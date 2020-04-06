Still RVing? States Self-Quarantine Requirements May Apply

Traveling anywhere right now is not a good idea thanks to COVID-19. But if you’re still RVing for some reason, many states have self-quarantine requirements that apply to you.

What to Know About RVing with States Self-Quarantine Requirements

As I mentioned last week, the biggest full-time RVing drawback is a virus. But that’s not the only downside. It’s the self-quarantine restrictions that accompany it.

Traveling when the COVID-19 pandemic is in full swing put everyone’s health in jeopardy. And now state governments want to make sure you don’t do that.

Chances are good that the United States will not issue strict lockdowns as seen in European and Asian countries. The federal government has limited legal authority to do so. But state governments can take matters into their own hands with recommendations and advisories.

According USA Today, the following states are now requiring new or returning visitors to self-quarantine. Remember, this information will change during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State-by-State Coronavirus Self-Quarantine Requirements

As of April 6, 2020, the following states have issued travel advisories. More are expected to follow.

Alaska

People coming into Alaska must comply with a new mandate requiring everyone entering the state from outside to self-quarantine for 14 days. Travelers must fill out a State of Alaska Travel Declaration Form to let authorities know where they plan to wait out the self-quarantine.

Delaware

The governor is ordering all visitors to self-quarantine for 14-days, but will not require travelers just passing through the tiny state. Authorities have the legal right to stop all vehicles with out-of-state plates.

Florida

Be on the lookout for highway checkpoints installed to remind travelers that anyone driving into Florida must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Kansas

The state’s self-quarantine requirement appears to only apply to state residents. According to USA Today, “residents who traveled to California, Florida, New York, Washington on or after March 15; Illinois or New Jersey on or after March 23; or Colorado and Louisiana on or after March 27 must self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to Kansas.”

Kentucky

Visitors returning from another state must self-quarantine for 14 days. It does not apply to anyone driving through the state or not staying overnight.

Maine

Maine issued some of the clearest self-quarantine requirements. Travelers coming to the state from anywhere, for any time length must, self-quarantine for 14 days, regardless of their state of residency.

Massachusetts

If you drive into Massachusetts, you are urged (but not required) to self-quarantine.

Montana

Anyone arriving for reasons other than work must self-quarantine for 14 days. The Montana National Guard is authorized to check travelers’ temperatures at airports and rail stations, but no word on if they plan on adding highway checkpoints.

Nevada

If you visit Nevada, you are urged to self-quarantine.

North Dakota

If you have been in a foreign country or any of 23 designated states, you must self-quarantine for 14 days. Returning snowbirds from any state are urged to do the same.

Oklahoma

Traveled to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana or Washington lately? Then you must self-quarantine.

Rhode Island

The state has issued an order for all travelers from any state to self-quarantine for 14 days.

South Carolina

Did you go RVing to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orleans lately? You must self-quarantine.

Texas

If you’ve gone RVing to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Orleans, California, Louisiana, Washington, Atlanta, Chicago or Detroit, get ready to self-quarantine. Be on the lookout for highway checkpoints at the Louisiana border.

Vermont

Anyone, resident or not, traveling into Vermont “for anything other than an essential purpose” must self-quarantine for 14 days.

West Virginia

If you’ve traveled to New York, New Jersey, Louisiana, Italy or China you must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Exceptions to COVID-19 State Travel Advisories

In almost every instance, the advisories are just that. State governments aren’t forcing people into self-quarantine locations, but emphasizing the need to do so to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. If for whatever reason you are RVing into states with self-quarantine requirements, following them is common sense.

As for anyone arriving into a state to work in health care, public safety, transportation or “designated essential services,” they are not required to comply with the self-quarantine recommendations. It is unclear what kind of proof will be necessary to get around the requirements. If you fall into this category of interstate RV traveler, you owe it to yourself to look up your state’s requirements by searching “COVID-19 travel advisory” and the state you are going into.

Remember, this information is subject to change as events happen.

Rene Agredano and her husband, Jim Nelson, became full-time RVers in 2007 and have been touring the country ever since. In her blog, Rene chronicles the ins and outs of the full-timing life and brings readers along to meet the fascinating people and amazing places they visit on the road. Her road trip adventures are chronicled in her blog at LiveWorkDream.com.