10 Tips You Need To Know From RV Mechanics

Here are the most common items that RV owners have problems with, resulting in repair by RV mechanics. The accompanying tips will help avoid these repairs.

1. Water heaters

Having hot water for showering and dishwashing makes RV life much more enjoyable. Your water heater is a basic system but can cause major problems.

Tip: Depending on usage, drain and flush your hot water heater at least once a year. A flush wand is an easy way to fully flush your water heater. This also gives you a chance to check the anode rod and electric heating element and replace them if necessary.

2. Batteries

Your RV may just have one battery or it may have six. Either way, the battery is the heartbeat of your RV and so must be maintained properly. RV batteries can be very expensive to replace.

Tip: Store your RV battery indoors if not in use during winter. If your battery needs water, make sure to top it off. RVs often sit for months not being used and in some places through very cold weather. Keeping your RV battery in a charged state out of the cold will extend the life.

3. Furnaces

Having a furnace in your RV can extend your camping season. The RV furnace is something many people are afraid to tackle themselves. RV furnaces attract small animals due to the heat they produce. The blower motor also attracts lots of dust, pet hair, and other debris.

Tip: Yearly cleaning of the furnace can prevent untimely repairs. Blow out the exhaust area and around the blower motor, fan, and circuit board. Look for any signs of mice or small rodents.

4. Tires

Changing a tire on the side of the highway or on a back road can be dangerous and difficult. It’s often an impossible task for Class A owners, that typically do not even have a spare. RV tires fail when not properly maintained and inflated correctly. The cost of the tire is often minor compared to the additional damages a blown tire can cause to your RV.

Tip: First, ensure you have tires rated for the weight of your RV. Continually check the tire pressure on travel days. A tire pressure monitoring system makes this painless. While sitting or in storage, it is also important that you don’t allow the tire pressure to drop. Proper tire pressure is essential to the life of a tire.

5. Slides

Slides can double the living area of your RV. It is now commonplace for RVs to have multiple slides. Showing up at a campsite and not being able to get your slides out can end a weekend pretty quick. Improperly maintained or aligned slides can be a nightmare for RV mechanics.

Tip: Clean and lubricate the slide racks and gears. There are several excellent dry lube options for slideout cleaning and lubricating. On hydraulic slides, be sure and check the fluid reservoir regularly.

6. Wheel bearings

RV wheel bearings often get overlooked until it’s too late. They are generally a cheap part to buy when it comes time to replace. However, it is often on the side of a busy highway or remote area where they do fail.

Tip: Service at least yearly depending on mileage. Perform an easy check to ensure they are not loose and are adequately packed with grease. Many modern RVs have easy lube bearings making this a quick task. RV mechanics will usually include a wheel bearing check as part of a full chassis service.

7. Suspension components

RVs aren’t known for cruising smoothly down the road. We often take back roads to get our favorite spots. This can take its toll on RV suspension components. A suspension failure can leave you stranded.

Tip: Before travel, check the suspension for wear or loose components. If your RV allows, grease suspension components regularly. Also know and follow your RV’s weight carrying specifications. Overloaded suspension components will fail prematurely.

8. Rodents

Mice and other small rodents can cause a wide range of issues in your RV. Chewed up electrical, nests in furnaces, removal of insulation, and holes allowing water to enter are just a few.

Tip: Seal up your RV, particularly the underneath. Spray foam all openings if not done by the manufacturer. Keep in mind spray foam does dry out over time and can vibrate loose from travel. Before storing your RV for the season do a thorough check for any openings.

See also: The Secret To Keeping Mice Out Of Your RV

9. Roof issues

Because they are out of sight, RV roofs often get overlooked. A leak can go unnoticed and cause major damage and mold. It’s not only rainy days you have to be aware of, the sun causes most roof issues by drying out seals and coatings.

Tip: Yearly roof inspections are key. Catch roof issues before they become leaks. Check the seals around all the roof-mounted accessories and vents. Inspect the roof coating for peeling and dried out areas. Not all RVs have walkable roofs so take caution.

10. AC units

Air conditioning, although a luxury, is something we have come to rely on in our RVs. AC repairs can be costly as can running an inefficient AC system. Most AC units are roof-mounted and therefore it is easy to miss what can be an obvious problem.

Tip: Clean your filters and condenser and evaporator coils. The filters in the AC unit often collect dust very quickly by drawing air from the RV into the unit. The area you are in will determine how often they need to be cleaned. The small fins on the evaporator and condenser coils can collect dirt and debris while traveling or parked near trees or in windy areas. Cleaning them out and straightening them using a fin comb will help your AC system run efficiently.

RV mechanics know your RV best. They see and deal with all the most common RV issues on a daily basis. Following these tips will reduce your chances of costly repairs.

Make sure you keep track of all your RV maintenance with an online tool such as Maintain My RV. Not only can you keep all of your documents and receipts in one place, but you’ll also receive timely reminders when maintenance is due and potentially avoid a costly repair or serious accident.

