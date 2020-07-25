100 Things To See In The Night Sky Is The Ultimate Stargazing Book

One of the best parts about camping is spending time outside under the starry night skies. Each season brings new stars and constellations to gaze at in the night sky—that is, if you know what to look for.

The new book, 100 Things To See In The Night Sky by Dean Regas, is the perfect companion for RVers who love camping out under the stars. This beautifully illustrated guide details everything you need to know about the night sky, including what constellations you can view during different parts of the year, as well as how to find them, a guide to the planets and satellites, and when to experience various astronomical events such as the Northern Lights.

In-between the chapters are inspiring quotes from astronauts, physicists, authors, poets, artists, and more. Throughout the book, you can find specific dates for upcoming astronomical events over the next 10+ years, such as the best upcoming solar eclipses that will be visible from most parts of the U.S. The introduction also includes useful tips on determining viewing locations, sections of the sky, various viewing conditions, and equipment that you may want to get.

Author Dean Regas is well-versed on the subject. He works as an astronomer for the Cincinnati Observatory and is the creator and cohost of the astronomy podcast Looking Up. He also writes for Astronomy magazine, Sky & Telescope magazine, and is a frequent guest on the radio show Science Friday. He has also written other books on the subject including Facts from Space! and 100 Things To See In The Southern Night Sky.

Dean brilliantly summarizes what makes the night sky special in each season. Take this excerpt for example:

“Warm summer evenings are perfect for lying in the grass and looking up. Most of the brightest stars of the season are high overhead. The temperatures are perfect. And there’s something amazing about that time when the Sun has set and the stars are slowly emerging from the royal blue sky. In this season it really seems that stargazing is a moment to slow down, breathe, think, and prepare.”

How to find constellations

100 Things To See In The Night Sky includes a very comprehensive guide on each season’s constellations. It is nicely organized by what can be seen during different parts of the year. The Northern Sky also gets its very own section as the stars in the Northern Hemisphere are visible every night of the year.

The illustrated patterns, as well as informative descriptions, make it easy to identify them in the night sky. Each constellation is also detailed with its history, classification, as well as its visibility.

Identifying planets

Five planets can be seen with the naked eye: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. You can view them even better with a pair of binoculars or a portable telescope. The book elaborates on each planet including their history, the best times to view them, and their different phases. Of course, a section on the Sun and Moon are included as well.

Satellites in the night sky

When it’s not a bird, a plane, or a meteor, it may just be a satellite. 100 Things To Look For In The Night Sky details exactly what to look for when the International Space Station, OTV, or Hubble Space Telescope are passing by overhead.

Astronomical events

Towards the end of the book, you can also learn all about the various astronomical events that take place in the night sky. These include:

Meteors and meteor showers

Fireballs

The Perseids

Meteor Storms

The Milky Way

Great Comet

Green Flash

Total Lunar Eclipse

Total Solar Eclipse, as we saw a few years back in 2017

Auroras, also known as the Northern Lights

100 Things To See In The Night Sky (Expanded Edition) was published on June 16, 2020 by Simon and Schuster. The stargazing book is available on Kindle and as a hardback book (255 pages). Get your copy on Amazon here.

For stargazing road trip ideas, check out these articles:

Nikki is a writer and editor for Do It Yourself RV, RV LIFE, and Camper Report. She is based on the Oregon Coast and has traveled all over the Pacific Northwest.