email reminders when work needs to be done.

RV LIFE Pro – Making Camping Simple Again

With the RV LIFE Pro suite, you get software tools designed to make planning a trip, enjoying that exciting journey, and taking care of your RV easier and more fun. The 7 day trial gives you a chance to try before you buy. You can enjoy all 3 handy tools in the RV LIFE Pro bundle for just $49.00 per year. Sign up for RV LIFE Pro today.

All around RV enthusiast who enjoys trips with his wife and little dogs in their 43-foot diesel pusher.