RV Water Filter Battle: It’s Green vs Blue and Solid Carbon Block Wins

Sponsored by Clear2O

CLEAR2O® Solid Carbon Block Takes On Camco Water Filter

Let’s face it, as RVers, we can be lazy. Whether it’s a tire pressure monitor, air conditioning enhancement, or a water filter, we simply choose the brand that makes the most noise.

In recent times, air and water filtration have moved front and center. We all now know what N95 means as it pertains to masks, but do we know what solid carbon block means as it pertains to water filters?

The difference between green and blue is a solid carbon block

We can simplify the conversation by making it a comparison between two well-known brands: the blue Camco water filter, and the green CLEAR2O® water filter. Through marketing and familiarity, RVers have to come to know the popular blue water filter. There has been no need to understand the real science behind it or even how well it works because “everybody” has one.

Suddenly, that need has changed. Pandemic protocols have opened our eyes to all types of filtering, not just air filtering. Now, understanding the difference between loose carbon and a solid carbon block is important. Knowing the difference between 1-micron filtration and 100-micron filtration is a big deal. We need to understand water filtration better.

The solid carbon block difference

Put quite simply, a solid carbon block is just that, a solid block of carbon that water must pass through. CLEAR2O uses this in their water filters, versus loose carbon found in other brands.

To understand this, think of sifting sand through a square sheet of cotton, versus a handful of loose cotton balls. Which one do you think will be more effective?

I’m OK with drinking hair

If that description fits you, read no further. However, if allowing debris the size of and including a human hair into your water system bothers you, it’s time you switched from your 100-micron filter to the 1-micron solid carbon block filter used by CLEAR2O.

When we start talking about microns, it’s easy to get lost in the science and gloss over it. Simply put, if you want to block out disgusting elements from your water supply, you need 1-micron.

Is campground water safe to drink?

Water from campground faucets can be a concern. Even if the local city has correct water treatment measures in place, there is no guarantee that the pipes and faucets in the campground have been properly maintained.

Seasonal sites often sit unused for months, leaving stagnant water to settle in the pipes or faucets. If not properly flushed in the spring, your water filter takes the brunt of that settled debris if you are that site’s first customer.

People in rural areas often say, “you get used to the water here.” While this may be true, and the water may not be harmful, how bad does it taste or smell that you have to get used to it?

I use a great filter, but I have to change it so frequently!

So you took the leap and purchased a high-quality, and yes, more expensive, water filter for your RV. You are finding that it clogs and you have to change it more frequently. Yes! Point proven…your filter is actually working. It’s blocking the stuff you don’t want to drink.

For the part-time RVer, buying a new RV water filter every season might be needed. For the full-time RVer, you probably should look into a secondary sediment filter that is washable and reusable to catch the big particles before it hits your solid carbon block water filter.

The CLEAR2O DirtGUARD filter is a great choice. You can read more about this clever add-on in this article on Camper Report.

A great plastic bottle alternative

Whether you are looking to give the environment a break or simply don’t have enough room for all the plastic water bottles you might need for your journey, using high-quality RV water filters is a great alternative. Water that is properly filtered into a properly sanitized RV freshwater tank is safe to drink, and a great way to cut down on the number of plastic bottles you use.

RVs with a whole-house filtration system will filter that water a second time, and if you have an RV with a residential fridge with a water dispenser, it gets filtered a third time! It all starts with a high-quality water filter that is cleaning the water on the way in.

Conclusion

In the battle for green versus blue, green wins every time. Start using a solid carbon block water filter, like those from CLEAR2O. Protect your health and your RV’s water systems by introducing clean water into your RV from the start.

A solid carbon block water filter with 1-micron filtering is the right way to be safe in these times going forward. CLEAR2O filter products, including DirtGUARD, are available online from Amazon, Walmart, and Camping World. Visit CLEAR2O’s website for more information.