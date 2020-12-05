

Cold weather camping can be fun! (Image: @buskipper, iRV2 Forums)

Winter RVing Tips From Experienced Snowbirds

Some RV snowbirds flock to snow, not away from it. In these winter RVing tips, these experts show that RVing in cold temperatures is an art that anyone can master. Here’s how.

You don’t need an expensive RV with heated basements, or a lot of money to tackle a cold-weather RV camping experience. All you need to make it through winter is a willingness to learn the capabilities and limitations of your own RV before getting caught in freezing weather.

You’ll need to understand your RV systems, experiment with different types of cold weather insulation, and talk with others who’ve been there, done that. To get you started, these experienced winter RVers offer their best winter camping tips to keep you and your RV safe when temperatures drop.

Use a heated RV water hose

Water hoses freeze fast without extra precautions. In this iRV2 Winter Camping Thread, senior forums member @FatChance shares ten critical winter camping tips. Based on his experience in his 2004 Newmar Mountain Aire 4016, 400ISL, he recommends (among many other great tips) using a heated water hose, heat tape, and a “Thermocube” Outlet:

A Camco “Freeze Ban” heated water hose and heat tape on the metal pipe on the fresh water spigot. I power them off the power pedestal using a Thermocube outlet (turns on when it gets down to 35* and off when it gets up to 45*). I also put an orange Home Depot bucket over the spigot to keep the electrics dry and to hold in a little heat over the spigot. So far, this has worked to keep the water flowing even when it gets down into the teens. In single digits, I turn off the water as a precaution and use the water tank (always keep it full), but no problems yet.

Staying put? Winter RV skirting is helpful

Skirting your RV in winter can also help if you’re not going anywhere. According to iRV2 Forums member GramPa Carso:

I lived in AK. for 13 years. Two years in a TT. I used the blue foam that is two inches thick. Make a frame the size of your rig with 2×4 on the ground. Attach the foam to the frame and use wire or light chain just under the rig going across and attaching the two sides together. Remember to make a hole that is closeable to dump. I used 4×8 ft. foam. It went up 4 ft. on the sides. Do not cover the heater vents. I had an electric heater under the TT.

Keep cold RV floors warm

If your RV floor is cold, everything else feels chilly too. When you don’t have an RV with heated floors, here’s an interesting tip to warm up your home, from iRV2 member @Off_Road:

I bought some foam grey squares, used for stress relief when people have to stand for long periods. They connect like puzzle pieces and I cut them to cover the floor. This kept our feet warm and helped insulate the floor.

Minimize humidity

Humidity rises when indoor temperatures go down. Daily living like cooking and showering trap moisture inside your RV. Eventually, uncontrolled humidity in RVs can lead to big problems like moisture damage and rust. When RVing in cold weather, do all you can do to minimize humidity. iRV2 member R.B. offers these tips:

I strongly recommend a dehumidifier. Humidity skyrockets quickly in the winter, and when it condenses on cold surfaces, it’s a recipe for mold if it happens often enough. A good dehumidifier serves two purposes: humidity removal and a circulation fan for the air. Do not waste your money on desiccant packs or countertop dehumidifiers. They do almost nothing and just take up space. If you go the dehumidifier route, get one with a compressor (the countertop ones just have a cold plate). We carry a 70-pint Frigidaire.

Know your local resources

Winter RVing can be tough on even the best RV systems. Hopefully, your pipes won’t freeze or break, but to prepare for the worst of winter, iRV2 member @RV Dude has smart advice for anyone who is staying put in a cold climate:

If you are parked in a cold area, scope out accessible fuel sources and propane filling options. Get RV service phone numbers and taxi phone numbers in advance. Know what the local hardware store has in terms of supplies for the DIY’er. Check out the local auto and truck parts stores (if any) so you know what options you have. In the cold, time is of the essence; you can’t put off fixing a critical component or miss a warmer weather window for a repair while looking for all this info.

Winter RVing tips make cold weather easier

If you’re up for an adventure, winter camping is waiting for you. It’s not always the easiest kind of experience, but if you follow the advice of more experienced RVers, your next cold weather RVing trip will be more comfortable than you imagined.

Rene Agredano and her husband, Jim Nelson, became full-time RVers in 2007 and have been touring the country ever since. In her blog, Rene chronicles the ins and outs of the full-timing life and brings readers along to meet the fascinating people and amazing places they visit on the road. Her road trip adventures are chronicled in her blog at LiveWorkDream.com.