RV Skirting – Will You Be Ready For Winter?

What Is RV Skirting?

Every fall, we see articles like this about RV skirting that remind folks about protecting their RVs for the winter season. With the massive influx of new RVers, a whopping 65 million that plan to go RVing this year alone, this article will be a reminder to some, but new information for many others.

RV skirting is any type of protective material that surrounds the lower portion of your RV and prevents airflow in and out of the underside of your RV. RV skirting will improve the heating efficiency of your RV, protect vulnerable water pipes from freezing, and can help keep rodents away from wiring or form nests.

Unless your RV is stored in a climate controlled RV storage facility or completely shut down and winterized, you will need skirting for your RV if you are stationary for long periods of time.

Traditional RV skirting options

There has been much written about more traditional RV skirting options. Several of our own RV LIFE websites have published in-depth information, shown below, so we won’t revisit that here.

A more modern RV skirting option

As more and more people jump into RV life and full time RV living and RVs have become more sleek and modern, RV skirting options have evolved.

An inflatable solution from AirSkirts™️ uses the air in their inflatable pods for great insulation, but then readily deflates at the end of the season for easy storage. Air can be a great insulator, and even those campers in hot climates benefit from AirSkirts™️ to trap the cooler air underneath their RV.

One great feature of AirSkirts™️ is their ability to be deployed in under 20 minutes, making them ideal even for shorter stays. Here are a few other features of this innovative product:

Military-grade construction

Designed and engineered in the USA by a full-time RVer

Exclusive, patent-pending inflatable design

Superior insulation from cold and heat with a 22″-34″ air cushion

Innovative tire-wedge for complete seal

Use year round for energy efficiency

Easy storage bag – just roll up and go

Modular design – position tubes however you want, and order a la carte

Shape conforming system to accommodate for drains, valves, etc.

No modification or installation needed on your RV

AirSkirts™️ stays in place even with snow, wind, and rain

Keeps out unwanted pets and debris like skunks, raccoons, leaves, and snow.

No modification needed for your RV

It’s stated above, but this cannot be stressed enough. There are no holes to drill, screws to screw in, brackets to mount….NO modifications are needed to your RV to use and enjoy AirSkirts. This ensures that there is no ding to the resale value of your RV should you ever choose to sell it.

Conclusion

Like anything else with an RV, the quality of your initial investment is key. Whether you are buying a tire pressure monitor, sewer hose, generator, or awning…buying quality products always yields longer life for those products and greater enjoyment by you, the RVer. This winter, give AirSkirts a try.

All around RV enthusiast who has been RVing for 7 years and enjoys trips with his wife and little dogs in their 43-foot diesel pusher.