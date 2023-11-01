RVTV Continues To Expand To New Platforms

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RVTV Is Now Available On Amazon Fire TV

As promised in a July press release, RVTV is now streaming on Amazon Fire TV. This means you can easily find and stream RVTV from any Amazon Fire TV, tablet, Cube, or Firestick. Just search for the RVTV app in the Amazon Fire TV App Store. Of course, RVTV is already available on Roku devices and over the air television.

What is RVTV?

RVTV is a captivating video channel that explores the world of recreational vehicles. It offers informative reviews, maintenance tips, and breathtaking travel documentaries, immersing viewers in the vibrant RV culture. Whether you’re an enthusiast, traveler, or seeking adventure inspiration, this is your ultimate destination for all things RV.

RVTV programming provides the most extensive RV travel channel on television. It’s quickly become the #1 source of news and information for recreational explorers, and features a vast spectrum of the latest RV gear.

RVers Got Talent

RVTV will feature a new RVing reality show titled RVers Got Talent. RVers of all walks of life will share talent they have taken on the road with them (or left behind along with their sticks and bricks). The show will premier March 25th, 2024, and the Season 1 winner will be announced during the Hershey RV Show later that September.

RVers Got Talent already has some great sponsors lined up. Joining RV LIFE will be Luxury In The Outdoors and Spacious Skies Campgrounds. Luxury In The Outdoors, or LITO, offers high quality outdoor products to elevate your camping experience. Spacious Skies Campgrounds is a collection of campgrounds and RV parks that provide perfect escapes to the great outdoors.

If you are interested in joining RVers Got Talent, submit your 1-2 minute video at RVTV.tv. You could win the $2,500 grand prize!

Join the program

The programming includes:

RV reviews and comparisons

New model features

Destinations/RV travel

RV lifestyle/Family travel

How-tos /DIY/Reno

RV/Camping accessories

RV sharing and rentals

Newest tech

Featured RV parks

Manufacturers or other vendors looking to get involved with sponsoring the show should contact Dan, VP of Content and Programming, at ddominski@cannellamedia.com or 414-397-8054.

