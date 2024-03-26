RVing in Kansas City: Worlds of Fun Village

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Whether you call it the “City of Fountains,” the “Heart of America,” the “Paris of the Plains,” or simply “KC,” you know that Kansas City, Missouri, is a great place to visit. RVing in Kansas City gives you a front-row seat to many premier attractions. KC is home to world-class performance art and art galleries, amazing shopping, spectacular concerts, outstanding amusement parks, professional sports, and some of the best barbecue in the country.

You’ll need to place to call home while you are RVing in Kansas City, and it’s tough to beat Worlds of Fun Village. There is so much to do at the campground (and adjacent amusement parks) that you might find that your vehicle never leaves the campground. However, if you choose to drive to the amusement parks, you will get free parking. Also, if you decide you want to see more of the city, it will be easy to explore as the campground is close to Interstate 435.

Worlds of Fun Village

Worlds of Fun Village RV park is just a few steps from the amusement park that shares its name. The campground offers back-in (55 feet in length) and pull-thru (100 feet in length) concrete sites. Each site offers 20/30/50-amp electric, sewer, and water. Each also comes with a patio complete with picnic table and charcoal grill. In addition, free high-speed Wi-Fi and satellite television with premium channels are provided.

No RV? No problem. The campground rents wood-side cottages and family cabins. The temperature-controlled cottages sleep six, provide Wi-Fi, have a living room (with a television) and kitchenette, and a bathroom with a shower. Bed sheets and linens are included. A private deck, outfitted with a charcoal grill and two Adirondack chairs, overlooks the woods. The family cabins sleep eight and have the same amenities as the cottages. In addition, the cabins offer a shower and bathtub, and have loft spaces.

After an exciting day at the amusement park, relax and unwind in the seasonal pool or hot tub (or both). If you have forgotten to pack something, they have you covered. There is an onsite store fully stocked with all the supplies, food, and souvenirs you will need.

Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun

While RVing in Kansas City, fun awaits at one of the Midwest’s largest amusement parks, Worlds of Fun. Whether you want a thrill ride like the Detonator, a kid-friendly ride like the Grand Carrousel or anything in-between, you will find the perfect fit. There is a wide variety of places to eat and drink, and shows for everyone in the family. Oceans of Fun, a thrilling water park, is a great place to cool off during the summer months. Admission is included with your Worlds of Fun ticket. Whether you prefer to spend your day floating on the lazy river, or take on Riptide Raceway waterslide, you will enjoy your day splashing around the park. The parks are essentially open from Memorial Day (the amusement park opens for weekends May 4, 2024) to Labor Day, so book now!

RVing in Kansas City

Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium

RVing in Kansas City is about more than amusement parks. The world-class zoo sits on more than 200 acres in Swope Park, so bring your walking shoes and spend the day viewing animals from around the globe. They have everything from penguins to the rare Black Rhino. The zoo also has animal shows, such as the Sea Lion Splash and the Wings of Wonder bird show. Stingray Bay has a touch pool and two types of stingrays. Because of the zoo’s size, it is suggested you allow four to six hours to see all the animals. Be sure and take advantage of the zoo’s transportation options and relax on a train, boat, or tram.

World War I Museum and Memorial

Craving a bit of history while RVing in Kansas City? This must-see museum helps visitors learn more about the Great War and its lasting impact. It also strives to keep history alive for future generations. At the entrance, a glass floor with 9,000 red poppies underneath honors those military members who lost their lives; one poppy flower represents 1,000 deaths. The museum houses an amazing array of WWI related items, battlefield scenes, short films and interactive displays. Listen to the music, speeches and poetry of the time period as you explore the exhibits. To end your visit, you can climb up inside the Liberty Memorial Tower and get sweeping views of the city’s skyline.

Sea Life Aquarium

Enjoy the best of the ocean without leaving the Midwest at this amazing downtown aquarium. Walk through the ocean tunnel and come face to face with stingrays, brightly colored tropical fish, sea turtles and sharks. Check out the mesmerizing sea dragons and seahorses as they dance and play on the seagrass beds they call home. Graceful jellyfish float in the water. The Rockpool Experience is a chance to touch a sea urchin, horseshoe crab or sea star and is a favorite exhibit with guests of all ages.

Jellyfish at the Sea Life Aquarium. Photo: Tammy Grey

Professional Sports

Sports fans that are RVing in Kansas City will have a team to cheer for no matter when they visit Kansas City. In addition to the NFL’s Chiefs, the MLB’s Royals and the MLS’s Sporting Kansas City, they have hockey, women’s soccer, rugby, and women’s football. Additionally, in nearby Kansas City, Kansas, NASCAR has two stock-car racing events each year.

Kauffman Stadium, home of MLB’s Kansas City Royals.

Vibrant Communities

There is no shortage of activities to keep you busy when RVing in Kansas City. Popular entertainment districts include the Country Club Plaza, the Power & Light District, Westport, Crown Center, Union Station, 18th and Vine, and the Crossroads Art District. Additionally, several casinos are in the area, including the Argosy Casino Hotel and Spa.

J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain in Mill Creek Park.

Planning your next trip

