This post contains Amazon affiliate links that may lead to referral compensation at no cost to you

RV Tire Covers: Do You Really Need Them?

Your RV tires keep you rolling down the road safely, so it’s important to keep them in good shape. A little preventive maintenance will not only help you avoid RV tire blowouts but it will prolong the life of your tires as well.

Many RVers use tire covers when they’re parked longer than a few days, or when the RV is sitting in storage, to help keep their tires in good condition. But RVers have debated for years: do these tire covers really make a difference? They are designed to protect your expensive tires from the elements, however, some say they are not worth the money or the hassle.

What are the benefits of using RV tire covers?

RV tire covers like these will help protect your RV tires from sun damage. Over time, UV light can cause fine cracks in the sidewall, leading to slow leaks or even tire failure.

Tire covers also keep out moisture from rain or snow, and they’ll keep rust and dirt from collecting in the wheels and rims. Tire covers may additionally protect against oxidation, which causes premature drying and cracking in the tires.

Other ways to protect your tires from UV damage

Some RVers don’t bother with tire covers as there are other ways to protect them from sun damage. The great part about these alternatives is that you won’t need to worry about storing the bulky tire covers.

Spray your tires with 303. You can also spray your tires with 303 Aerospace Protectant for sun protection. The spray can be used on any vinyl, plastic, or rubber surfaces including RV slideouts. It protects from UV light and helps prevent cracking and fading.

Keep your RV stored in an RV carport. If your RV will be sitting in storage for a while, consider keeping it in an enclosed RV carport. They provide much better protection for the entire RV in all types of weather conditions.

Do I need to use RV tire covers?

So, do you really need to use tire covers? It depends. If your RV is stored outside, or you have a stationary RV, it may be worth the $30-40 for that extra protection. Considering how expensive RV tires are, the cost of RV tire covers is a great investment. However, if you are on the move often, you may not find much use for tire covers unless you’re parked for a few days or longer at a time.

“The protection wheel covers give very much depends on your RVing style,” Says iRV2 member Wryly Blithe. “If you spend most of your time parked somewhere, wheel covers will give you a great deal of protection against UV damage. On the other hand, if you spend most of your time on the road then the few days here and there you can actually use the wheel covers isn’t going to offer much protection in the long run.”

What are the best tire covers for RVs?

A variety of RV tire covers can be purchased online and in stores. Some RVers will even match the tire covers to the exterior color and graphics on their motorhome. There are also RV tire covers available that have a universal fit depending on the tire diameter.

Explore Land makes a set of durable tire covers that can fit on any truck, SUV, trailer, or motorhome. The brand ELUTO also makes a set of waterproof tire covers at about the same price of $29.

Make your own DIY tire covers

If you’d rather save the money, you could also consider making your own DIY tire covers. They may not look as nice as store-bought covers, but if your RV’s hidden in storage, the appearance may not make a difference.

Pangani Tribe shows how to make a $5 tire cover from a chopped-up tarp in this video:

Track your RV tire maintenance

RV tire covers are only the first step to preventative maintenance. You will also want to regularly clean and inspect them for damage, monitor the tire pressure, and replace old tires every 3-6 years.

The best way to keep track of all your maintenance is with an online tool such as Maintain My RV. Not only can you keep all your maintenance records and documents in one place, you’ll receive timely reminders via email when maintenance is due and potentially avoid a costly repair or serious accident. Learn more on MaintainMyRV.com.

Nikki is a writer and editor for Do It Yourself RV, RV LIFE, and Camper Report. She is based on the Oregon Coast and has traveled all over the Pacific Northwest.